Pitchfork Music Festival Returns to Union Park in July with The Roots, Mitski, The National and More

Festival season may have gotten pushed back a little last year, but this year seems like it’s back to its old ways. Pitchfork Music Festival for example is coming back to Union Park, but instead of the brisk September date we were graced with last year, they are reverting to their usual midsummer atmosphere on July 15-17. On top of their announced dates, they have revealed the lineup for this year’s festival! This year’s headliners include The National, the incredible Mitski, and the eclectic hip hop icons The Roots.

As always, the rest of the lineup has a nice eclectic mix. “This year’s lineup is a celebration of the rising indie class, and those who continue to pave the way for innovation,” noted Puja Patel, editor in chief of Pitchfork. The focus definitely seems to be positioned outside of Chicago as the local acts are a little sparse (but still fantastic acts) this year with only Kaina, Noname, Jeff Parker & The New Breed, and CupcakKe. However there are some incredible touring bands set to hit the stage including Spiritualized, SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Toro y Moi, Cate Le Bon and many more!

Check out their full lineup below and snag your tickets when they go on sale this Friday, March 11, at 10am! Single day passes are $99 ($199 for plus) and 3-day passes for $200 ($399 for Plus)! Check out the full lineup below or at their website! Pitchfork Music Festival will adhere to the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 protocols and will remain in close contact with city and state officials as regulations evolve.

Friday, July 15

The National Spiritualized Parquet Courts Tierra Whack Amber Mark Dawn Richard Tkay Maidza Indigo De Souza SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE SPELLLING Camp Cope Wiki Ethel Cain CupcakKe

Saturday, July 16

Mitski Japanese Breakfast Lucy Dacus Low Magdalena Bay Dry Cleaning Karate Iceage Yeule Arooj Aftab The Armed Chubby & the Gang Hyd Jeff Parker & the New Breed

Sunday, July 17 The Roots Toro Y Moi Earl Sweatshirt Noname BADBADNOTGOOD Cate Le Bon Tirzah Xenia Rubinos Erika de Casier Injury Reserve KAINA L’Rain Sofia Kourtesis Pink Siifu



