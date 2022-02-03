Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 2/3 and Beyond

In this weird time with piles of snow and a pandemic hindering our social lives, we’re all looking for something to do on the weekend. Stores, restaurants, and venues are seemingly fully open with mask and vaccination requirements, but some shows are being moved and outright cancelled. So if you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out you can always stay in and support these places from home. But if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THURSDAY – SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3rd – 5th



Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows! Please note: proof of vaccination is required for entry to all shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas in Chicago. Click here for more information on this policy.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4th

CHAI’s Wink Together North America Tour w/ Su Lee @ Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave , 8:00pm, 18+

WHAT: Bright and energetic sounds for your weekend

SO WHAT: Take a trip to Lincoln Hall for this great lineup. Chai is taking pop music to experimental heights that end up delivering some unique and danceable songs that will leave you begging for more. Joining them on this stop will be Su Lee and her equally unique take on DIY pop sounds!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are only $20 for this perfect Friday night show!

Peter Joly Group & Naomi Ashley @ Fitzgerald’s, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn, 7:00pm,

WHAT: Some wonderful local folk music for your weekend

SO WHAT: Take a trip out to Fitzgerald’s for night of great musicians. This evening will include Peter Joly performing songs from his latest album Easy Has Never Been the Way. His sound is a perfect warm hug for this cold winter night. Joining them as the opener will be Naomi Ashley whose deep almost jazzy voice blends beautifully with

NOW WHAT: This show is free, but if you’d like to support the artists and music program, you can add a voluntary cover charge to your bar tab.

Chicago Psychfest 12 @ Hideout, 1354 West Wabansia Avenue, 8:30pm, 21+

WHAT: All the psych you could ask for!

SO WHAT: Chicago Psychfest is now in it’s 12th year and it’s going to be a doozy! You’ll get the chance to see and hear amazing bands like Daydream Review and their fuzzy as all hell psych pop and veteran space-punkers Plastic Crimeware Syndicate with a new lineup and plenty of surprises in tow. Plus you get a very special, one time reunion of former psychedelic-scene leaders, The Great Society Mind Destroyers! This is their first show in over a decade! Fronted by Kosmik Jru Kettering, who helped start Psychfest, GSMD are set to blow your mind!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $12 for this psychedelic night!

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5th



Argyle Lunar New Year Celebration @ Argyle & Winthrop, Noon – 4:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Join Uptown United and 48th Ward Alderman Harry Osterman on Argyle Street in 2022 as Uptown continues its annual tradition (going back 40+ years) of celebrating the Lunar New Year!

SO WHAT: Welcome the Year of the Tiger with the Lunar New Year Parade (kick-off at 1:00pm sharp at Argyle & Winthrop) featuring 20+ local community groups, cultural institutions, dancers and performers! There will also be some fun pop-ups with family-friendly activities including Year of the Tiger Storytime and Crafts (Noon – 12:45pm RSVP HERE), Cherry Blossom Craft (1:00pm – 4:00pm @ 3rd Space at 4956 N Sheridan Rd. ), and the Argyle Art Walk (anytime and for some guidance check out the Uptown Public Art Map)!

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Mask up and enjoy the celebration!

Final Fantasy VII Remake @ Chicago Symphony Orchestra, 220 S Michigan Ave, 2:00pm and 7:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Video game music brought to life

SO WHAT: It’s no surprise to gamers, but video game scores are just as gorgeous as their more traditional orchestral scores. The remake of Final Fantasy VII in particular is phenomenal and this performance full of new symphonic arrangements is sure fire bet for the end of your weekend! Led by Arnie Roth, the orchestra and chorus featuring over 1000 musicians will performer as video scenes from the game created exclusively for the concert pal in the back ground.

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $42 and go up to $157. Tickets are going fast so get them now if your interested in seeing this live! There is also a 2:00pm show available!

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5th & 6th

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6th Pilsen Vendor Market @ Pilsen Art House, 1756 W 19th St, Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A socially distanced mini handmade market!

SO WHAT: This is a weekly market for artists and makers to come together, make new friends and sell their wonderful wares.

NOW WHAT: Entry is free, just be sure to wear your mask as they are required! Chicago Winter Art Fair @ Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave, 1:00pm – 5:00pm, 21+

WHAT: This fantastic art fair is back for all your shopping need (Valentines is coming up hint hint)

SO WHAT: The Chicago Winter Art Fair at Sleeping Village gets over 20 local art vendors to share their work with the community. Find the perfect gift as you shop ceramics, jewelry, vintage, prints, paintings, textiles, and more!

NOW WHAT: Entry is free !

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Winterland @ Gallagher’s Way, 3635 N Clark St, Various times, All Ages

WHAT: Some more winter festivities

SO WHAT: Just because the holiday season is over doesn’t mean you can still have some winter time fun. Gallagher Way’s Winterland is still offering up some great events over the weekend with Curling lessons on Thursday and ice skating Friday and beyond!

NOW WHAT: Ice bumper Cars tickets are $15 while Ice Skating dmission is free for kids 12 and under, $6 for those 13+, and skate rental is $12. You can find more information at their website!

Lyric Opera Streaming On Demand @ Your favorite streaming device, the most lavish spot in your home

WHAT: The Lyric Opera at home

SO WHAT: Revisit some of your favorite Lyric moments, or experience for the first time performances you’ve missed.Check out their website for schedule of upcoming shows. Currently streaming is Luisa Miller (2019), The Queen of Spades (2020), and Die Walküre (2017).

NOW WHAT: It’s free!!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.