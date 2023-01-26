Preview: North Coast Music Festival Returns to SeatGeek Stadium for Another Year of EDM Fun
Festival season is quickly approaching and it’s time to get excited! North Coast Music Festival, which happens to be one of the later and incredibly fun festivals of the summer season, recently announced their return to SeatGeek Stadium. This will be their third time at the just-outside-of-Chicago campus and is sure to be a fun with given this year’s packed lineup!
This year’s continues their incredibly streamlined lineups, focusing on a wide range of electronic artists for its three-day stay on the SeatGeek Stadium campus. Headliners at the Stadium stage include Marshmello, Zed’s Dead, Flume, Alesso and more while the the Canopy and Vega stage will include closers like Duke Dumont, DJ Snake, and so many more. The rest of the lineup is just as stacked with the likes of Zomboy, Dabin, Elohim, and tons more! You can check out the lineup below and at their website!
Tickets for the two-day fest are on sale now! Three day GA passes are $232.1, three day VIP passes $462.48, and three day platinum passes are $1,199.00. Get ready for this fun festival and in the mean time, check out some photos from last years festival below and our coverage of the festival here!
Photos form NCMF 2022 by Shaela Marie