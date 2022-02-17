Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 2/17 and Beyond

We’re all looking for something to do on the weekend, especially with pandemic numbers slowing down and it feeling a little more normal to go out. Stores, restaurants, and venues still have mask and vaccination requirements, but things are changing rapidly.

If you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out (and quite honestly, who can blame you?) you can always stay in and support these places from home. But if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17th



V.V. Lightbody w/ Adeline Hotel & Sarah Weddle @ Hideout, 1354 West Wabansia Ave., 9:00pm, 21+

WHAT: A wonderful lineup of fantastic musicians

SO WHAT: V.V. Lightbody is an absolute joy to see perform live. Her songs taken on an otherworldly quality as she serenades a crowd. Her most recent album, Make a Shrine or Burn It was a magnificent display of her talent and one of our favorites of 2020. Joining her this evening will be the beautiful and gentle folk of Adeline Hotel and Sarah Weddle!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for this great night!

THURSDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17th, 19th, 20th

Highs & Lows @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave, Various Times

WHAT: A film series daring to go where you never really expected

SO WHAT: Take in the wide breadth of cinema as Music Box Theatre presents a new series Highs & Lows, Presented by Oscarbate and Hollywood Entertainment, sponsored by DePaul University. As Music Box Theatre’s website puts it: “Highs & Lows: a mini-film fest questioning, bridging, and destroying the gap between the idea of bad vs good, high vs low, and art vs pleasure.” Find the surprising similar themes between these tonally dissonant film pairings.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for these double features! And remember, Music Box Theatre has other movies playing in person and through their digital platform, so support this great theatre from anywhere! Don’t forget: all visitors ages 5 and up to the Music Box Theatre will need to show proof of full vaccination for all screenings and events at the Theatre.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17th

Grown Folks Stories @ Haymarket Brewery, 737 West Randolph St, 6:00pm – 9:00pm,

WHAT: Grown Folks Stories and Funky Town Brewery come together at Haymarket Brewery

SO WHAT: Grown Folks Stories, from the great minds at the Silver Room, is two hours of five minute stories that range the emotional spectrum from laugh out loud funny to completely somber. Experience some real stories alongside some drinks from Haymarket brewery and Funky Town Brewery, a local Black-owned start-up brewery that is offering up great beer and growing rapidly!

NOW WHAT: Entry is free and you can RSVP here! If you don’t feel like going out you can catch the live stream of the show on the Silver Room’s YouTube, Twitch, or Facebook page!

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19th

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19th & 20th