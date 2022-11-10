Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 11/10 and Beyond
The holiday season is in full effect! Get ready for all the markets and late fall/early winter events popping up! So whether you’re looking to pick up some gifts or catch an awesome show, this coming weekend is ready with some excellent events!
It’s feeling a little more normal to go out since Chicago dropped the masking and vaccination proof mandates (for better or worse) and events are rolling in. While it may seem like we’re at the tail end of things, many venues still have their mask and vaccination requirements for the foreseeable future. So if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event doesn’t require it. And if you still feel that wearing a mask is a must (like many still do), then please wear one. Protect yourself and those around you. If you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out (and quite honestly, who can blame you?) you can always stay in and support these places from home.
Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!
- Support Local Venues
- Kingston Mines is open with some great lineups this weekend
- Fitzgerald’s Patio is also back in full swing
- Evanston Space‘s shop is open and you should consider donating to help the venue during these weird times. They are also having lower capacity shows at the venue!
- Head over to the Hideout’s regular shop and get yourself some great merch! Their 2020 Holiday Sale page is also still up with links to great local artists!
- Metro shop is full of fantastic concert posters from yesteryear and cool merch
- Lincoln Hall/Schubas always has great items in their shop waiting for you! Plus Schubas/Tied House is open and events are on their way back!
- Same goes for Thalia Hall’s merch store (those holiday socks? *chef’s kiss*)
- Let’s not forget Empty Bottle’s fantastic merch shop! Plus they just added some new stuff designed by some awesome people that is sure to catch your eye! Shows are going on now as well, so head over to their venue site and go to some concerts if you’re comfortable
- Art Galleries and Special Events
- Chicago Gamespace is the perfect spot to check out the hairy present and future of the gaming realm! They are currently showing 50th Anniversary of Magnavox Odyssey
- All Star Press is constantly putting up new prints for you to decorate your space with! Plus you can check out some of their prints from last year’s Vertical Gallery collab, which you can purchase here!! There is also a virtual gallery featuring all the works! You can see their previous show “Saturday Morning Fever” featuring the works of Griffin Goodman through their virtual gallery! And don’t forget to check out the virtual edition of JC Rivera’s new exhibition “Still Undefeated” !
- Galerie F has a fun stock of prints from concert posters, pop culture prints and more!
- Rotufugi is the perfect nexus of art and toys! Head over to see what new pieces of art they have in stocks and on display in their gallery space! They are currently showing A Walk Down Owlberry Lane New Works by Heather Hyatt/Owlberry Lane
- “Prince: The Immersive Experience”
- WNDR Museum is an ever-evolving immersive art and technology experience designed to ignite your curiosity! See exhibits like the Light Floor, Try to Get Higher, and the Digital Gallery. Plus Keith Haring!
- Garfield Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Lincoln Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Chicago Botanic Garden is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautifully lit up gardens safely!
- SPECIAL EVENTS!
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10th
Beth Orton @ Mayfair Theatre at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N Knox Avenue, 6:30pm, All ages
WHAT: A great evening with Beth Orton
SO WHAT: Beth Orton is back in the US for her first US headlining tour in over five years in support of her latest album Weather Alive! The album is an intimate collection of songs that has some of Orton’s best performances. Check out our interview with Orton here!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are only $40 for this beautiful show!
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11th
Divino Niño, Conjunto Primitivo and Cabeza de Chivo + ‘Suelta’ Art Show @ House of Vans, 113 N. Elizabeth St., 7:00pm – 10:00pm
WHAT: A fantastic evening at House of Vans
SO WHAT: House of Vans is a fantastic and free venue that always has something fun up its sleeve! This evening will feature music from some amazing local musicians including Cabeza de Chivo, Conjunto Primitivo and Divino Niño, who recently gave Chicago one hell of an album Last Spa on Earth and show at Lincoln Hall.You’ll also have the chance to check out some amazing art from Camilo Medina and Roland Santana!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are free! Just register for free passes here!
FRIDAY – SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11th – 13th
ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages
WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age
SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!
- 11/10 Shrek for only $22.22/car – 7:00pm
- 11/11 Top Gun: Maverick – 7:30pm
- 11/11 Friday the 13th – 10:00pm
- 11/12 The Notebook– 8:00pm
- 11/12 Nightmare on Elm St. (The Original!) – 7:00pm
- 11/13 Shrek – 7:00pm
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience
The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+
WHAT: Quick plays live and online!
SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends! Plan ahead as vaccination cards will be checked and booster will be required to be fully vaccinated.
NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12th
Handmade Market Chicago @ Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, Noon – 4:30pm
WHAT: Shopping, eating, and drinking all in one place
SO WHAT: Grab a drink from the Empty Bottle Bar, and start shopping the Handmade Market Chicago! They will bring a nice collection of makers with beautiful and unique items to the Empty Bottle! Join in and see what all the sellers will have to offer. You can check out some of the sellers that will be featured over on their Facebook page.
NOW WHAT: This event as always is free!
SATURDAY & SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12th – 13th
Randolph Street Holiday Market @ Plumbers Hall, 1341 W Randolph St, 10:00am – 5:00pm, All Ages
WHAT: Randolph Street Market Chicago returns for the holidays
SO WHAT: Celebrate the holiday edition of this fun market where you can experience over 125 vendors with a wide variety of items perfect for your gift giving needs! There will also be a market bar for a Bloody Mary, beer, wine or champagne and local eateries while browsing vendors on three floors!
NOW WHAT: Tickets for the market are $10 for general admission, kids 12 and under! There are also plenty of great packages available for groups !
New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages
WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!
SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what coming in September!
- 11/12 Marianne Williamson on Love & Politics
- 11/12 Reza Aslan on an American Martyr in Persia
- 11/12 The Social Mind (The Verge Series Pass)
- 11/12 How Social Media Rewired Our Minds & Our World with Max Fisher (The Verge Program 1)
- 11/12 The Future of the Feed (The Verge Program 2)
- 11/12 Social Media and Young Mental Health (The Verge Program 3)
- 11/12 Jessica Lange: Capturing the Unplanned Moment with Adam Gopnik
- 11/13 A Concert with Harpist Mary Lattimore
- 11/15 Elizabeth Alexander on the Trayvon Generation
- 11/29 Chicago’s Public Spaces: Past, Present, and Future
- 12/9 Bill Frisell & Petra Haden in Concert
NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2022
THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND
Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+
WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!
SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!
- November 10 – Old Sea Brigade/Brother Bird@ Schubas
- November 10 – Schubas Open Mic Hosted by Naomi Spungen, Adrienne Stout, and Suz Ballout @ Schubas
- November 11 – Claude/Fresh Tar/NIIKA@ Schubas
- November 11 – The Dream Syndicate 40th Anniversary Tour peforming The Days of Wine and Roses and MORE @ Lincoln Hall
- November 11 – DJ Soup Time @ Schubas
- November 12 – Mamalarky/Oceanator/Neptune’s Core/Queen Of Jean @ Schubas
- November 12 – veggi/Paramind/ohbrothersiss @ Schubas
- November 13 – Alaska presents The Red 4 Filth Tour 2022 @ Lincoln Hall
NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows! Please note: proof of vaccination is required for entry to all shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas in Chicago. Click here for more information on this policy.
Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie
WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater
SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including with Decision to Leave, Aftersun, RRR, The Wind, Meet Me in the Bathroom, His Girl Friday, Midnight screenings of Scooby-Doo and Please Baby Please, and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!
Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.
WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.
SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.
With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.
NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos