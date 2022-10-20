Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 10/20 and Beyond

We’re just a week away from Halloween so you know the events are going to be spooky and fun! There are tons of great shows, movies, markets, and more going on so you won’t have to look far and wide for something amazingly fun to do this weekend!

It’s feeling a little more normal to go out since Chicago dropped the masking and vaccination proof mandates (for better or worse) and events are rolling in. While it may seem like we’re at the tail end of things, many venues still have their mask and vaccination requirements for the foreseeable future. So if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event doesn’t require it. And if you still feel that wearing a mask is a must (like many still do), then please wear one. Protect yourself and those around you. If you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out (and quite honestly, who can blame you?) you can always stay in and support these places from home.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 21st – 23rd

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends! Plan ahead as vaccination cards will be checked and booster will be required to be fully vaccinated.

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22nd

CHIRP Record Fair & Other Delights @ Plumbers Hall, 1340 W Washington Blvd., 8:00AM – 6:00PM

WHAT: The long delayed 18th year of the CHIRP Record Fair

SO WHAT: Fall is here, so that means the CHIRP Record Fair is here! Join CHIRP at Plumbers Hall to dig through thousands of crates of vinyl records, DVDs, CDs, posters, and more. It’s a music collector’s paradise! You can check out the full vendor list here. There will be plenty of drinks from Dovetail Brewery, Half Acre, Off Color and Eris; plus some coffee from Dark Matter and food from First Slice Cafe. In addition to all the physical media there will be live music throughout the day including DJ sets from DJ Scary Lady Sarah, Konstantin Jace (Moritat), and DJ Form (Pseudo Slang, Arrem Recordings); and special appearances by Blue Ribbon Glee Club and Clamor & Lace Noise Brigade! Check out the lineup below!

NOW WHAT: You can get your advanced tickets here! It’s $10 for general admission (10:00am) or $25 for early admission (8:00am). You can also purchase this years post in advance for $10 ($5 less then what it will be at the event).

Upside Down Halloween Parade @ Washington Park, 5531 S. King Dr., Noon – 3:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: A magical parade!

SO WHAT: The official kick off to Chicago’s Halloween program is the Upside Down Halloween Parade! Taking place on Russell Drive in Washington Park, the parade will feature dance performances, circus acrobats, musical groups, sports mascots and more. Come in your best Halloween costume and enjoy a complimentary goody bag courtesy of Blommer Chocolate Company, Mars Wrigley and other local candy companies.

NOW WHAT: It’s free !

Semicolon Fall Lit Fest @ Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery, 1714 W Division St

WHAT: A book block party got all!

SO WHAT: Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery is closing off Division from Paulina to Wood, gathering all of your favorite authors, food trucks, hourly entertainment, and vendors! You can check out all the vendors, authors and food truck lineups over at their event page!

NOW WHAT: Entry is free! There is a $35 ticket for author signing which includes one book, one signature, and one cocktail. VIPtickets are $235 and include a commemorative lanyard, every festival author’s book, 3 signings, and unlimited cocktails. All funds from ticket sales get donated to Parenthesis Nonprofit so that we can continue our #ClearTheShelves initiative for Chicagoland students!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22nd & 23rd

BOO! at the Zoo @ Brookfield Zoo, 8400 W 31st St, 10:00am – 6:00pm, All ages

WHAT: Add a little Halloween fun to your Zoo Trip!

SO WHAT: Brookfield Zoo turns into a Halloween wonderland during the spooky season with tons of photo ops, a corn maze, a Creepy Carousel, fun zoo chats and so much more! Head over to their event page for all the ghoulish details!

NOW WHAT: Entry to the Zoo is $24.95 for adults, $19.95 for seniors, $17.95 for children 3-11, and children 2 and under are free!

Music Box of Horrors @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave, Noon Saturday – Noon Sunday

WHAT: 24 hours of horror movie madness!

SO WHAT: Join the coolest theater in town, the Music Box Theatre, for this year’s incarnation of the Music Box of Horrors as they swiftly descend into madness through a long list of mind altering horror films! This year’s event will feature special appearances like Maxx McGathey performing during Maciste in Hell, Computer Hearts will feature a post film Q&A with Louise Weard & Dionne “Charlie” Copland, Udo Kier in attendance for a post film Q&A after Blood for Dracula, and a screening of the only known 35mm print of The Killing of Satan!

NOW WHAT: Passes for the full 24 hours are sold out, but you can still get half marathon tickets! Tickets are $15 ($10 Music Box Members)!

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23rd

New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what coming in September!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2022.

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

The 58th Chicago International Film Festival @ Various Theaters & Streaming straight to your home, various times

WHAT: An annual film tradition is back in theaters, but it keeps a lot of the last two year’s virtual screenings intact!

SO WHAT: The 58th Chicago International Film Festival, much like the rest of the city, is back to normal. They will be combining streaming on-demand and regular fantastic theater screenings and a few pop up experiences to enjoy a stunning collection of feature-length films, shorts, and in-person celebrations. Check out our preview of the festival here as well as our ongoing civerage!

NOW WHAT: You can check out their website for more details on this fantastic festival! You can also see their full schedule in their festival guide!

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows! Please note: proof of vaccination is required for entry to all shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas in Chicago. Click here for more information on this policy.

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including with Tár, Music Box of Horrors: Scared Stupid, Music Box of Horrors 2022, and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.