3CR’s Guide to Record Store Day June Drop in Chicago and Beyond

It’s time for another Record Store Day! Since COVID-19 forced the annual day of record store celebration to split into three in 2020 and two editions last year, things have been a little tumultuous. The pandemic and interest in vinyl rising has also caused delays, pushing records off their originally announced dates. This Saturday, June 18, will see many of those pushed titles that couldn’t make it in time finally up for sale!

The fun event has always had some criticism, specifically its focus on costly vinyl, records that don’t necessarily need to be repressed, flippers picking up all the rarest goodies to resell at even more ridiculous prices, record stores not making as much as they once did because of all the corporate overlords digging their nails into the backs of small business, etc. And now with the ever looming pandemic, safety has become an issue. Thankfully stores are adhering to COVID-guidelines (some going above and beyond) and making sure that everything is as safe as can be.

A lot of the community aspects of the event are slowly trickling back as the pandemic numbers are at a relatively low point. RSD is meant to bring music lovers together and support these shops by packing a sizable list of exclusive releases to help celebrate the music community. Usually RSD is the biggest sales day of the year for these shops (usually…) and with all the past two years of closures, they sure as hell need the boost now.

You can check out the list of releases at the RSD website. Below is a list of stores taking part in RSD as well as stores that are not. Saturday is a day to support all record stores, and if you don’t feel comfortable going out, most will have an online store to purchase regular releases and RSD releases at a later time. You can see the slightly fuller list of Illinois stores at the RSD website. We also mapped out the shops on Google Maps, so take a look at your neighborhood, click on your local record shop’s marker, and see what they’re doing for this first RSD Drop!

If there are any stores missing or that should be noted, leave a comment and we’ll add them to the list! And remember, you don’t have to go out to support these stores if you don’t feel comfortable, but if you do be a responsible shopper in these COVID-19 times.

RSD PLEDGED & RSD ADJACENT STORES : Chicago

606 Records – 1808 S. Allport – 312-585-6108 – @606records

606 Records will open from 10am to 6pm with plenty of RSD titles available! Conoley Ospovat (Kimochi, Continental Drift Records) will be playing records from Noon to 2PM!

Anemoia Chicago – 2032 W 18th – 312-282-6149

Anemoia Chicago hasn’t announced what their doing this RSD yet, but keep an eye on their Instagram for updates!

Beverly Records – 11612 S. Western Ave. – 773-779-0066 – @BeverlyRecords

Beverly Records will be opening up at 8am for all your RSD needs! They’ll also have a 20% used vinyl sale!

Bob’s Blues & Jazz Mart– 3419 W Irving Park Road – 773-539-5002

The amazing owner of Bob’s Blues & Jazz Mart, Bob Koester, died last year, leaving behind a beautiful musical legacy. They did have a few RSD exclusives earlier this year and will have some this time around as well, so if you haven’t shopped around this store, today is a perfect day to support the Chicago staple.

Bric-A-Brac Records & Collectibles – 3156 W Diversey Ave – 773-654-3915 – @bricabracrcords

This Logan Square staple is all set up in it’s new digs and had a great April RSD. They haven’t announced what their doing this RSD yet, but keep an eye on their Instagram for updates!

Bucket O’ Blood Books and Records – 3182 N Elston Ave. – 312-890-3860 – @bucketoblood

Bucket O’ Blood haven’t announced what they’re doing this RSD yet, so keep an eye on their socials for updates.

Dave’s Records – 2604 N. Clark St. – 773-929-6325 – @davesrecordschi

Last year Dave was recovering from surgery and taking it easy. But after welcoming his first grandchild and a good year’s rest, DAVE IS BACK FOR RSD! Dave will open at 11am with lots of records for you to get! Also check out that cool poster he had on sale for the April RSD!

Dusty Groove Records – 1120 N. Ashland Ave. – 773-342-5800 – @DustyGroove

Dusty Groove‘s Record Store Day will run from 7am to 6pm. Check out their guidelines on how to purchase your RSD exclusives here! They’ll be limiting the number of people allowed in the store, so you’ll fill out a form of what records you’d like and they’ll pull them out and hand them to you. Titles that do not sell out on-site between 7am and noon will be available online the following day. Free gifts and swag with every purchase! Get there bright and early for free coffee from Dark Matter and free palletas! And there will still be some crowd control due to COVID, so be safe!

The Exchange

1524 N. Milwaukee Avenue – 773-252-9570

935 W. Belmont – 773-883-8908

The Exchange is an RSD-pledged store and they usually have a few releases in store! If you do go, remember to have your mask and social distance!

Gramaphone Records – 2843 N. Clark St. – 773-472-3683 @gramaphonechi

Gramaphone haven’t announced how they’ll be handling RSD this year just yet, but check the shop’s socials and here for more updates!

Groovin’ High – 1047 W. Belmont Ave. – 773-476-6846

Groovin’ High doesn’t have the most consistent schedule throughout the year (read: they’re almost always closed), but they usually open up for RSD!

Hyde Park Records – 1377 E 53rd St – 773-288-6588

With an extensive selection of Jazz, Blues, Soul and Gospel, Hyde Park Records is a great stop for your record store day celebration! They had a few RSD records last time around, so head over and check out this fun shop!

Laurie’s Planet of Sound – 4639 N. Lincoln Ave. – 773-271-3569 – @lauriespos

Laurie’s Planet of Sound haven’t announced how they’ll be handling RSD this year just yet, but hey always do a fantastic job! Check the shop’s socials and here for more updates!

Out of the Past Records – 4407 W Madison St – 773-626-3878

Do a little crate digging at this old school, family-owned record store! They haven’t announced how they’ll be handling RSD this year just yet, but check the shop’s socials and here for more updates!

Pinwheel Records – 1722 W. 18th St. – 312-888-9629 – @PinwheelRecords

Pinwheel Records will be opening their doors to the public on Saturday from 9am to 7pm. Customers are welcome to line up on the east side of the shop as early as you want. They will only be allowing 10 customers in the store at a time. Mask are required while min the store! Customers may only purchase (1) copy of each RSD title. RSD leftovers will be available for purchase on their website Sunday, June 19th at 8am CST See what records they’ll have in stock here!

Rattleback Records – 5405 N Clark Street – 773-944-0188 –

Rattleback Records will open from 9am to 7pm for all your RSD needs! You can check out what titles they’ll have on hand here! They also have a cool Dad Pack for a last minute Fathers Day gift!

Reckless Records

Reckless will have RSD releases at their store, so keep an eye on their social media (Twitter, Facebook, and especially Instagram) as they finalize the details! Considering how safe they have been during these times, expect social distancing, masks, and more COVID guidelines to participate in their RSD!

Record Breakers – 2935 N. Milwaukee Ave. – (773) 698-8387 – @recordbrckrsCHI

RSD at Record Breakers is starting at 9am! They’ll have tons of special RSD releases and thousands of new and used records for you to look through and buy to help support this great shop!

Shady Rest Vintage & Vinyl – 1659 S. Throop – 872-444-6488

Shady Rest Vintage and Vinyl has a ton of great audio equipment and a well curated record selection, highly recommend to make this a stop for your Record Store Day!

Shuga Records – 1272 N. Milwaukee Ave. – @Shuga_Records

Shuga will be open 10am till 7pm for RSD with tons of exclusive records!

Tone Deaf Records – 4356 N Milwaukee Ave. – 773-372-6643 – @tonedeafrecs

Tone Deaf Records will be opening at Noon ! You can line up at their front door and take a look at their great selection!

Wild Prairie Vinyl & Vintage– 1109 N. Western Ave – 773-580-7946

If you’re looking for some great records or some vintage items to snaz up your wardrobe, Wild Prairie is your spot! They’ll also be a part of of Chicago Vinyl Connect the following week on June 26!

RSD PLEDGED & RSD ADJACENT STORES : BEYOND Chicago

Algonquin Records – 532 E Algonquin Rd, Des Plaines – 847-827-0673

Algonquin Records haven’t announced exactly how they’ll be handling RSD just yet, but check the shop’s website/socials and check back for more updates!

Audiophil – 17 East Van Buren St, Suite 17E, Joliet – 815-319-2143 – @AudiophilS

Audiophil will start their RSD at Noon! For those waiting in line, you’ll get the chance to enjoy John Condron performing live at 11:00am-ish!

Black Dog Vinyl Cafe – 16108 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield – 815-733-6032

Black Dog Vinyl Cafe haven’t announced exactly how they’ll be handling RSD just yet, but check the shop’s website/socials and check back for more updates!

Blue Village Vinyl – 309 W. Ogden Ave., Westmont – 630-963-1957

Blue Village Vinyl will be opening at 10am and have a 10% storewide sale! Keith Bondi will be on hand doling our some live music at 11am.

Cheap Kiss Records – 22 S. Villa Ave., Villa Park – 847-414-9765

Cheap Kiss Records will have some great RSD titles this Saturday starting at 9am!

Conservatory Vintage & Vinyl – 1042 Sterling Ave. Flossmoor – 708-960-0231

Conservatory Vintage & Vinyl haven’t announced how they’ll be handling this RSD, so be sure to check their socials for updates !

Culture Shock – 2239 Charles St., Rockford – 815-229-2997 – @cultureshock_

Culture Shock will be opening their doors this Saturday at 8am with tons of RSD goodies and a buy one get one half off sale on used vinyl and tees! Andrew Robinson will be on hand performing for the RSD crowds from noon – 2pm!

Green Tangerine Records – 838 W. Lincoln Hwy. DeKalb – 608-751-8386

Green Tangerine Records will open their doors for RSD at noon! Be ready for exclusive titles, giveaways, and more!

Kiss The Sky – 180 First St Batavia

Kiss The Sky is going to conduct a lottery to draw names out of a hat, bowl or box in order to create a “Virtual Line”. For full details on how to sign up, head over to their website or full details!

Mile Long Records– 350 W. Front Street, Wheaton – 630-474-4954 – @mile_long

Mile Long Records will have RSD titles in their store and will start their numbered wristband system at Midnight before their doors open at 9am.

Oak Park Records – 179 S Oak Park Ave., Oak Park – 708-524-2880

Oak Park Records haven’t announced how they’ll be handling the second RSD of the year just yet, but check the shop’s socials and check back for more updates! They did have a few RSD offerings last time.

The Old School Record Store– 7446 Madison St., Forest Park – 708-366-7588

The Old School Record Store opens at 10am for all your RSD needs! They haven’t announced how they’ll be handling they day, but check the shop’s socials and here for more updates!

Purple Dog Records – 231 S. Washington St. #105, Naperville – @PurpleDogRecords

Purple Dog Records opens at 10am for all your RSD needs! They haven’t announced how they’ll be handling they day, but check the shop’s socials and here for more updates!

Record Wonderland – 737 E. Nerge Road, Roselle – 847-306-1290 – @recordwonder

Record Wonderland will open at Noon! They will also have a half off sale on all used media priced $4.99 or under. Check out their RSD list here!

Rediscover Records– 9 S. Spring Street, Elgin – 847-961-8445

Rediscover Records will be opening at 8am this Saturday! As per RSD rules, no holds or preorders. There will be a limit of one item of each title per person.

Reef Records LLC – 775 Main St, Antioch – 224-788-5066

Reef Records haven’t announced how they’ll be handling they day, but check the shop’s socials and here for more updates!

Rolling Stones Music – 7300 W Irving Park Rd, Norridge – 708-456-0861

Rolling Stones Music will be opening at 9am and closing at 9pm. As always, RSD items are first come first served, and limited to one copy per customer

Scratched Vinyl – 119 Barrington Commons Court, Barrington – 847-809-5820

Scratched Vinyl is opening at 9am for all your RSD needs!

Siren Records – 3902 Main St., McHenry – 815-347-8363

Siren Records will open their doors to the RSD crowds on Saturday at 8am! Remember to be safe and wear a mask!

Squeezebox Books and Music – 1235 Chicago Ave., Evanston – 847-943-9309

Squeezebox will be opening at 10am and they will be giving away a pair of tickets to Riot Fest!

Toad Hall Books and Records– 2106 Broadway, Rockford – 815-226-1259

Toad Hall Books and Records will be dishing out some excellent RSD titles this Saturday starting at 8am! Check out their YouTube channel for some great RSD unboxings and their Facebook event page for full details on their RSD plans!

Val’s Halla Records – 239 Harrison St, Oak Park – 708-524-1004 – @ValshallaRecord

Val’s Halla Records will have some great RSD titled this Saturday!

Vinyl Frontier Records – 4720 W Elm St., McHenry

While Record Store Day is a great excuse to buy some excellent records, it just doesn’t make sense for every store. Vinyl Frontier records did not participate in RSD last year, but they definitely should be a stop on your Record Store Day celebration! Support this great shop!

Vintage Vinyl – 925 Davis St., Evanston – 847-328-2899 – @VVMOEvanston

Vintage Vinyl will open at 11am for your RSD goodies!

Windy City Records – 5224 Main St., Downers Grove – 630-534-2794

Windy City Records will be closed this week but will have RSD titles when they reopen on June 21st!

