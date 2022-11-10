Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 11/10 and Beyond

The holiday season is in full effect! Get ready for all the markets and late fall/early winter events popping up! So whether you’re looking to pick up some gifts or catch an awesome show, this coming weekend is ready with some excellent events!

It’s feeling a little more normal to go out since Chicago dropped the masking and vaccination proof mandates (for better or worse) and events are rolling in. While it may seem like we’re at the tail end of things, many venues still have their mask and vaccination requirements for the foreseeable future. So if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event doesn’t require it. And if you still feel that wearing a mask is a must (like many still do), then please wear one. Protect yourself and those around you. If you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out (and quite honestly, who can blame you?) you can always stay in and support these places from home.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10th

Beth Orton @ Mayfair Theatre at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N Knox Avenue, 6:30pm, All ages

WHAT: A great evening with Beth Orton

SO WHAT: Beth Orton is back in the US for her first US headlining tour in over five years in support of her latest album Weather Alive! The album is an intimate collection of songs that has some of Orton’s best performances. Check out our interview with Orton here!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are only $40 for this beautiful show!

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11th

Divino Niño, Conjunto Primitivo and Cabeza de Chivo + ‘Suelta’ Art Show @ House of Vans, 113 N. Elizabeth St., 7:00pm – 10:00pm

WHAT: A fantastic evening at House of Vans

SO WHAT: House of Vans is a fantastic and free venue that always has something fun up its sleeve! This evening will feature music from some amazing local musicians including Cabeza de Chivo, Conjunto Primitivo and Divino Niño, who recently gave Chicago one hell of an album Last Spa on Earth and show at Lincoln Hall.You’ll also have the chance to check out some amazing art from Camilo Medina and Roland Santana!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are free! Just register for free passes here!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11th – 13th

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends! Plan ahead as vaccination cards will be checked and booster will be required to be fully vaccinated.

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12th

Handmade Market Chicago @ Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, Noon – 4:30pm

WHAT: Shopping, eating, and drinking all in one place

SO WHAT: Grab a drink from the Empty Bottle Bar, and start shopping the Handmade Market Chicago! They will bring a nice collection of makers with beautiful and unique items to the Empty Bottle! Join in and see what all the sellers will have to offer. You can check out some of the sellers that will be featured over on their Facebook page.

NOW WHAT: This event as always is free!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12th – 13th

Randolph Street Holiday Market @ Plumbers Hall, 1341 W Randolph St, 10:00am – 5:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Randolph Street Market Chicago returns for the holidays

SO WHAT: Celebrate the holiday edition of this fun market where you can experience over 125 vendors with a wide variety of items perfect for your gift giving needs! There will also be a market bar for a Bloody Mary, beer, wine or champagne and local eateries while browsing vendors on three floors!

NOW WHAT: Tickets for the market are $10 for general admission, kids 12 and under! There are also plenty of great packages available for groups !

New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what coming in September!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2022

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows! Please note: proof of vaccination is required for entry to all shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas in Chicago. Click here for more information on this policy.

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including with Decision to Leave, Aftersun, RRR, The Wind, Meet Me in the Bathroom, His Girl Friday, Midnight screenings of Scooby-Doo and Please Baby Please, and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos