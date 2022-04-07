Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 4/7 and Beyond

It’s been a wet start to April, but that shouldn’t deter you from having some fun there’s so much to do! The pandemic numbers are staying relatively low and it’s feeling a little more normal to go out since Chicago dropped the masking and vaccination proof mandates on February 28 (for better or worse).

While we’re hopefully at the tail end of things, many venues are keeping their mask and vaccination requirements for the foreseeable future. So if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event doesn’t require it. And if you still feel that wearing a mask is a must (like many still do), then please wear one. Protect yourself and those around you. If you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out (and quite honestly, who can blame you?) you can always stay in and support these places from home.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

SATURDAY, APRIL 9th

Handmade Market Chicago @ Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, Noon – 4:30pm

WHAT: Shopping, eating, and drinking all in one place

SO WHAT: Grab some food next door at Bite Cafe, maybe a drink from the Empty Bottle Bar, and start shopping the Handmade Market Chicago! They will bring over 30 makers of beautiful and unique items to the Empty Bottle! Join in and see what all the sellers will have to offer. You can check out some of the sellers that will be featured over on their Facebook page.

NOW WHAT: This event as always is free!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, APRIL 9th & 10th

