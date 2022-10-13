Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 10/13 and Beyond

We’re halfway through the scariest, spookiest month of the year! But don’t fret, there’s still plenty of time to stuff all the fun Halloween events in the next few weeks. There are tons of great shows, movies, markets, and more going on so you won’t have to look far and wide for something amazingly fun to do this weekend!

It’s feeling a little more normal to go out since Chicago dropped the masking and vaccination proof mandates (for better or worse) and events are rolling in. While it may seem like we’re at the tail end of things, many venues still have their mask and vaccination requirements for the foreseeable future. So if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event doesn’t require it. And if you still feel that wearing a mask is a must (like many still do), then please wear one. Protect yourself and those around you. If you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out (and quite honestly, who can blame you?) you can always stay in and support these places from home.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13th

New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what coming in September!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2022.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14th

Alvvays and Slow Pulp @ Riviera Theatre, 4746 N Racine Ave, 6:30pm, 18+

WHAT: Alvvays return to Chicago!

SO WHAT: Earlier this year, Alvvays made their return to Chicago as part of Courtney Barnett’s Here and There Festival. Molly Rankin and crew were refreshed as a band and firing on all cylinders, sharing both fan favorites and brand new songs off their latest album Blue Rev. Every song had the crowd in the palm of their hands and the band’s energetic attitude let their music shine. If that set’s phenomenal stage presence are any indication, then this Alvvays performance is ready to be a can’t miss show. Add to that some local jams from Slow Pulp to start the evening and you have yourself one hell of a way to start your weekend!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are still available! Get them now and don’t miss out on this fantastic show!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14th – 16th

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends! Plan ahead as vaccination cards will be checked and booster will be required to be fully vaccinated.

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15th & 16th

Open House Chicago @ Various locations, Various times, all ages

WHAT: A chance to see some of the beautiful buildings Chicago has to offer.

SO WHAT: The Chicago Architecture Foundation will be opening doors to the city’s most interesting places, with more than 150 sites in 20+ neighborhoods offering a chance to experience behind-the-scenes access. You’ll be able to explore the culture and diversity of our amazing city through its impressive architecture. All the tours are free ( unless otherwise noted) and are first-come, first-served. Visit the Open House Chicago website for a full list of locations.

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website and plan these 48 hours accordingly.

BOO! at the Zoo @ Brookfield Zoo, 8400 W 31st St, 10:00am – 6:00pm, All ages

WHAT: Add a little Halloween fun to your Zoo Trip!

SO WHAT: Brookfield Zoo turns into a Halloween wonderland during the spooky season with tons of photo ops, a corn maze, a Creepy Carousel, fun zoo chats and so much more! Head over to their event page for all the ghoulish details!

NOW WHAT: Entry to the Zoo is $24.95 for adults, $19.95 for senoirs, $17.95 for children 3-11, a d children 2 and under are free!

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16th

Chicago Vinyl Connection 012: Southside @ Marz Community Brewing, 3630 S Iron St, Noon – 5:00pm

WHAT: A vinyl pop up at a great brewery

SO WHAT: Chicago Vinyl Connection is back at Marz with a nice lineup of vendors selling some choice slabs of wax. Presented by Miyagi Records & South Rhodes Records, this vinyl market will feature amazing record dealers like A1 Records & CDs, Aadam Jacobs, Beverly Phono Mart, Black Diamond Records, DJ RS3, Jaytoo, Tony Kingman, and Tropicalazo! While you look for a hidden gem or have a drink at the bar you can enjoy some DJ sets from Groove Thang DJs: DJ RS3, Chuck Righteous, Jillian X , Madeks J , REL!

NOW WHAT: Entry is free!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

The 58th Chicago International Film Festival @ Various Theaters & Streaming straight to you home, various times

WHAT: An annual film tradition is back in theaters, but it keeps a lot of the last two year’s virtual screenings intact!

SO WHAT: The 58th Chicago International Film Festival, much like the rest of the city, is back to normal. They will be combining streaming on-demand and regular fantastic theater screenings and a few pop up experiences to enjoy a stunning collection of feature-length films, shorts, and in person celebrations. Check out our preview of the festival here!

NOW WHAT: You can check out their website for more details on this fantastic festival! You can also see their full schedule in their festival guide!

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows! Please note: proof of vaccination is required for entry to all shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas in Chicago. Click here for more information on this policy.

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including with Tár, Pearl, Breaking Iron, Music Box of Horrors: Scared Stupid, Silent Cinema at the Music Box, Highs & Lows: A Film Series, and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.





