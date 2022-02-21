Review: Meteoric Extinction Is Just a Game In Dino Galaxy Tennis

Anyone who follows my work knows I love co-op games, especially those you can play on the couch with your loved one. Dino Galaxy Tennis scratches that exact itch, and manages to do it with an interesting—but dark—theme. And while Dino Galaxy Tennis manages to be pretty darn cute, cuteness isn’t enough to carry a video game.

Dino Galaxy Tennis is a tennis game where you play against another dinosaur with the goal of hitting meteors into their planet, while stopping them from hitting yours. You can play either singles, or doubles with a co-op partner. In story mode, which can be played entirely in co-op or single player, your goal is to visit each of the 5 worlds with the goal of becoming the Galactic Tennis Tournament champion.

Each of the five planets you’ll visit will have its own challenges to overcome. Collect power-ups to trick or outmaneuver opponents, while using a variety of different attacks. Each different planet has its own set of quirks. Some planets use portals to change things up, others have environmental hazards like volcanoes that will spit out an extra meteor towards your opponent’s planet.

There are two different ways you can play Dino Galaxy Tennis. You can play its story mode either solo or with a friend, or you can challenge a friend with its versus mode—or play doubles against another team of two. While Dino Galaxy Tennis might not be the first party game that might pop into your head if you have friends over, it definitely should be considered for your game night rotation. There is also a challenge mode you can play, and while it’s technically a third mode, it’s just a collection of the minigames from the single player mode. These minigames pay homage to other classics, like endless runners, or even Breakout.

While Dino Galaxy Tennis has been out on Steam for a while, it’s recently released on Nintendo Switch. While the Switch is a great fit for Dino Galaxy Tennis, it suffers from performance issues. I wouldn’t really complain about the occasional stutter, but there were times—especially while playing doubles—that the game would be nearly unplayable because of stuttering. However, the way the “courts” are oriented, it almost feels like Dino Galaxy Tennis was made with tabletop play in mind—as in, undock the Switch, put it on a table and play with the system oriented long ways.

Dino Galaxy Tennis isn’t going to be making any huge waves, but it’s a competent Pong-ish tennis game. It’s a solid tennis game, and could be a fun party game for a while. But it’s mostly a small game, and can serve as a diversion—but it’s not something I would expect anyone to sink hours into.

Dino Galaxy Tennis is available now on Nintendo Switch and Steam.

A Nintendo Switch key was provided to us for this review