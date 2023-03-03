Review: Guy Ritchie’s Latest, Operation Fortune Is an Overlong, Under-Developed, Hyper-Stylized Heist Flick

Some may argue this point, but I maintain that the best films of both director Guy Ritchie and actor Jason Statham are the ones they’ve made together. Am I saying they’re all good? Absolutely not, but the ones that are funny are so in a very British way that I tend to respond to. And I was introduced to both of them at the same time, with 1998’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, followed quickly by 2000’s screamingly funny Snatch., which remain one of the more impressive one-two punches for a new director in the last 25 years.

To say Ritchie has become a hit-and-miss director is being generous, but he has his moments. I particularly liked his recent work The Gentlemen (without Statham), but wasn’t a fan of his last movie, Wrath of Man (with Statham); and for those keeping count, he has a new movie coming out in a month and a half called The Covenant, with Jake Gyllenhaal (and not Statham), that looks intriguing. My point is, you never quite know which version of Ritchie you’re going to get from film to film, and that’s fine. Their latest work together, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, is an overly slick action-comedy about British special intelligence agent Orson Fortune (Statham), who is hired to retrieve something so secret and dangerous to global security that no one will actually tell him what he’s trying to retrieve.

With permission of his boss (Cary Elwes), he hires a specialized team of experts in various fields to assist him, including hacking expert Sarah Fidel (Aubrey Plaza) and weapons expert JJ Davies (rapper Bugzy Malone), and they jointly discover that all roads lead to billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant, basically giving us the same riff he did in The Gentlemen, and it’s still damn funny), who is auctioning off the tech to the highest bidder and giving himself a massive commission in the process.

Since it’s nearly impossible to get anywhere near Simmonds, the team discovers that his one weakness is that he’s a bit of a star-fucker, especially when it comes to action star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett). So they recruit the actor, who is both excited and terrified to take on this role with actual life and death stakes, and they manage to get into their target’s good graces by having Danny sell him on the idea that he should shadow Simmonds for a role Danny will be playing soon, with Sarah posing as his girlfriend and Fortune as Danny’s business manager. What follows is a largely unconvincing, globe-trotting heist movie that makes every complicated scheme look easy, featuring jokes that rarely land, and a portrait of a huge Holywood star that doesn’t ring true in the slightest. Ritchie co-wrote the screenplay with Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies (The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man), and this is easily the least successful of their three collaborations. The action seems uninspired, the twists and turns are about as clever as a pretzel stick, and Statham doesn’t seem to care whether we buy his performance here. He just sets his tone at “pretend you hate everyone” and leaves it there for two hours. Perhaps the film’s greatest crime is making Plaza as uninspired and unfunny as I’ve seen her in quite some time.

The film certainly looks pretty and the action scenes are shot well enough, but there’s an entire subplot about a rival gang that is attempting to steal the mystery tech away from Fortune and his team that I never cared about, and it doesn’t go anywhere anyways. It serves no purpose other than unnecessarily extend the running time, which this film definitely doesn’t need. Ask me how I feel about Ritchie again in a month and a half, but I’m guessing it’ll be better than I do today.

The film is now playing in theaters.