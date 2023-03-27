Review: Ibeyi’s Connection With Their Fans Highlights Their Magnificent Thalia Hall Set

It’s been a while since I had the chance to see Ibeyi perform; in fact it was all the way back in 2015 at Lincoln Hall when I got to see twin sisters Lisa-Kaindé Diaz and Naomi Diaz share their gorgeous self-titled debut. It was a wonderful and direct show that left a lasting impression, especially as the duo stayed well after the show to meet as many of their audience over at the merch table as they could. In the subsequent years, the pair have grown immensely. Their shows are fuller, their songs more boisterous, and their stage presence all the more impactful. But they have remained true to their essence that can’t help but connect with the crowds. Last week at Thalia Hall, Ibeyi’s bigger and more impressive stage settings and dance moves captured the audience’s attention while their devotion to their fans continued well after the set.

I’m always grateful every time I get to see Kara Jackson perform. Jackson has an undeniable aura that just grabs hold of people’s attention and refuses to let go until she leaves the stage. A big part of that comes from how well her poetic roots translate to song lyrics.At times this opening set felt very reminiscent of when I saw her open for Lala Lala in 2021, but her stage presence has only gotten more graceful. Her cover of Karen Dalton’s “Right Wrong or Ready” remains as immaculate as ever but her own songs certainly take the spotlight.

With her debut album Why Does The Earth Give Us People To Love? on the way, there certainly seems to be more of them as well, giving Jackson’s already impressive setlist a little more oomph. “No Fun,” which just so happens to be her first official single, soars thanks to her amazing voice gently guiding the audience through the getting-broken-up-with track. That same voice follows through with “Brain”, seemingly switching the roles and putting her foot down in a standstill relationship. No matter what she’s singing about, Kara Jackson needs to be heard.

It was impossible not to be transfixed with Ibeyi‘s stage dressing even before they reached the stage. Huge cubes lined with light tubes filled Thalia Hall’s stage, promising a light show that would compliment Ibeyi’s bright performance. and as soon as the house lights dropped, those cubes surged with light, welcoming Lisa-Kaindé Diaz and Naomi Diaz along with Ismaël Nobour on drums and Nicholas Vella on keys. The energy just erupted in no time as Ibeyi kicked off their set with “Made of Gold”, leading the way for a lengthy set full of nonstop dancing and fun.

There was never a moment that felt inauthentic as the sisters were completely beaming positive vibes.. Their setlist spanned their three albums perfectly, giving an ebb and flow of their youthful tracks and their more recent and exuberant beats. I can’t imagine anyone in the crowd leaving the show not having heard at least one of their favorite songs. Ibeyi were determined to make sure everyone was having a good time and they danced across the stage with glee. In the middle of the set they shifted over to their cover of Janet Jackson’s “Would You Mind,” digging in its more explicit lyrics with ease.

The high point of the night came in the final third. The back-to-back performance of “No Man is Big Enough For My Arms” and “Rise Above (This Is Not America)” saw everyone on stage put their best and most electrifying foot forward. The loop of the Michelle Obama sample “The measure of any society is how it treats its women and girls” blasting through the speakers while Ibeyi powerfully demanded respect for all women was met with resounding appreciation from the crowd. The pair seamlessly transitioned over to “Rise Above (This Is Not America)” which demands the same respect for all who are oppressed and once again was met with unwavering support. These two songs coupled with the intensity Ibeyi inherently brought lasted throughout the rest of the night.

Before it was all said and done, Ibeyi serenaded the crowd home with one final song during the encore. “Tears Are Our Medicine” off their latest album Spell 31 felt like a warm hug to finish up the night. Lisa-Kaindé Diaz and Naomi Diaz have a direct line into the hearts of their fans and the song underlined it as they gave everyone permission to feel every single one of their emotions during it. As the final lines of the song drifted away, Ibeyi reminded everyone that they would be at the merch table shortly to say hello to anybody that wanted to; just like the first time I saw them. No matter how big and impressive they get, I think Ibeyi will always put their fans first.

All photos by Julian Rmairez