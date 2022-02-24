Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 2/24 and Beyond

We’re all looking for something to do on the weekend, with pandemic numbers slowing down and it feeling a little more normal to go out. Especially since Chicago is dropping the masking and vaccination proof mandates on February 28 (for better or worse).

However the mandate is still in effect this weekend, so if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you. If you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out (and quite honestly, who can blame you?) you can always stay in and support these places from home.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THURSDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 24th, 26th, 27th

Highs & Lows @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave, Various Times

WHAT: A film series daring to go where you never really expected

SO WHAT: Take in the wide breadth of cinema as Music Box Theatre presents a new series Highs & Lows, Presented by Oscarbate and Hollywood Entertainment, sponsored by DePaul University. As the Music Box Theatre’s website puts it: “Highs & Lows: a mini-film fest questioning, bridging, and destroying the gap between the idea of bad vs good, high vs low, and art vs pleasure.” Find the surprising similar themes between these tonally dissonant film pairings.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for these double features! And remember, Music Box Theatre has other movies playing in person and through their digital platform, so support this great theater from anywhere! Don’t forget: all visitors ages 5 and up to the Music Box Theatre will need to show proof of full vaccination for all screenings and events at the theater.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24th

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25th – 27th ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future! 2/25 Moana – 7:00pm

2/25 Friday the 13th – 9:30pm

2/26 Shrek – 5:30pm

2/26 Jurassic Park– 7:30pm

2/27 Despicable Me – 5:30pm

2/27 Black Panther– 7:30pm NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26th

Music Frozen Dancing: A Winter Block Party @ Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave 1:00pm – 7:00pm

WHAT: Oh you know, just a little block party in the middle of winter

SO WHAT: Clearly the most logical thing to do in February is to throw a party outside the Empty Bottle. Presented with their pals at Goose Island Beer Co, Music Frozen Dancing 2022 will be welcoming some fantastic artists to their chilly stage including Stuck, Surfboat, Automatic, Pixel Grip, Sweeping Promises and Divino Nino!

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Bundle up and rock out! While the show is free, they will be accepting donations at the gate – all proceeds benefit the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless.

Liam Kazar / Lake Cadien / Wyatt Waddel @ Metro, 3730 N Clark St, 7:00pm

WHAT: Three great acts on one bill

SO WHAT: Liam Kazar has been busy this past year. On top of cooking for his Isfahan pop-up, Kazar has been celebrating the release of his debut solo album Due North. The collection of songs is a joyous sound, blending elements of indie rock madness with alt country twang for a perfect slice of Chicago music. Joining him will be the debut of Lake James (the solo outing of Twin Peaks‘ Cadien James) and the incredible voice of Wyatt Waddel as Wyatt for Sale!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are only $17 in advance, $20 at the door for this fantastic show!



Tierra Whack @ House of Vans & Vans Channel 66 , 7:00pm

WHAT: A fantastic show at the always fun House of Vans

SO WHAT: House of Vans is back in action and their first show will feature the amazing Tierra Whack! Whack’s irresistible flow and perspective is just so good. Whether it’s explosive micro tracks that made up her debut album Whack World or the fuller songs that comprised her recent EPs: Rap?, Pop?, and R&B?, Whack is making some of the most interesting music of the last few years and needs to be experienced live. Thankfully everyone will have the opportunity as Vans Channel 66 will livestream it!

NOW WHAT: Tickets for the in person portion of the show are sold out, but you can watch the concert over at Vans Channel 66!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26th & 27th