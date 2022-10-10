With Just One Click, You Can Help 39 Chicago Indie Media Outlets

The second and last week of the Chicago Independent Media Alliance annual joint fundraiser begins today. Donors have already kicked in more than $50,000 to support 39 of Chicago’s most innovative independent newsrooms. Our campaign ends a week from today—at midnight (ok, 11:59pm) on Monday, October 17.

With one click, you can split a donation across all 39 outlets. It’s an incredible opportunity to strengthen local news in Chicago—and help ensure you continue to have access to a multitude of unique voices every day.

You can also choose to donate to one or two or a few of your favorite Chicago media—like La Raza, McKinley Park News, Newcity or Third Coast Review. Those donations—to individual media—will be matched 1-to-1 as long as matching funds remain. And thanks to our foundation supporters: MacArthur Foundation, Joyce Foundation, Joseph & Bessie Feinberg Foundation, Square One Foundation and Crossroads Fund—and our media partners, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ Chicago.

These 39 local media outlets amplify Chicago’s voices. Trust and credibility in local government and institutions suffer when local media outlets are lost or diminished. Through our journalism, Third Coast Review and other local media have the ability to inform our community, showcase local arts and culture, and show the many ways we’re connected to one another. Your support allows all of us to be part of the community we serve.

With one click, you can help strengthen all of Chicago independent media. Please make a donation today.

This is also a great opportunity to learn about, and connect with, local Chicago newsrooms you may have never heard of before. See the full list above. Pick and choose which to give to, or with one click, you can support them all!

Please note that donations to CIMA are not tax-deductible.