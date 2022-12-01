Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 12/1 and Beyond

The holiday season is in full effect! Get ready for all the markets and late fall/early winter events popping up! So whether you’re looking from a winter-themed experience or want to catch an awesome show, this coming weekend is ready with some excellent events!

It’s feeling a little more normal to go out since Chicago dropped the masking and vaccination proof mandates (for better or worse) and events are rolling in. While it may seem like we’re at the tail end of things, many venues still have their mask and vaccination requirements for the foreseeable future. So if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event doesn’t require it. And if you still feel that wearing a mask is a must (like many still do), then please wear one. Protect yourself and those around you. If you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out (and quite honestly, who can blame you?) you can always stay in and support these places from home.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THURSDAY – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2nd – 5th

One of a Kind Holiday Show @ The Mart, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Thursday – Saturday 10:00am – 7:00pm, Sunday 10:00am – 5:00pm, all ages

WHAT: The One of a Kind show back at The Mart

SO WHAT: Need some gifts for the holiday season? Head over to the Mart as they are hosting One of a Kind’s Holiday Show featuring over 500 artists with tons of amazing goods. There is something for everyone from hand-crafted goods, clothes, toys, a Gourmet Market for all your foodie needs, and so much more! There will also be plenty of music and workshops to make the whole event even more fun.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 and are valid for all four days of the show (children under 12 are free) and a portion of all ticket sales will benefit the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. One of a Kind Show will be requiring proof of COVID vaccination, or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the show, for all participants 12 years and older.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2nd

Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along @ Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., 6:00pm – 7:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Sing out and celebrate Chicago’s diverse holiday traditions

SO WHAT: The new Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along series near Cloud Gate (previously “Caroling at Cloud Gate”) will invite Chicagoans and visitors to come together and sing their hearts out. This series has been reimagined to be more inclusive of Chicago’s many faith backgrounds, cultures and holiday music traditions. Each night will feature a different theme and musical group. Tonight will feature the Chicago High School for the Arts Chorale Ensemble

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Head over to their website for more info! Face masks are required for all Holiday Sing-Along guests and masks will be available at the event while supplies last.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2nd – 4th & BEYOND

Winterglow @ the Salt Shed, 1357 North Elston, Friday 5:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday & Sunday Noon – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Two weekends of this exciting market at the Salt Shed!

SO WHAT: Celebrate the start of the holiday season with the Salt Shed’s Winterglow! This winter market will feature tons of artisan vendors with gifts ranging from jewelry, vintage clothes, home goods, and more. You can also stop by the cold-weather beer garden with hot cocktails and treats to keep you warm this season. Plus there will be S’mores kits available to purchase and use at the Salt Shed’s riverfront fire pits.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $6 and children 12 and under are free!

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends! Plan ahead as vaccination cards will be checked and booster will be required to be fully vaccinated.

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

l

Christkindlmarket @ Daley Plaza (50 W Washington St) & Gallagher Way (3635 N Clark St) & RiverEdge Park (360 N. Broadway, Aurora), Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: The Chicago Christmas time tradition is back in person!

SO WHAT: After going digital last year, Christkindlmarket is back with all the familiar foods, music, and ornaments you expect! Head over to their website for info on special events, hours, and more! If you’re still not feeling up to the crowds, their online marketplace will be up and running for those who want to stay home!

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Mask up and stay safe as you experience the wonderful marketplace!

Winterland @ Gallagher’s Way, 3635 N Clark St, various times, All Ages

WHAT: Some more winter festivities

SO WHAT: Enjoy the return of Gallagher Way’s Winterland with the fun expanding into Wrigley Field itself!! Enjoy fun rides (Wintertube, Infield Express, Hot Cocoa Cups, and Winter Whirl), games (Chiney Toss, Tree Topper, & Snow Pitch), and of course the usual ice skating, ice bumper cars, and the Christkindlmarket will be on hand!

NOW WHAT: Entry to the Wrigley Field portion starts at $5 and attraction tickets are $4 (10 for $36 & 20 for $69)! Ice Skating + Skate Rental is 5 attraction tickets or $20, rink access only is 3 tickets or $12.

Holiday Magic @ Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st Street (1st Avenue and 31st Street), Brookfield, IL, 3:00pm – 9:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Add some holiday cheer to your zoo visit!

SO WHAT: Celebrate the holiday season as over two million lights wrap around Brookfield Zoo! Entering its 40th season, Holiday Magic lets attendees explore the zoo as the synchronized lights dance to the music. You’ll have fun discovering all the enormous illuminated animal structures, finding all the hidden Gnomes in a Game of Gnomes, taking a trip to the skating rink, taking some special holiday photos, and so much more!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $24.95 for adults 12- 64, $17 for children ages 3 – 12, $19.95 for Seniors. Parking is $13.39

ZooLights @ Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N Clark St, 4:30pm – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: One of the largest displays of the season’s lights!

SO WHAT: ZooLights, Presented By ComEd and Invesco QQQ, at Lincoln Park Zoo makes the most wonderful time of year even better with the most wonderful lighting event. The one-of-a-kind experience offers fun family-oriented holiday celebrations that feature beautiful displays and incredible seasonal activities all under the glow of millions of lights! Check out their event page for a full rundown of all the fun that is waiting for you at the annual ZooLights event!

NOW WHAT: Entry is free on Mondays and Tuesday, $5 every other day! Tickets for the Winter Experiences, including the carousel, Lionel Train Adventure, Ferris Wheel, Light Maze, and S’mores at Snowy’s will be available on site for $4 each, a package of 10 for $36, or a package of 20 for $69.

Light Up the Lake @ Navy Pier, 600 E Grand, Various times, All ages

WHAT: Winter festivities without all the cold!

SO WHAT: Navy Pier will be putting on Chicagoland’s biggest indoor, temperature-controlled winter celebration! Light Up the Lake will feature a light garden, featuring large-scale light-sculpture displays; an Alpine ice rink, kiddie train rides, gift market—and, of course, a chance to visit with SANTA!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now and range from $15 to $26.

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what coming in September!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2022

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows! Please note: proof of vaccination is required for entry to all shows at Lincoln Hall and Schubas in Chicago. Click here for more information on this policy.

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including with Decision to Leave, White Noise, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Leonor Will Never Die, The Sound of Music and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos