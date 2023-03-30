Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 3/30 and Beyond

We’re at the end of one month and the start of a new one! And don’t let April Fools day trick you, there are plenty of great events going on around the city ready to entertain you! Whether it’s a C&E convention, a market, some beers or concerts, there is something waiting for you to enjoy!

While it feels like the pandemic is behind us, you still need to be mindful when you go out this weekend and beyond. The winter season has seen a lot of colds, flu, RSV, and of course bouts of COVID. It's better to be safe and wear a mask when you go out to big events.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, MARCH 31st – APRIL 2nd (& BEYOND)

Cosplay at C2E2 on Saturday. Photo by Aaron Cynic.

C2E2: Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo @ McCormick Place South Building, 2301 S Martin Luther King Dr, Saturday & Sunday 10:00am – 7:00pm, Sunday 10:00am – 5:00pm All Ages

WHAT: The Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo – also known as C2E2 – is a comic book and pop culture convention spanning the latest and greatest from the world of comics, movies, television, toys, anime, manga and video games in downtown Chicago.

SO WHAT: It’s three days of everything you ever wanted to know about nerd culture and geek stuff in a totally cool and inclusive atmosphere. There will be panels, workshops, speakers, and a whole lot of cosplayers. It’s honestly the most fun you’ll have exploring your every nerdy whim! Check out our full preview here!

NOW WHAT: Three-day and Saturday tickets are sold out but Friday ($52.75) and Sunday ($62.75) tickets are available!

Golden-Con: Thank You For Being a Fan @ Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, 301 E North Water St,

WHAT: Embrace the Golden Girl in you!

SO WHAT: Golden-Con, the Golden Girls fan convention, debuted in Chicago last year, is back and ready to entertain! Focused entirely on the Golden Girls sitcom, this special gathering will feature a ton of special guests, live shows including “The Lost Episodes” parody from Hell in a Handbag Productions, a Mother of a Solid Gold Dancer Disco Dance Party, a “Biggest Gift” Vendors Market, the “Chicago: You’ve Got Style” costume parade; a trivia tournament in Grab! That! Trivia! Dough! and much more.

NOW WHAT: Tickets range for $75 to $450 for the fun convention!

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back ! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends! Plan ahead as vaccination cards will be checked and booster will be required to be fully vaccinated.

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY, APRIL 1st

WHAT: Celebrate Spring with this tasty event

SO WHAT: The afternoon at Half Acre Beer’s Strong Beer Time will be filled with all the grilled brats, music, games and outdoor drinking you could responsibly want! There will also be a Hammerschlagen competition where you and four of your best friends compete to drive nails into a wooden beam and win prizes. In addition to some great Half Acre Brews there will be a nice lineup of guest breweries on hand. Check out the lineup on their website.

NOW WHAT: Entry is free, just bring some cash for food and brews!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, APRIL 1st & 2nd

Oddities Flea Market Chicago @ Morgan MFG, 401 North Morgan Street #Suite #204A, 11:00am – 7:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: A little bit of weirdness for your weekend shopping

SO WHAT: Oddities Flea Market Chicago brings curated selection of medical history ephemera, anatomical curiosities, natural history items, osteological specimens, taxidermy, home decor, jewelry, one-of-a-kind art, and much more.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $25 a day and $50 for VIP which grants early entry and re-entry at limited capacity, ensuring prime access to our vendors’ collections.

MOST OF THE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including with Inside, Enys Men, Smoking Causes Coughing, Twentieth Century Part of: Carole Lombard x3, midnight screenings of White Chicks and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital subscription is $4.99, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Chicago Humanities Festival Spring 2023: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what’s coming up!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2023

University of Chicago Folk Festival @ Your favorite spot in your home, All Ages

WHAT:A fantastic folk festival

SO WHAT: University of Chicago Folk Festival might have come and gone but their digital presence is still around, making sure the wonderful music reaches as many people as possible! You can check out the past few years of performances on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel any time you want! This past year’s performers included Balfa Toujours, Donka & Nikolay Kolev, Juan Rivera, Henry Barnes & Conner Vlietstra, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jerron Paxton; Tim Britton, John Williams and Katie Grennan!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and their YouTube channel and enjoy the show! We highly encourage you to donate to help support this fantastic folk festival!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an ev