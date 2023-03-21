Lollapalooza Will Take Over Grant Park with Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers and More

There are tons of festivals that grab hold of Chicago but non quite like Lollapalooza. The once three-day festival transformed into a four day behemoth has been taking over Grant Park for close to two decades now and there’s no sign of stopping. This year Lolla will be taking place August 3-6 with a slew of artists from a myriad of genres and locales gracing their stages.

The lineup this year includes headliners Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G The 1975, and Tomorrow x Together! the rest of the lineup is just as impressive with phenomenal acts including Carly Rae Jepsen, Rina Sawayama, Joey Bada$$, Alex G, Thee Sacred Souls, DEHD, and so many more! there have been years where the lineup seems like it was spread out a little too thin to accommodate for the four day expansion, but it seems like Lolla is finding it’s groove once again!

Tickets for Lollapalooza go onsael (or rather presale) on March 23! The four day general admission passes are $365, $675 for the GA+, $1500 for VIP, and $4350 for Platinum. You can check out the rest of the lineup in the image below