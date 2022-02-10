Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 2/10 and Beyond

We’re all looking for something to do on the weekend, especially with pandemic numbers slowing down and it feeling a little more normal to go out. Stores, restaurants, and venues still have mask and vaccination requirements, but things are changing rapidly.

If you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out (and quite honestly, who can blame you?) you can always stay in and support these places from home. But if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THURSDAY & FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10th & 11th

Cosmic Country Showcase @ The Hideout, 1354 W Wabansia Ave, 9:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Take an interstellar trip to where country jams and psychedelic vibes meet

SO WHAT: Escape the typical Valentine’s plans and head to the Hideout for one of our favorite series: the Cosmic Country Showcase! This time around they’ll be visiting the Planet of Love alongside incredible performers like Wyatt Waddell, Sabine McCalla, Elizabeth Moen, Dylan Bragassa, and Skyler Higgley. Oh let’s not forget the Cosmic Country Band featuring Sima Cunningham, Spencer Tweedy, Liam Kazar, Sullivan Davis, and Dorian Gehring, and the queer country crooner and host himself Andrew Sa.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for this lovey dovey affair! Thursday tickets are available here and Friday tickets here!

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10th

The War on Drugs: Live DRUGS @ Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St , 7:00pm, $35

WHAT: Fantastic rockers are back for more!

SO WHAT: In a time where rock feels like it’s a little lost, The War on Drugs are providing some excellent tracks that embody the wide spectrum of the genre. Back with I Don’t Live Here Anymore, their first album in four years, The War on Drugs are sure to have the Chicago Theatre rocking out this evening.

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $35 and are going fast! Friday night is already sold out so don’t miss out on this great show.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11th

Nora O’Connor & Soft Opening @ Fitzgerald’s, 6615 W Roosevelt Road, Berwyn, 7:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Some amazing Chicago musicians all in one place

SO WHAT: Nora O’Connor has carved out a nice spot for herself in the Chicago music scene. Whether it’s solo, with bands like The Blacks and The Flat Five, or just collaborating with the likes of Kelly Hogan and more, O’Connor is a true Chicago gem. Joining her this evening will be Soft Opening, a dream team of local musicians making the soft rock sounds you yearn for!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are only $10!

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12th

Handmade Market Chicago @ Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, Noon – 4:30pm

WHAT: Shopping, eating, and drinking all in one place

SO WHAT: Grab some food next door at Bite Cafe, maybe a drink from the Empty Bottle Bar, and start shopping the Handmade Market Chicago! They will bring over 30 makers of beautiful and unique items to the Empty Bottle! Join in and see what all the sellers will have to offer. You can check out some of the sellers that will be featured over on their Facebook page.

NOW WHAT: This event as always is free!

Warrior Wrestling 19 @ Cicero Stadium, 1909 S Laramie Ave, 6:30pm, All Ages

WHAT: Some insanely good wrestling a little closer to the city this time around!

SO WHAT: Pro Wrestling is going through a renaissance and Warrior Wrestling is a perfect example of it. Some amazingly talented performers including Thunder Rosa, Athena, Skye Blue, WARHORSE, Bandido, Dante Martin, The Briscoe Brothers and many more will be putting on one hell of a show!

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $40! If you don’t feel like going out top the event, you can watch it on FITE.tv for $19.99! Go catch some of the best pro wrestling talent out there! Virgil Abloh Mural Unveiling @ Time Out Market Chicago, 916 W Fulton Market, 6:30pm

WHAT: A tribute to one of Illinois’ own

SO WHAT: Virgil Abloh has been an icon in the art, fashion and music world year and his death late last year left an immense void. His work has reached heights that few expected but so richly deserved, leaving an undeniable mark on the world. To celebrate his life artist Rahmaan Statik and Time Out Market Chicago will unveil a mural dedicated to Abloh at the venue. The evening will also feature a panel discussion with the mural’s artist and a DJ set from Mike Slugs.

NOW WHAT: Admission to the event is free! The event will be accepting donations to the Virgil Abloh™“Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, which aims to “foster equity and inclusion within the fashion industry by providing scholarships to students of academic promise of Black, African-American, or African descent.”

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12th & 13th