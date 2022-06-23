Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 6/23 and Beyond

It’s the last weekend of Pride month and the events just keep rolling in. Whether you’re heading to The Pride Parade or any of the other amazing events, there really is something fun for everyone to do this weekend! It’s feeling a little more normal to go out since Chicago dropped the masking and vaccination proof mandates on February 28 (for better or worse) and events are rolling in.

While it may seem like we’re at the tail end of things, many venues are keeping their mask and vaccination requirements for the foreseeable future. So if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event doesn’t require it. And if you still feel that wearing a mask is a must (like many still do), then please wear one. Protect yourself and those around you. If you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out (and quite honestly, who can blame you?) you can always stay in and support these places from home.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THURSDAY, JUNE 23rd

French Market @ Gallagher Way, 3635 N Clark St , 4:00pm – 8:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: A little taste of France in Wrigleyville!

SO WHAT: French Market will be a perfect way to spend your Thursday evening with its casual, European flair and wide variety of vendors. Each day of the market will feature 20+ vendors! Whether your looking for some tasty treats, hand made goods, or just a good time in the setting summer sun, French Market is there for you! Plus there will be a kids craft corner to keep the kid’s imaginations growing. You can bring your blanket on the grass or pick a patio table to sit back and enjoy the live music each week! Check out the music schedule below!

NOW WHAT: Entry is free, just bring your totes and stock up on some amazing food and wares!

Pier Dance @ Polk Bros Performance Lawn City Stage (Navy Pier), 600 E. Grand Ave, 6:00pm – 7:30pm, All Ages

WHAT: Learn to dance in a beautiful outdoor stage

SO WHAT: Navy Pier will be giving guests a little help on the dance floor this year with a series of free dance lessons on the Polk Bros Performance Lawn City Stage. Each week a different style of dance will be taught by some incredible instructors. After the focused lessons, the floor will be opened to free dance.

NOW WHAT: Head over to Navy Pier and show off some newly acquired dance skills!

Fulton Street Collective Jazz Series @ Fulton Street Collective, Prairie Moon (635 Chicago Ave, Evanston), & Their YouTube channel, or the coziest spot in your home, 8:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent jazz for your evening

SO WHAT: Fulton Street Collective are back with in-person events, but they are still determined to give Chicago its much needed dose of jazz at home! Most of their shows are also streaming so you can see and hear the beautiful music on their YouTube channel, which has a great back catalog for you to enjoy! Below are just some of the upcoming shows from the collective.

NOW WHAT: The shows are free, but there is usually a $15 suggested donation to help support the musicians and Fulton Street Collective. ! Also you should definitely support Fulton Street Collective by becoming a member!

FRIDAY, JUNE 24th

Chicago Is A Drag Festival @ Cheetah Gym Parking, 5248 N. Clark St., 4:00pm – 10:00pm, 21+

WHAT: The wait is over, the Chicago Is A Drag Festival is back

SO WHAT: After their sold-out debut in 2019 followed by a digital edition in 2020, Chicago Is A Drag Festival returns for an in-person, outdoor event to celebrate Pride month! Head over to this fantastic event with a lineup of over 40 star-studded kings, queens, and queer performers from Chicago and beyond!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are currently $30 for GA and $50 for VIP! Masks and proof of vaccination are required for entry. Masks are highly recommended for the duration of the festival.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, JUNE 24th – 26th

River North Live @ River Park at theMART, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Friday 5:00pm -10:00pm, Saturday 4:00pm – 8:00pm,

WHAT: The first-ever River North Live Music Festival

SO WHAT: River North Live is a new music festival offering up some great food and incredible music; all against the backdrop of the riverfront. The lineup features a nice mix of artists including The Calling, an emo and pop punk DJ Emo Night Brooklyn, Kalamazoo-based indie rocker Michigander, Baysik featuring Brendan Bayliss and Ryan Stasik of Umphrey’s McGee, and more.

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $10 per day, $20 for the whole weekend, and VIP passes (which include Private Bar, Private viewing area adjacent to the stage, two complimentary beverages, patio furniture with umbrellas) are still availa

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

Logan Square Arts Festival 2022 @ Logan Square Park, 3150 W Logan Blvd, Friday 5:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday & Sunday Noon – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Art and music in the heart of Logan Square at the intersection of Milwaukee and Kedzie avenues and Logan Boulevard.

SO WHAT: The Logan Square circle will once again be welcoming the best live music, art, crafts, comedy, kids activities, and more for the Logan Square Arts Festival! As always, the art on display looks amazing and the music lineup looks great with impressive acts including Late Nite Laundry, Combo Chimbita, Man Man, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Meat Wave, Squirrel Flower and so many more. You can see the full lineup of musicians and events here! There will also be plenty of after shows throughout the weekend that you can check out below:

June 23

Rodrigo Amarante & Squirrel Flower @ Sleeping Village, 3734 W Belmont Ave, 8:00pm, $18, 21+

June 24

Man Man @ Sleeping Village, 3734 W Belmont Ave, 8:00pm, $18, 21+

June 26

Combo Chimbita @ Sleeping Village, 3734 W Belmont Ave, 8:00pm, $18, 21+

June 27

NOW WHAT: It’s free!

Chicago Michelada Fest @ Harrison Park, 1824 S Wood St, All ages

WHAT: A tasty fest in Harrison Park

SO WHAT: The Chicago Michelada Fest is a beer, food, music, and cultural celebration. In addition to plentiful styles of the iconic mixed drink and general festivities, there will also be tons of music throughout the weekend including Bronco, Pablo Montero, and many more!

NOW WHAT: Check out all the details at their event page! Single day tickets start at $50 and three day passes start at $100!

SATURDAY, JUNE 25th

Navy Pier Pride @ Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave, Noon – 10:25, All Ages

WHAT: Celebrate Pride weekend at the pier!

SO WHAT: Join Navy Pier for a big Pride celebration featuring a full day of live music, dancing, artistic performances, and activities throughout the Pier!! The event schedule is still TBA, but head over to their event page for updates!

NOW WHAT: This event is free!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JUNE 25th & 26th

Chicago Food Truck Festival @ 2300 S Indiana Ave, 11:00am – 7:00pm, All ages

WHAT: Chicago Food Truck Festival is ready for a fall gathering of delicious food~

SO WHAT: Join the Chicago Food Truck Festival as they start up their 9th season with a nice variety of mobile chefs! Try a little bit of everything as you enjoy some fun games alongside a refreshing drink!

NOW WHAT: Admission is free with event reservation here!

Pride in the Park @ Butler Field, Grant Park, 377 E Monroe St, Saturday 2:00pm -10:00pm, Sunday 3:00pm -10:00pm, all ages

WHAT: Pride in the Park is back!

SO WHAT: Pride in the Park will bring together music, performers, activist speakers, art, food, amazing views of the city, and fun activations for you to enjoy over the last weekend of Pride month! The lineup includes The Chainsmokers, Alesso, Rebecca Black, Saucy Santana and so many more! Check out their full lineup and schedule over at their website!

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $50 for Sunday, $45 for Sunday, and $95 for a two day pass for this Pride event! VIP Passes are also available. Pride in the Park’s charity partner is the Center on Halsted.

Back Lot Bash @ Cheetah Gym Andersonville, 5248 N. Clark St, 7:00pm – 10:00pm

WHAT: Back Lot Bash puts the spotlight on the sapphic side of Pride!

SO WHAT: Back Lot Bash celebrates LGBTQ+ women with great music from local and international acts, including performers like Australian singer G Flip, DJ Mary Mac, producer Cristy Lawrence, Nicolina, and more.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $20 per day or $30 for both days!

The Billboard by WBEZ’s Natalie Y. Moore @ Abbott Hall at Northwestern University, 710 N. Lakeshore Dr. , June 23-July 17, 2022

WHAT: Reproductive justice on Chicago’s South Side.

SO WHAT: On the precipice of SCOTUS likely overturning Roe, The Billboard presents an in-depth look at reproductive rights set at a fictional women’s clinic in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, where politicians weaponize women’s bodily autonomy to forward their careers. The Vagina Monologues creator V (formerly Eve Ensler), said “The Billboard is a provocative and timely play ripe with the political complexities and nuances of our times.” #TrustBlackWomen

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $25 and available at 16thStreetTheater.org and 708-795-6704. Vaccination proof and masks are required for all live events. Copies of The Billboard are available from Haymarket Books.

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends! Plan ahead as vaccination cards will be checked and booster will be required to be fully vaccinated.

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SUNDAY, JUNE 26th

Chicago Vinyl Connection 009: Northside @ Emporium Arcade Bar Logan Square, 2363 N Milwaukee Ave., Noon – 5:00pm,

WHAT: A vinyl pop up at a great arcade bar

SO WHAT: Chicago Vinyl Connection is back for 2022 with a nice lineup of vendor selling some choice slabs of wax. Presented by Miyagi Records & South Rhodes Records, this vinyl market will feature amazing record dealers like Conservatory Vintage & Vinyl, Del Pueblo Records, Imperial Records, No Requests, Third Hand Records, and Wild Prairie Vintage & Vinyl! there will also be vintage items from Wild Prairie, NotNotSry, Tiny Opal Vintage, and Very Gaudy Vintage! While you look for a hidden gem or have a drink at the bar you can enjoy some DJ sets from Grant Crusor, Hameedullah, Backback Beatz, Jesse De La Pena, and Jaytoo !

NOW WHAT: Entry is free!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows! Please note: proof of vaccination is required for entry to all shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas in Chicago. Click here for more information on this policy.

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including with Men (Thursday only ), Crimes of the Future (!) Mad God, The Music Box 70MM Film Festival 2022, and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks.

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2022.

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.