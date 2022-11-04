Give Thanks and Buy Some Local Jams This Bandcamp Friday!

It’s the penultimate Bandcamp Friday of the year! What initially was a short term way to help bands affected by the pandemic shutting down touring has become this great on again of again waiving of fees and letting more money flow to the artists. This time around the Bandcamp Friday is back till the end of the year, a very welcome surprise after it quietly disappeared after the May edition.

In the past two years since Bandcamp’s initiative, there have been some wild changes. Venues have been opening back up and touring feels a little more feasible, despite the fact that the pandemic is still going on and shows kee getting cancels or shifted. The monthly surge of music buying has made some a little weary of how much it’s all actually helping. And the biggest change of all: Bandcamp was purchased by Epic Games. We’re a few months out now from the onset of these changes, but things seem a little more hopeful.

While this initiative is fantastic, remember to support your favorite bands throughout the rest of the month as well. Bandcamp is a pretty great platform as an average of 83% of your money reaches the artist/label (after payment processor fees) on any other day.

Bandcamp Friday will be happening today October 7 until midnight PDT tonight. If you’re unsure what time it all ends in your timezone, check isitbandcampfriday.com for exactly how much time you have left to jump in on the sales effort.

As with every edition of this feature, we’ve added a few more local acts that we highly suggest you check out. If there are any local bands that you think should be added to the list, please leave a comment and spread the Bandcamp Friday love! And don’t forget to head over to your favorite artists’ Bandcamp pages and see what they’ll be doing for today’s push to support quality music! For those of you who have meticulously curated Spotify playlists (although with everything going on I’m sure many of you don’t now), we suggest using Merch Table to see what artists are on Bandcamp so you can support them directly.

We also recommend you check out some of the great compilations!

Now let’s get to the bands!

Also let’s not forget these incredible local labels.

There are plenty of other great bands on Bandcamp, so take a look around and discover something new! If you have any recommendations, comment below and spread the love because everybody needs it right now.