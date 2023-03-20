Pitchfork Music Festival Announces Their 2023 Lineup with The Smile, Big Thief, and Bon Iver

Ah, it’s that wonderful time of the year when all the festivals start announcing their lineups! Every year the first couple months of the year are filled with rumor and speculation of who exactly will be gracing the stages and now we have one less to speculate about. Pitchfork Music Festival is coming back to Union Park on July 21-23 and their lineup for this year’s festival looks fantastic with headliners including Bon Iver, Big Theif, and The Smile!

The festival of course is sticking to its tried and true formula of eclectiv indie sounds.“We’re excited to be back at Union Park with a lineup of artists responsible for some of the very best music of the past year—Alvvays, Kelela, Yaya Bey, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupil, Grace Ives, 700 Bliss, and more—alongside a few special moments with indie icons,” said Pitchfork editor in chief Puja Patel. “For one, this year will mark the very first time that Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood (as The Smile) will perform at the Chicago festival, alongside Pitchfork favorite Bon Iver. And Big Thief will complete their tour of the fest’s stages over the years with a headlining set, their first at a festival this size.” The number of local-ish acts are still much fewer than in pre-pandemic years with only Ariel Zetina, Ric Wilson, Sen Morimoto, Deeper and Jlin (Gary, IN but I’m counting it) representing the Chicagoland area. Nonetheless, these are some amazing acts that deserve to be spotlighted on the Pitchfork stages. Of course there are some incredible touring bands set to hit the stage including, Perfume Genius, King Krule, Julia Jacklin, Killer Mile, Snail Mail, Mdou Moctar, JPEGMafia and many more!

Check out their full lineup below and snag your tickets when they go on sale this Friday, March 11, at 10am! Single day passes are $109 ($209 for plus) and 3-day passes for $219 ($419 for Plus)! Check out the full lineup below or at their website!

Friday, July 15 The Smile Alvvays Perfume Genius Leikeli47 Nation of Language Roc Marciano & The Alchemist Youth Lagoon Ric Wilson Grace Ives Jlin Axel Boman (Live) Mavi Sen Morimoto Contour

Saturday, July 16 Big Thief Weyes Blood King Krule Snail Mail Panda Bear + Sonic Boom Julia Jacklin Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul Vagabon MJ Lenderman Yaya Bey Black Belt Eagle Scout 700 Bliss Palm Deeper

Sunday, July 17 Bon Iver Kelela Koffee Killer Mike JPEGMafia Hurray For the Riff Raff Mdou Moctar ILLUMINATI HOTTIES Jockstrap Soul Glo Florist Lucrecia Dalt Rachika Nayar Ariel Zetina



