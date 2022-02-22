Preview: Post-Apocalyptic No Place Like Home Is a Farm Game With a Talking Chicken

I’ve played a lot of farming games in the vein of Stardew Valley lately. No Place Like Home is another such game, but it changes up its theme a little bit. Sure, you’re still given a dilapidated farm that you have to reclaim—but that’s mostly because humanity gave up on Earth to move to Mars. Earth was just too damned filthy. Now it’s your job to rebuild with (kinda) futuristic tools, and under the guidance of a talking chicken.

No Place Like Home is a third person farming game. In it, your job is to create a farmstead in a post-apocalyptic earth. If that sounds too dark, don’t worry—while there are definitely themes of environmental tragedy, the overall tone is what you would expect from a farming sim. There’s crafting, farming (of course), and limited interactions with the few remaining humans left behind on the trash-filled earth. There’s also an aspect of exploration to There’s No Place Like Home as you explore the post-apocalyptic world to find seeds and find items to expand your farm. You can also, of course, decorate and customize your home to make it yours.

Since No Place Like Home is in Early Access, that means it’s still in development—but it won’t be for long. It has a planned release date of March 10. According to the game’s Early Access information box on the Steam store page, it’s currently about 95 percent complete. Don’t feel like you have to jump in right away, however: there is no planned price increase before it leaves Early Access.

There have been a few attempts to make a 3D Stardew Valley or Harvest Moon style game, and No Place Like Home certainly has a novel theme in the farming sim genre. But I have a few worries. Since developer Chicken Launcher says the game is 95 percent complete, there isn’t much wiggle room for improvements in its Early Access period. While No Place Like Home checks all of the boxes for “farming sim” it hasn’t grabbed me like others have before it. I’m going to reserve my final judgement until it’s released, however.

No Place Like Home is currently in Early Access, but you don’t have to wait much longer for the full version: No Place Like Home will be released March 10, 2022

