Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 10/27 and Beyond

It’s Halloween Weekend! Time to enjoy the scariest and funnest weekend of the year with some great events! There’s a quick little rundown of bars and restaurants doing special Halloween events in addition to all the other fantastic outings you could partake in this weekend!

It’s feeling a little more normal to go out since Chicago dropped the masking and vaccination proof mandates (for better or worse) and events are rolling in. While it may seem like we’re at the tail end of things, many venues still have their mask and vaccination requirements for the foreseeable future. So if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event doesn’t require it. And if you still feel that wearing a mask is a must (like many still do), then please wear one. Protect yourself and those around you. If you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out (and quite honestly, who can blame you?) you can always stay in and support these places from home.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

HALLOWEEN FESTIVIES

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 28th – 30th

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends! Plan ahead as vaccination cards will be checked and booster will be required to be fully vaccinated.

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29th

Pumpkinfest @ Unity Park Logan Square, 2636 N Kimball Ave., 10:00am – 2:00pm

WHAT: Halloween fun for the whole family!

SO WHAT: This fantastic family event will feature tons of activities to keep everyone entertained this Halloween weekennd! You’ll get to enjoy a pumpkin patch, face painting, Halloween-themed crafts, a Stranger Things-themed Photo Op, a Costume Parade, and more all while DJ Rica is playing some great music. There will also be a live Bubbles Academy performance at 11:30am and at 12:30pm a Walkie Talkie Dancey Party with the Chicago Children’s Theater to announce a brand new podcast about UNITY PARK!

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Have some family friendly fun in the park!

New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what coming in September!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2022.

Día de los Muertos Xicágo @ National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W 19th St, 3:00pm – 8:00pm, all ages

WHAT: A Day of the Dead event for your weekend

SO WHAT: Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the National Museum of Mexican Art as they transform the museum and surrounding outdoor area into a beautiful space to remember departed loved ones. Guests will enjoy ofrenda (altar) demonstrations, live musical performances, art activities, and more

NOW WHAT: This event is free and open to the public and will take place rain or shine.

Arts in the Dark Parade @ State Street between Lake and Van Buren, 6:00pm – 8:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: A magical evening parade!

SO WHAT: The event brings together some incredible local institutions like the Joffrey Ballet, Lookingglass Theatre Company, important programs like After School Matters and aspiring artists in every field to put on a beautiful evening of floats, puppets, performances, and more!

NOW WHAT: It’s free !

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30th

35th Annual Streeterville Dog Halloween Party @ Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, 220 E Chicago Ave, 9-10:30am

WHAT: “Cats and dogs living together, MASS HYSTERIA!” or just a good ole time with your pets!

NOW WHAT: Join MCA for the 35th annual Streeterville Dog (and Cat) Halloween Costume Party and Parade! Get your pets dressed up in their spookiest, funniest, and cutest costumes and celebrate the season with your furry friends! The Doggy Parade kicks off at 9:30 am and will be judged by Alderman Brian Hopkins and Maureen Schulman who will then award prizes to the best-dressed animal.

NOW WHAT: This event is free to the public. Enter through the museum’s back gate, bordering Lake Shore Drive.

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows! Please note: proof of vaccination is required for entry to all shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas in Chicago. Click here for more information on this policy.

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including with Tár, Decision to Leave, Mala Noche, Music Box of Horrors: Scared Stupid, midnight screens of Rocky Horror Picture Show, and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.