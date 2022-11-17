The Salt Shed Announces Their First Wave of 2023 Shows

It’s no secret, we’re big fans of the Salt Shed. This past summer they hosted their first round of outdoor shows in their Fairgrounds Space and every single one of the nights we covered was fantastic. The Salt Shed made an amazing and lasting impression for their first summer season; from the festival-like atmosphere to the quality of the lineups. And it looks like they’re keeping that energy going into 2023 with their recently announced first wave of 2023 indoor shows!

A staggering lineup of 22 amazing shows has been announced for the upcoming year and our excitement is palpable. Whether it’s legacy acts like Iggy Pop, the Flaming Lips celebrating the 20th anniversary of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, and Bikini Kill (!) or newer acts like Boy Pablo, Hippo Campus, and First Aid Kit, this lineup is a nice diverse range of acts touching upon tons of genres and styles to keep even the most eclectic listener interested.

Check out the first wave of lineups and ticket links below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 18, at 10:00am! Also check out some select shots from the Salt Shed’s summer shows or our full reviews here.

All photos by Julian Ramirez

Did you enjoy this post and our coverage of Chicago’s arts scene? Please consider supporting Third Coast Review’s arts and culture coverage by making a donation by PayPal. Choose the amount that works best for you, and know how much we appreciate your support!