The Inaugural VERSA is Taking Over Lincoln Park with an All Woman Lineup

Tons of festivals are starting to roll and and last week VERSA Festival shared one of the more unique and intriguing lineups so far. Taking place in Lincoln Park on June 11 &12, the festival will feature live music, inspirational speakers and comedy across five stages with emphasis on the festival being produced by and in celebration of women artists and creatives. With most festivals being male dominated, it’s refreshing to see a festival taking initiative to focus on women.

VERSA Festival will be tackling arts and culture from all sides, giving their five stages to a wide variety of artists. Whether you’re looking for some amazing musical acts, the best comedians in the game, enlightening discussions about the world today, or some delicious food, VERSA will be the festival to attend this summer.

The comedy sections at the fest will see Chelsea Handler, Ilana Glazer, Fortune Feimster, Patti Harrison, Aida Rodriguez, Dulcé Sloan, and Sydnee Washington taking the stage along with improv moments by the Second City’s renowned ensemble. There will also be a special presentation of Butterboy featuring Aparna Nancheria, Jo Firestone & Maeve Higgins.

In addition to the laughs you’ll get on the comedy stage, you’ll have some time to groove along to a really electric lineup on the music side of the festival. Currently the lineup features Ellie Goulding, Kali Uchis, Kim Petras, Monica, Liz Phair, Mon Laferte, Jamila Woods, Young M.A, Ingrid Andress, Yuna, Big Freedia, YENDRY, Laura Jane Grace, Salem Ilese, Deb Never, Madame Gandhi, Lila Iké, Adeline, Vagabon, Coco & Breezy, Lillie Mae, Tia Wood, and more. There will also be a very special VERSA Ball, a celebration of drag and ballroom culture, hosted by ballroom historian Legendary Leggoh JohVera.

Additional programming will include speakers, curated by Dyllan McGee (MAKERS), featuring the likes of Gloria Steinem, Laok Vaid-Menon, and a wide variety of business leaders and social activists. The food portion of the festival will see Gail Simmons (Top Chef) curating the VERSA Chef lineup.

Tickets for VERSA Festival are available now! 2-Day General Admission tickets start at $215, 2-Day GA Extra tickets start at $295 (offer access to a private, shady lounge with extra seating, air-conditioned restrooms, and more), and 2-Day VIP tickets start at $595 (offer the ultimate festival access with a dedicated VIP entrance to the festival, private VIP lounge with specialty food & beverage options, dedicated VIP viewing of the VERSA Main Stage, and much more.) Check out more details at their website!

