C2E2 2023, Friday. Aaron Cynic

Gallery: Friday Cosplay at C2E2 2023

Nature is returning and so are the Friday crowds at C2E2! We were happy to see a quite full convention hall with plenty of amazing costumes to behold on C2E2 2023’s first day.

Our photographers worked hard to capture all the cosplay greatness, and we hope you enjoy our captures here. Stay tuned to this site for more each day of the con, and keep a special eye out for Saturday’s cosplay as the Crown Championships of Cosplay have returned to C2E2, and regional, national and international winners will be crowned – competitors will often roam the floor ahead of the evening’s contest, and typically Saturdays bring out people’s finest in general. See, be seen, and if you see your friends in this gallery – tag ’em!

Thanks to our hardworking team of photographers: Aaron Cynic, Julian Ramirez, Pearl Shin and Marielle Bokor.

C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04319
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04321
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04323
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04336
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04341
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04344
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04348
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04350
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04355
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04356
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04358
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04362
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04367
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04371
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04375
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04378
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04384
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04390
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04396
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04400
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04407
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04412
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04414
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04418
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04423
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04427
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04431
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04434
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04438
C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04442
C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-1
C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-2
C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-3
C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-4
C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-5
C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-6
C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-7
C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-8
C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-9
C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-10
C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-11
C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-12
C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-13
C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-14
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-1
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-2
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-3
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-14
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-15
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-16
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-18
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-19
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-20
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-21
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-23
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-25
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-26
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-27
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-28
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-29
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-30
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-31
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-32
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-33
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-35
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-36
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-37
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-38
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-40
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-43
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-45
C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-46
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-5
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-11
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-12
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-13
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-14
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-15
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-16
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-17
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-18
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-19
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-20
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-21
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-22
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-23
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-24
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-26
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-27
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-28
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-29
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-30
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-32
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-33
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-35
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-36
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-37
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-38
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-40
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-68
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-70
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-71
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-72
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-73
C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-25
previous arrow
next arrow
Marielle Bokor
Marielle Bokor
Plan Your Life with 3CR Highlights

Join Our Newsletter today!

Thanks, I’m not interested