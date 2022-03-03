Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 3/3 and Beyond

We’re all looking for something to do on the weekend, with pandemic numbers slowing down and it feeling a little more normal to go out. Especially since Chicago dropped the masking and vaccination proof mandates on February 28 (for better or worse).

However the mandate, many venues are keeping their mask and vaccination requirements for the foreseeable future. So if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event requires it. And if you still feel that wearing a mask is must (like many still do), then please wear one. Protect yourself and those around you. If you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out (and quite honestly, who can blame you?) you can always stay in and support these places from home.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THURSDAY, MARCH 3rd

Freelance Wrestling: Flawless Victory @ Emporium Logan Square, 2363 N Milqwaukee Ave, 7:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Wrestling in an arcade bar, what’s not to love?

SO WHAT: Freelance Wrestling will be taking over Emporium‘s arcade machine laded floor with some fun wrestling! Take a break from the normal bar pop up and indulge in some featuring Storm Grayson vs Kylie Rae, Matt Knicks vs GPA, and more!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $20! If you want to sit this one out you can always check out their back catalog from home at IWTV!

The Time Out Tour w/ The Accidentals, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Kim Richey, and Maia Sharp @ Old Town School of Folk Music, 4545 N Lincoln Ave, 8:00pm

WHAT: An fantastic singers in the round concert featuring some wonderful musicians.

SO WHAT: After one successful collection of songs Time Out Session #1 ,a collaborative effort with artists that inspired them to create music, The Accidentals are back again with the second EP of musical collaborations. Just like the first go round, Time Out Sessions #2 has included touring with some of the EP collaborators including Kim Richey, Beth Nielsen Chapman, and Maia Sharp! Catch these incredible performers together as they come together for a unique experience!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $30 (28 for members) for GA and VIP tickets are $100!

THURSDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY, MARCH 3rd, 5th, 6th

Highs & Lows @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave, Various Times

WHAT: A film series daring to go where you never really expected

SO WHAT: Take in the wide breadth of cinema as Music Box Theatre presents a new series Highs & Lows, Presented by Oscarbate and Hollywood Entertainment, sponsored by DePaul University. As the Music Box Theatre’s website puts it: “Highs & Lows: a mini-film fest questioning, bridging, and destroying the gap between the idea of bad vs good, high vs low, and art vs pleasure.” Find the surprising similar themes between these tonally dissonant film pairings.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for these double features! And remember, Music Box Theatre has other movies playing in person and through their digital platform, so support this great theater from anywhere! Don’t forget: all visitors ages 5 and up to the Music Box Theatre will need to show proof of full vaccination for all screenings and events at the theater.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY, MARCH 3rd & 4th



Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ ​Fulton Street Collective & Their YouTube channel, 1821 W. Hubbard St, Suite 307, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

THURSDAY – SATURDAY, MARCH 3rd – 5th

Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour @ Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St, 7:00pm,

WHAT: Comedian Jim Gaffigan appears for three shows at the Chicago Theatre.

SO WHAT: Jim Gaffigan is excited to take a break from his five young children as COVID is now renewed for a third season. Along with his progeny and his co-writer wife Jeannie, he added a “Let’s Get Cookin’” series of videos to his YouTube channel during quarantine. His hourlong pandemic special Comedy Monster is currently running on Netflix, and this is your chance to see him perform live on The Fun Tour!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $50-$188. (Hot Pockets not included).

FRIDAY, MARCH 4th



Lucky Star’s Pop-Up Discothèque @ Sleeping Village, 3734 W Belmont, 8:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Music, dance, and art for those in need

SO WHAT: Spend your Friday evening reviving that old school feeling of just going out and dancing the night away. Join DJs Kiki Kuamo’o and Colin Croom as they set the mood. Then enjoy performances from Emily Massey, Girl K, Heartgaze, and Jordanna!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show! A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the Free Root Operation!

SATURDAY, MARCH 5th

International Carnivale @ Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., 1:00pm- 5:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Celebrate Carnivale

SO WHAT: Carnivale is celebrated throughout the world in fun and unique ways. International Carnivale, hosted by Logan Lu, will give you a glimpse into the myriad of celebrations including those of Brazil, Puerto Rico and North America. You’ll have the chance to enjoy fun art-making activities, music, food and dance from across the globe. Featured acts include Chicago Samba, Plena Project presented by Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center, DJ AFROQBANO, and Four Star Brass Band!

NOW WHAT: It’s Free

SXSW Send Off @ The Hideout, 1354 W Wabansia Ave, 2:00pm – 11:30pm, 21+

WHAT: When SXSW beckons bands to its musical platform, The Hideout will make sure the bands get a worthy send off party!

SO WHAT: The last time we had an honest to goodness SXSW send off party was 2019 as the 2020 edition went from an Exiled from Texas party to completely called off thanks to COVID. But after a couple years of alternative Hideout programming and with things look better, the annual Send-Off party is back! In the huge sea of musical talent that will be descending on Austin, TX for this years SXSW, it’s good to know that Chicago will be well represented with some of the best bands we have to offer. This year’s lineup includes Andrew Sa, Half Gringa, Jon Langford and His Fancymen, Minor Moon, Nathan Graham, Ness Heads, Panic Priest, Waltzer, and Liam Kazar!

NOW WHAT: Entry is $15 at the door, so get there early and stay late for these wonderful bands!

Kaina / Silas Short / Semiratruth @ Metro, 3730 N Clark St., 6:00pm, 5+

WHAT: A perfect concert for you Saturday evening

SO WHAT: Kaina has been putting out some gorgeous music the past few years, delving in to her Venezuelan and Guatemalan heritage. Whether it’s her own work on Next to the Sun or her collaborations with some of the best artists in the city (Saba, The Oh Mys, Sen Morimoto, and more), Kaina is a sure bet for a great track! So let’s send her off on her European tour with some good vibes at this hometown show! She’ll be joined by Silas Short and hip-hop producer Semiratruth.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $16 in advance, $20 day of, so get them quick and be ready for a wonderful night at Metro

Brewsology Beer Fest @ Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S DuSable Lake Shore Dr, 6:00pm – 11:00pm, 21+

WHAT: A little bit of beer for your museum trip!

SO WHAT: The Brewsology Beer Fest is the boozy museum field trip. The event will be making over the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry after hours with dozens of local craft breweries and cideries. Honestly, the lineup is enormous with Solemn Oath, Pollyanna, Noon Whistle, 3 Floyds, and Temperance Beer co. barely scratching the surface! You’ll be able to access the museum with beer samplings included with admission.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $50 for GA (8pm-11pm) and $ $65 for Early Admission (7pm-11pm). VIP Tickets are sold out, so don’t hesitate for this fun night at the museum!

Sam Weber w/ Matthew Fowler & Mike Reeb @ Uncommon Ground Lakeview, 3800 North Clark Street, 7:30pm

WHAT: Three fantastic musicians for your Saturday plans

SO WHAT: Sam Weber will be in town this weekend sharing songs form his latest album Get Free, which features Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes and Grammy nominee Madison Cunningham. His songs area nice eclectic mix of Americana and improvisational music, making for a unique and worthwhile sound! Joining him this evening will be Matthew Fowler and Mike Reeb!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for this great night at Uncommon Ground!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, MARCH 5th & 6th

