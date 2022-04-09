PHOTOS: Star Trek Mission Chicago Friday Cosplay Gallery

Today was the first day of the very first Star Trek Mission Chicago, and Trekkies never fail to show up in force.

Doors opened to a smaller con than expected, but fans were not disappointed by the caliber of panels, screenings and merch available to all who claim Star Trek as part of their world.

It was hard to find people who weren’t sporting Starfleet uniforms, in fact, and harder still to find someone who didn’t have at least a little bit of Star Trek gear on them, and some of the most popular merch from this inaugural con is indeed already in the hands of not only the crowd at large but this very group of 3CR nerds.

Star Trek Mission Chicago Day One SIZED-13 Star Trek Mission Chicago Day One SIZED-12 Star Trek Mission Chicago Day One SIZED-11 Star Trek Mission Chicago Day One SIZED-10 Star Trek Mission Chicago Day One SIZED-9 Star Trek Mission Chicago Day One SIZED-16

Enjoy a first look at some of the cosplay we saw on the floor and join us tomorrow for even more!