Support the Artists You Love as Bandcamp Friday Returns

It was a weird start to the year as January 7th rolled around no Bandcamp Friday occurred. For a minute there, I thought the grand experiment of waived fees allowing all the money to go directly to the bands during these difficult times was over. Thankfully this is not the case as Bandcamp Friday is back today, February 4th! This also isn’t even close to the last music buying spree! The site has committed to three additional Bandcamp Fridays: March 4th, April 1st, and May 6th.

While this initiative is fantastic, remember to support your favorite bands throughout the rest of the month as well. Bandcamp is a pretty great platform as an average of 93% of your money reaches the artist/label (after payment processor fees) on any other day.

Bandcamp Friday will be happening today February 4th until midnight PDT tonight. If you’re unsure what time it all ends in your timezone, check isitbandcampfriday.com for exactly how much time you have left to jump in on the sales effort.

As with every edition of this feature, we’ve added a few more local acts that we highly suggest you check out. If there are any local bands that you think should be added to the list, please leave a comment and spread the Bandcamp Friday love! And don’t forget to head over to your favorite artists’ Bandcamp pages and see what they’ll be doing for today’s push to support quality music! For those of you who have meticulously curated Spotify playlists (although with everything going on I’m sure many of you don’t now), we suggest using Merch Table to see what artists are on Bandcamp so you can support them directly.

We also recommend you check out some of the great compilations that help support various causes.

Now let’s get to the bands!

Circuit des Yeux is perfect for those nights when you need something a little different. Haley Fohr’s deep and entrancing voice sits upon a mix of experimental instrumentaion with such poise you’ll be guaranteed to be in awe of her abilities.

Claude recently released Enactor which puts her dream vocals and gentle instrumentation on full display. It’s a must listen to release!

Cordoba offers up soulful vocals and far-out fusion jazz, what’s not to love?

Cole DeGenova

Cory Jose

Crown Vic Royal – sometimes you need some dirty rock n’ roll to help the day go by

The Flat Five are a Chicago supergroup that we absolutely adore. Kelly Hogan, Nora O’Connor, Scott Ligon, Casey McDonough, and Alex Hall make up the band with decades worth of musical expertise! Their slightly twisted dulcet tones are a sure fire way to make these trying times feel a little better. Check out their debut album It’s a World of Love and Hope (with songs written by fellow Chicago mainstay Chris Ligon) and their recently released Another World!

and their recently released Another World! Floatie released their stellar math rock debut Voyage Out last year! It was so damn good that we included it in our favorite albums of 2021, so don’t miss out!

Fran‘s guitar-driven songs with extraordinary vocals are perfect for these physical distancing times.

Fauvely makes some incredible dreamy tunes that will certainly hook you the second you give them a listen. Led by Sophie Brochu, the band just released Beautiful Places, so pick it up and enjoy this great band!

Gal Gun – I first saw Gal Gun perform at a living room show four years ago and their latest album Critical Hit is fantastic! Pick up their deluxe vinyl of the album which includes ton of fun extras for only $20!

Also let’s not forget these incredible local labels.

There are plenty of other great bands on Bandcamp, so take a look around and discover something new! If you have any recommendations, comment below and spread the love because everybody needs it right now.

Did you enjoy this post and our coverage of Chicago’s arts scene? Please consider supporting Third Coast Review’s arts and culture coverage by becoming a patron. Or make a one-time donation by PayPal. Choose the amount that works best for you, and know how much we appreciate your support!