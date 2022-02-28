Treat your Tummy to Greek Delights: Celebrating Greektown Restaurant Week March 1-7

Light up some saganaki and get ready to shout OPA! Greektown Restaurant Week is just around the corner. The second annual event March 1–7 is sure to be a Greek-food-lovers adventure. Some of your favorite Greek restaurants—Athena, Greek Islands and Artopolis Bakery and Café—will be offering special discounts and unique dishes for mostly dine-in customers.

If you’ve wondered what all the fuss is about Greek food, it’s simple. Fresh, lemony, delightfully fragrant dishes from lamb chops and sea bass to the more traditional offerings like moussaka or dolmades, will take you to faraway lands. Classic Greek dips like taramasalata (fish roe dip) or the ever-popular spanakopita (spinach and feta cheese pies) are delicious starters. The beauty of Greek food—of course along with the exceptional taste—is the variety. If you’ve never opened a menu at one of many top-notch restaurants in Greektown, you’ll be astonished at the choices. I often ask my server to suggest something that’s particularly good that night.

And of course, if you enjoy wine, you may be surprised to learn that Greece is home to one of the world’s longest standing and most diverse viticultural scenes. You might want to steer away from Retsina (not my favorite) and try some options from Greek wine producers. And be sure to have a shot of ouzo for the true Greek experience. The 80-proof, sweet anise-tasting drink is best served straight up or on the rocks.

Greektown Restaurant Week is just one of three goings-on celebrating Greek Independence Day. Chicago Bulls Greek Heritage Night, Friday, March 4, will pit the Chicago Bulls against the Milwaukee Bucks with “Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo. And a virtual celebration of Greek Independence Day is slated for Friday, March 24, on social media. Just follow Greektown on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to join in the festivities recognizing the 201st anniversary of Greek Independence.

For more details on the events, visit Greektown Chicago.

Did you enjoy this post and our coverage of Chicago’s food scene? Please consider supporting Third Coast Review’s arts and culture coverage by making a donation by PayPal. Choose the amount that works best for you, and know how much we appreciate your support!