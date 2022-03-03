Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 3/3 and Beyond

We’re all looking for something to do on the weekend, with pandemic numbers slowing down and it feeling a little more normal to go out. Especially since Chicago dropped the masking and vaccination proof mandates on February 28 (for better or worse).
However the mandate, many venues are keeping their mask and vaccination requirements for the foreseeable future. So if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event requires it. And if you still feel that wearing a mask is must (like many still do), then please wear one. Protect yourself and those around you. If you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out (and quite honestly, who can blame you?) you can always stay in and support these places from home.
Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!
- Support Local Venues
- Kingston Mines is open with some great lineups this weekend
- Fitzgerald’s Patio is also back in full swing with tons of artists playing throughout the week with artists like Clem Snide on Thursday and EG Vines on Saturday!
- Evanston Space‘s shop is open and you should consider donating to help the venue during these weird times. They are also having lower capacity shows at the venue!
- Head over to the Hideout’s regular shop and get yourself some great merch! Their 2020 Holiday Sale page is also still up with links to great local artists!
- Metro shop is full of fantastic concert posters from yesteryear and cool merch
- Lincoln Hall/Schubas always has great items in their shop waiting for you! Plus Schubas/Tied House is open and events are on their way back!
- Same goes for Thalia Hall’s merch store (those holiday socks? *chef’s kiss*)
- Let’s not forget Empty Bottle’s fantastic merch shop! Plus they just added some new stuff designed by some awesome people that is sure to catch your eye! Shows are going on now as well, so head over to their venue site and go to some concerts if you’re comfortable
- Art Galleries and Special Events
- All Star Press is constantly putting up new prints for you to decorate your space with! They’ve started a whole new year-long series Naturally Beautiful! Check out some of their prints from last year’s Vertical Gallery collab, which you can purchase here!! There is also a virtual gallery featuring all the works! And don’t forget to check out the virtual edition of JC Rivera’s new exhibition “Still Undefeated” !
- Galerie F has a fun stock of prints from concert posters, pop culture prints and more! Plus they have a Black Friday Sale going on!
- Rotufugi will be showing a new exhibit Wanderlust from shawnimals ! So if you feel comfortable mask up and see the work in person.
- Immersive Van Gogh does exactly what its name says: immerses you into Van Gogh paintings via huge projections that bring the already lively art to life!
- Immersive Frida is another immersive art experience that will take you on a trip to the beautiful world of Frida Kahlo
- WNDR Museum
- Garfield Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Lincoln Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Chicago Botanic Garden is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautifully lit up gardens safely!
- “The Office Experience Chicago” is open for all you die hard fans of the show!
THURSDAY, MARCH 3rd
Freelance Wrestling: Flawless Victory @ Emporium Logan Square, 2363 N Milqwaukee Ave, 7:00pm, 21+
WHAT: Wrestling in an arcade bar, what’s not to love?
SO WHAT: Freelance Wrestling will be taking over Emporium‘s arcade machine laded floor with some fun wrestling! Take a break from the normal bar pop up and indulge in some featuring Storm Grayson vs Kylie Rae, Matt Knicks vs GPA, and more!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $20! If you want to sit this one out you can always check out their back catalog from home at IWTV!
The Time Out Tour w/ The Accidentals, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Kim Richey, and Maia Sharp @ Old Town School of Folk Music, 4545 N Lincoln Ave, 8:00pm
WHAT: An fantastic singers in the round concert featuring some wonderful musicians.
SO WHAT: After one successful collection of songs Time Out Session #1 ,a collaborative effort with artists that inspired them to create music, The Accidentals are back again with the second EP of musical collaborations. Just like the first go round, Time Out Sessions #2 has included touring with some of the EP collaborators including Kim Richey, Beth Nielsen Chapman, and Maia Sharp! Catch these incredible performers together as they come together for a unique experience!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $30 (28 for members) for GA and VIP tickets are $100!
THURSDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY, MARCH 3rd, 5th, 6th
Highs & Lows @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave, Various Times
WHAT: A film series daring to go where you never really expected
SO WHAT: Take in the wide breadth of cinema as Music Box Theatre presents a new series Highs & Lows, Presented by Oscarbate and Hollywood Entertainment, sponsored by DePaul University. As the Music Box Theatre’s website puts it: “Highs & Lows: a mini-film fest questioning, bridging, and destroying the gap between the idea of bad vs good, high vs low, and art vs pleasure.” Find the surprising similar themes between these tonally dissonant film pairings.
- 3/3 EdTV + Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Take One – 7:00pm
- 3/5 Peggy Sue Got Married + The Last Temptation of Christ – 2:00pm
- 3/6 Dumb and Dumber + Y tu mamá también – 2:00pm
- 3/8 The Phantom of Liberty + Billy Madison – 7:00pm
- 3/10 How High + Daisies – 7:00pm
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for these double features! And remember, Music Box Theatre has other movies playing in person and through their digital platform, so support this great theater from anywhere! Don’t forget: all visitors ages 5 and up to the Music Box Theatre will need to show proof of full vaccination for all screenings and events at the theater.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY, MARCH 3rd & 4th
Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm
WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening
SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.
- March 3 –Blueshift Big Band perform VIDEO GAMES live
- March 4 – MUSE & MOVEMENT: Group Art Opening at Fulton Street Collective – $5
- March 8 – Bobby Broom w/Addison Jordan play the music of Grant Green & Horace Parlan
- March 9 – Sam Robinson Quintet w/Harry Tonchev Trio
- March 10 – Gwen’s Pat Metheny Project w/Jack Macklin Trio
NOW WHAT: The shows are free! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!
THURSDAY – SATURDAY, MARCH 3rd – 5th
Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour @ Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St, 7:00pm,
WHAT: Comedian Jim Gaffigan appears for three shows at the Chicago Theatre.
SO WHAT: Jim Gaffigan is excited to take a break from his five young children as COVID is now renewed for a third season. Along with his progeny and his co-writer wife Jeannie, he added a “Let’s Get Cookin’” series of videos to his YouTube channel during quarantine. His hourlong pandemic special Comedy Monster is currently running on Netflix, and this is your chance to see him perform live on The Fun Tour!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $50-$188. (Hot Pockets not included).
FRIDAY, MARCH 4th
Lucky Star’s Pop-Up Discothèque @ Sleeping Village, 3734 W Belmont, 8:00pm, 21+
WHAT: Music, dance, and art for those in need
SO WHAT: Spend your Friday evening reviving that old school feeling of just going out and dancing the night away. Join DJs Kiki Kuamo’o and Colin Croom as they set the mood. Then enjoy performances from Emily Massey, Girl K, Heartgaze, and Jordanna!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show! A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the Free Root Operation!
FRIDAY – SUNDAY, MARCH 4th – 6th
ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages
WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age
SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!
- 3/4 Mean Girls – 8:00pm
- 3/4 Us – 10:00pm
- 3/5 The Secret Life of Pets – 6:00pm
- 3/5 Summer of Soul – 8:00pm
- 3/6 Lady and the Tramp – 6:00pm
- 3/6 Jurassic Park – 7:30pm
- 3/11 The Secret Life of Pets – 7:30pm
- 3/11 Friday the 13th – 9:30pm
- 3/12 Lady and the Tramp – 6:00pm
- 3/12 Mean Girls – 8:00pm
- 3/13 Encanto – 7:00pm
- 3/18 Mean Girls – 7:30pm
- 3/18 Us – 9:30pm
- 3/19 Encanto – 7:30pm
- 3/19 Scream– 10:00pm
- 3/20 Jurassic Park – 7:30pm
- 3/25 Friday the 13th – 10:30pm
- 3/26 Scream – 10:30pm
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience
SATURDAY, MARCH 5th
International Carnivale @ Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., 1:00pm- 5:00pm, All Ages
WHAT: Celebrate Carnivale
SO WHAT: Carnivale is celebrated throughout the world in fun and unique ways. International Carnivale, hosted by Logan Lu, will give you a glimpse into the myriad of celebrations including those of Brazil, Puerto Rico and North America. You’ll have the chance to enjoy fun art-making activities, music, food and dance from across the globe. Featured acts include Chicago Samba, Plena Project presented by Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center, DJ AFROQBANO, and Four Star Brass Band!
NOW WHAT: It’s Free
SXSW Send Off @ The Hideout, 1354 W Wabansia Ave, 2:00pm – 11:30pm, 21+
WHAT: When SXSW beckons bands to its musical platform, The Hideout will make sure the bands get a worthy send off party!
SO WHAT: The last time we had an honest to goodness SXSW send off party was 2019 as the 2020 edition went from an Exiled from Texas party to completely called off thanks to COVID. But after a couple years of alternative Hideout programming and with things look better, the annual Send-Off party is back! In the huge sea of musical talent that will be descending on Austin, TX for this years SXSW, it’s good to know that Chicago will be well represented with some of the best bands we have to offer. This year’s lineup includes Andrew Sa, Half Gringa, Jon Langford and His Fancymen, Minor Moon, Nathan Graham, Ness Heads, Panic Priest, Waltzer, and Liam Kazar!
NOW WHAT: Entry is $15 at the door, so get there early and stay late for these wonderful bands!
Kaina / Silas Short / Semiratruth @ Metro, 3730 N Clark St., 6:00pm, 5+
WHAT: A perfect concert for you Saturday evening
SO WHAT: Kaina has been putting out some gorgeous music the past few years, delving in to her Venezuelan and Guatemalan heritage. Whether it’s her own work on Next to the Sun or her collaborations with some of the best artists in the city (Saba, The Oh Mys, Sen Morimoto, and more), Kaina is a sure bet for a great track! So let’s send her off on her European tour with some good vibes at this hometown show! She’ll be joined by Silas Short and hip-hop producer Semiratruth.
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $16 in advance, $20 day of, so get them quick and be ready for a wonderful night at Metro
Brewsology Beer Fest @ Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S DuSable Lake Shore Dr, 6:00pm – 11:00pm, 21+
WHAT: A little bit of beer for your museum trip!
SO WHAT: The Brewsology Beer Fest is the boozy museum field trip. The event will be making over the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry after hours with dozens of local craft breweries and cideries. Honestly, the lineup is enormous with Solemn Oath, Pollyanna, Noon Whistle, 3 Floyds, and Temperance Beer co. barely scratching the surface! You’ll be able to access the museum with beer samplings included with admission.
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $50 for GA (8pm-11pm) and $ $65 for Early Admission (7pm-11pm). VIP Tickets are sold out, so don’t hesitate for this fun night at the museum!
Sam Weber w/ Matthew Fowler & Mike Reeb @ Uncommon Ground Lakeview, 3800 North Clark Street, 7:30pm
WHAT: Three fantastic musicians for your Saturday plans
SO WHAT: Sam Weber will be in town this weekend sharing songs form his latest album Get Free, which features Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes and Grammy nominee Madison Cunningham. His songs area nice eclectic mix of Americana and improvisational music, making for a unique and worthwhile sound! Joining him this evening will be Matthew Fowler and Mike Reeb!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for this great night at Uncommon Ground!
SATURDAY & SUNDAY, MARCH 5th & 6th
The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+
WHAT: Quick plays live and online!
SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends! Plan ahead as vaccination cards will be checked and booster will be required to be fully vaccinated.
NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon!
THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND
Chicago Irish Film Festival @ Theater on the Lake / Logan Theatre / Gallery Theater, 2401 N Lake Shore Dr & 2646 N Milwaukee Ave & 1112 N Milwaukee Ave, Various Times
WHAT: A little cinematic trip to Ireland
SO WHAT: The Chicago Irish Film Festival is back for another year of splendid Irish films, spreading the love with both in-person and virtual programing. Boasting an impressive collection of feature length films, shorts of both the live action and animated variety, and documentary films, Chicago Irish Film Festival is ready to give you a glimpse and the creativity of Irish filmmaking! Check out their full program on their website and their PDF guide!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $150 for the in-person all access pass, $100 for the all access virtual passes, and $225 for both! Three film/program packages are $25 for virtual screenings and $28 for in-person. Individual passes are also available! The in-person programming runs from March 3-6 while the virtual festival runs from March 7-13!
Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+
WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas!
SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!
- March 3 – Schubas Open Mic Hosted by Naomi Spungen @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 7:30pm – FREE – 21+
- March 3 – Pink Siifu [4 THA FOLKS’! U.S. Tour] / Turich Benjy / Peso Gordon / VonBeezy @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 7:00pm – $20/25 – All Ages
- March 3 –
Briston Maroney / Jackie Hayes @ Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave – Doors 6:30pm – $20 – All AgesSOLD OUT
- March 4 – GRIP / HappyBirthdayCalvin @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 8:30pm – $15 – 18+
- March 4 – Illuminati Hotties / Fenne Lily /Pom Pom Squad @ Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave – Doors 6:00pm – $18/20 – All Ages
- March 5 – Leif Vollebekk with special guest Covenhoven @ Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave – Doors 6:00pm – $17/20 – 18+
- March 5 –
Clinton Kane / Reno Cruz @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 6:30pm – $30 – All AgesSOLD OUT
- March 6 – Begonia / Bigkid @ Schubas, 3159 N Southport Ave – Doors 8:30pm – $13 – 18+
NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows! Please note: proof of vaccination is required for entry to all shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas in Chicago. Click here for more information on this policy.
Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie
WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater
SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is currently open to the public, so if you feel comfortable you can go out and have a theater experience this weekend with The Worst Person in the World, Compartment No. 6 (Thursday only), Strawberry Mansion(Thursday only), the Highs and Lows series, Mermaids Part of: Cher!, 2022 Oscar Nominated Documentary Shorts (Thursday only), 2022 Oscar Nominated Animated Shorts, 2022 Oscar Nominated Live Action Shorts, a midnight screening of Point Break and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy! Remember that a physical/digital vaccination card is required for entrance!
New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages
WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!
SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always bring some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. They just announced their first talk of the new year! Click the link below for more details!
NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2022.
Lyric Opera Streaming On Demand @ Your favorite streaming device, the most lavish spot in your home
WHAT: The Lyric Opera at home
SO WHAT: Revisit some of your favorite Lyric moments, or experience for the first time performances you’ve missed.Check out their website for schedule of upcoming shows. Currently streaming is Luisa Miller (2019), The Queen of Spades (2020), and Die Walküre (2017).
NOW WHAT: It’s free!!
Concerts Livestreams and Local Shows Archives @ Your House, Any time you please, All Ages
WHAT: There’s tons of concerts from Chicago’s yesteryear available online for your enjoyment!
SO WHAT: Oh My Rockness and Do312 has done a fantastic job of cataloging some of the upcoming live-streams from the awesome musical acts out there! Check out Oh My Rockness’ listings here, Do312’s roundup of shows here, and tune in to these great shows from the comfort of home! Do312 have also shared some past Chicago shows that are certainly worth a watch. There are also so many great local concerts recorded for posterity and what better time to check them all out than during this self isolation period. Audiotree has a fantastic and huge list of sessions with links to band’s websites and merch to help support them even more. In addition to our previous recommendations like Fran, Tasha, KAINA, Divino Nino, and The Ophelias, we also recommend ROOKIE, Emily Blue, Sen Morimoto, Beach Bunny, Tennis, and Gia Margaret! Then head over to their record concerts from Lincoln Hall, Schubas, and beyond to check out Orville Peck, of Montreal, and so many more! JBTV is also a fantastic resource for sessions from bands that have come through Chicago! Just take a look at this playlist of Blind Melon’s ’95 set at Metro!
NOW WHAT: Stay home, watch some live music, and be sure to check out your favorite artists’ social media, you never know who might be live streaming next!
Video Games @ Your home PC or Console, As long as it takes, Just check the game rating
WHAT: Video-games for all!
SO WHAT: Check out our games page for some recommendations of what games to download (and avoid) while we’re stuck at home. If you’re a PC user, head over to the Epic Games store as they will be releasing a few new FREE games for you to download ! There are also tons of free games on Twitch Prime waiting for you to download!
NOW WHAT: Wash your hands and dive head first into some fun games!
Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.
WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.
SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.
With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.
NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.