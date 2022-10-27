Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 10/27 and Beyond
It’s Halloween Weekend! Time to enjoy the scariest and funnest weekend of the year with some great events! There’s a quick little rundown of bars and restaurants doing special Halloween events in addition to all the other fantastic outings you could partake in this weekend!
It’s feeling a little more normal to go out since Chicago dropped the masking and vaccination proof mandates (for better or worse) and events are rolling in. While it may seem like we’re at the tail end of things, many venues still have their mask and vaccination requirements for the foreseeable future. So if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event doesn’t require it. And if you still feel that wearing a mask is a must (like many still do), then please wear one. Protect yourself and those around you. If you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out (and quite honestly, who can blame you?) you can always stay in and support these places from home.
Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!
- Support Local Venues
- Kingston Mines is open with some great lineups this weekend
- Fitzgerald’s Patio is also back in full swing
- Evanston Space‘s shop is open and you should consider donating to help the venue during these weird times. They are also having lower capacity shows at the venue!
- Head over to the Hideout’s regular shop and get yourself some great merch! Their 2020 Holiday Sale page is also still up with links to great local artists!
- Metro shop is full of fantastic concert posters from yesteryear and cool merch
- Lincoln Hall/Schubas always has great items in their shop waiting for you! Plus Schubas/Tied House is open and events are on their way back!
- Same goes for Thalia Hall’s merch store (those holiday socks? *chef’s kiss*)
- Let’s not forget Empty Bottle’s fantastic merch shop! Plus they just added some new stuff designed by some awesome people that is sure to catch your eye! Shows are going on now as well, so head over to their venue site and go to some concerts if you’re comfortable
- Art Galleries and Special Events
- Chicago Gamespace is the perfect spot to check out the hairy present and future of the gaming realm! They are currently showing 50th Anniversary of Magnavox Odyssey
- All Star Press is constantly putting up new prints for you to decorate your space with! Plus you can check out some of their prints from last year’s Vertical Gallery collab, which you can purchase here!! There is also a virtual gallery featuring all the works! You can see their previous show “Saturday Morning Fever” featuring the works of Griffin Goodman through their virtual gallery! And don’t forget to check out the virtual edition of JC Rivera’s new exhibition “Still Undefeated” !
- Galerie F has a fun stock of prints from concert posters, pop culture prints and more!
- Rotufugi is the perfect nexus of art and toys! Head over to see what new pieces of art they have in stocks and on display in their gallery space! They are currently showing A Walk Down Owlberry Lane New Works by Heather Hyatt/Owlberry Lane
- “Prince: The Immersive Experience”
- WNDR Museum is an ever-evolving immersive art and technology experience designed to ignite your curiosity! See exhibits like the Light Floor, Try to Get Higher, and the Digital Gallery. Plus Keith Haring!
- Garfield Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Lincoln Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Chicago Botanic Garden is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautifully lit up gardens safely!
HALLOWEEN FESTIVIES
- 10/27-10/30 Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up
- 10/27- 10/2 Lincoln Roscoe Arts and Craft Fair
- 10/27 – 10/31 Pier Pumpkin Lights
- 10/27- 10/31 Nightmare on Clark Street
- 10/27- 10/31 Black Lagoon @ The Dandy Crown
- House of Tao with Slushii (10/28), Gordo(10/28), and G-Easy (10/29)
- 10/28-11/1 Day of the Dead @ Time Out Market Chicago
- 10/29 Day of the Dead Halloween Party @ Time Out Market Chicago
- 10/29 Black Rose Halloween Party @ Adalina
- 10/29 Halloween on ROOF: Sinners & Saints
- 10/29 Nightmare on Navy Pier Halloween Party @ Offshore Rooftop
- 10/29 Slash Dance @ I|O Godfrey
- 10/29 Nightmare on Wacker Drive 2022
- 10/29 PILSEN Brew-Ja Crawl 2022
- 10/29-10/30 Blue Man Group Halloween Weekend
- 10/30 Logan Square Halloween Parade
- 10/31 Witches Brew: Spellbinding Cocktail Experience
FRIDAY – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 28th – 30th
The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+
WHAT: Quick plays live and online!
SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends! Plan ahead as vaccination cards will be checked and booster will be required to be fully vaccinated.
NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29th
Pumpkinfest @ Unity Park Logan Square, 2636 N Kimball Ave., 10:00am – 2:00pm
WHAT: Halloween fun for the whole family!
SO WHAT: This fantastic family event will feature tons of activities to keep everyone entertained this Halloween weekennd! You’ll get to enjoy a pumpkin patch, face painting, Halloween-themed crafts, a Stranger Things-themed Photo Op, a Costume Parade, and more all while DJ Rica is playing some great music. There will also be a live Bubbles Academy performance at 11:30am and at 12:30pm a Walkie Talkie Dancey Party with the Chicago Children’s Theater to announce a brand new podcast about UNITY PARK!
NOW WHAT: It’s free! Have some family friendly fun in the park!
New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages
WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!
SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what coming in September!
- 10/29 Hyde Park Day Humanist Circle Breakfast
- 10/29 Inside the American Presidency with Pete Souza & David Axelrod
- 10/29 Jonathan Franzen on the American Novel
- 10/29 Michael Shermer: Why People Believe Conspiracy Theories
- 10/29 Chicago Performance Artist Jefferson Pinder
- 10/29 A Conversation with Legendary Reporter Seymour Hersh
- 10/29 Margaret A. Burnham on the Jim Crow Legal System
- 10/29 The Art of the Short Story with George Saunders
- 10/29 The Church, State, & the Information Crisis in America
- 10/29 Kevin Nealon: Brushes with Fame with Tim Meadows
NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2022.
Día de los Muertos Xicágo @ National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W 19th St, 3:00pm – 8:00pm, all ages
WHAT: A Day of the Dead event for your weekend
SO WHAT: Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the National Museum of Mexican Art as they transform the museum and surrounding outdoor area into a beautiful space to remember departed loved ones. Guests will enjoy ofrenda (altar) demonstrations, live musical performances, art activities, and more
NOW WHAT: This event is free and open to the public and will take place rain or shine.
Arts in the Dark Parade @ State Street between Lake and Van Buren, 6:00pm – 8:00pm, All Ages
WHAT: A magical evening parade!
SO WHAT: The event brings together some incredible local institutions like the Joffrey Ballet, Lookingglass Theatre Company, important programs like After School Matters and aspiring artists in every field to put on a beautiful evening of floats, puppets, performances, and more!
NOW WHAT: It’s free !
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30th
35th Annual Streeterville Dog Halloween Party @ Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, 220 E Chicago Ave, 9-10:30am
WHAT: “Cats and dogs living together, MASS HYSTERIA!” or just a good ole time with your pets!
NOW WHAT: Join MCA for the 35th annual Streeterville Dog (and Cat) Halloween Costume Party and Parade! Get your pets dressed up in their spookiest, funniest, and cutest costumes and celebrate the season with your furry friends! The Doggy Parade kicks off at 9:30 am and will be judged by Alderman Brian Hopkins and Maureen Schulman who will then award prizes to the best-dressed animal.
NOW WHAT: This event is free to the public. Enter through the museum’s back gate, bordering Lake Shore Drive.
THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND
ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages
WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age
SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!
- 10/27 Hocus Pocus – 7:00pm
- 10/27 The Invitation – 9:00pm
- 10/27 ChiTown + Elevated Films Special Screening: All Jacked up and Full of Worms – 11:00pm
- 10/28 Matilda – 6:30pm
- 10/28 Beetlejuice – 8:45pm
- 10/28 Nope – 11:00pm
- 10/29 Monsters, Inc.– 6:30pm
- 10/29 Hocus Pocus – 8:45pm
- 10/29 The Invitation – 11:00pm
- 10/30 Minions: The Rise of Gru 6:30pm
- 10/30 Hocus Pocus – 8:45pm
- 10/30 Halloween (2018) – 11:00pm
- 10/31 Beetlejuice – 7:00pm
- 10/31 Nightmare on Elm St. (The Original!) – 9:00pm
- 11/1 Coco – 7:00pm
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience
Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+
WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!
SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!
- October 27 – Greyson Chance Palladium Tour/Dynamyte @ Lincoln Hall
- October 27 –Fleece/The Astronomers @ Schubas
- October 27- Schubas Open Mic Hosted by Naomi Spungen, Adrienne Stout, and Suz Ballout @ Schubas
- October 28- Jackie Hayes/Interlay + Godly The Ruler @ Schubas
- October 30- Margo Cilker/Eli Winter @ Schubas
- October 30- Panchiko/Computerwife @ Lincoln Hall
NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows! Please note: proof of vaccination is required for entry to all shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas in Chicago. Click here for more information on this policy.
Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie
WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater
SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including with Tár, Decision to Leave, Mala Noche, Music Box of Horrors: Scared Stupid, midnight screens of Rocky Horror Picture Show, and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!
Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.
WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.
SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.
With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.
NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.