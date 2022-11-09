Review: Dayglow Brings Their Upbeat Discography to Riviera Theatre

Five minutes before the opener Ritt Momney went on, to my surprise the line of eager fans was still wrapped around the block. I could feel the anticipation for Indie Pop band, Dayglow, radiate from the young people waiting around me; and rightfully so. The last time Dayglow went on a full fledged tour, they stopped by Schubas Tavern right as the Covid-19 pandemic was unfolding. Since then, the band has massively grown in popularity over the past two years thanks to their online presence. Now playing a sold out Riviera Theatre; they’re still a relatively young and up-and-coming band with the world right in their hands.

As I walked into the Riv, the room was pretty packed already; despite having to wait in the questionably prolonged line right outside (which made me miss most of the opening set). Ritt Momney definitely drew out a hefty crowd for their brief set; which had the room singing and pulling out their phones to record their viral cover of “Put Your Records On.” Shortly after their set; the sold out room got packed in excitement for Dayglow.

Sloan Struble (Dayglow’s Frontman) marched onto the stage as the enormous video screen behind the band lit up; illuminating the crowd’s ecstatic faces. I immediately knew this was going to be a feel-good show and people were there for a grand time. Dayglow’s lexicon of songs is give or take 90% upbeat and cheerful; making for a high energy show. They pretty much performed most of their debut record, Fuzzybrain including “Hot Rod” which I’m almost positive the entire crowd knew all the words to.

Their infinitely catchy song “Run the World!!!” transitioned into a cover jam session of Daft Punk’s “Robot Rock” so seamlessly. Sloan is no foreigner to the synths, as he played them while autotuning his voice to match them in real time. ( I was VERY impressed!) Towards the end of their set; Struble expressed his and the band’s gratitude for how far they’ve come since their last headlining tour; he was visibly shocked at the roar of applause after their euphoric performance of “Can I Call You Tonight?”

Dayglow left me and the crowd rejuvenated with a much needed dose of serotonin; something we’ve all been needing now that the colder weather is creeping up on Chicago. As I walked towards the back of the venue; there were a lot of happy drunks that night dancing and not caring at all at the back of the theater. The jump from Schubas to The Riviera Theatre is definitely impressive for any band and Dayglow has remained as authentic as a band can get even as their new found glory in the indie music scene continues to rise.

All photos by Andrew Lagunas