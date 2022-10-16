36 Hours Left: How the Chicago Independent Media Alliance Helps Us Support Our Writers

This is a business story. Like many members of CIMA (the Chicago Independent Media Alliance), Third Coast Review is a very small business; other members are small nonprofits. This fundraising drive, supported by several amazing Chicago foundations, is our primary source for revenue. (We also bring in a small amount of advertising revenue.) After we pay our business expenses each year, all the remaining revenue is used to pay our volunteer writers and editors. We have no profit and no expectations of being profitable until we can increase writer payments to an appropriate level.

Two days remain in our 2022 fundraiser to support the Chicago Independent Media Alliance. Some of you supported our fundraiser last year and some of you have already supported us this year. Please consider donating now–the campaign ends at midnight tomorrow, October 17.

Please donate here. You can donate an amount to be split among all 39 CIMA members in the fundraiser or choose one or a few media to donate to. We’ll suggest Third Coast Review, and you also may want to consider others, like those shown in the list above.

We want to thank our foundation supporters: MacArthur Foundation, Joyce Foundation, Joseph & Bessie Feinberg Foundation, Square One Foundation and Crossroads Fund—and our media partners, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ Chicago.

You can donate now here. And here’s more info about our campaign.