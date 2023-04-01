Gallery: Friday Cosplay at C2E2 2023

Nature is returning and so are the Friday crowds at C2E2! We were happy to see a quite full convention hall with plenty of amazing costumes to behold on C2E2 2023’s first day.
Our photographers worked hard to capture all the cosplay greatness, and we hope you enjoy our captures here. Stay tuned to this site for more each day of the con, and keep a special eye out for Saturday’s cosplay as the Crown Championships of Cosplay have returned to C2E2, and regional, national and international winners will be crowned – competitors will often roam the floor ahead of the evening’s contest, and typically Saturdays bring out people’s finest in general. See, be seen, and if you see your friends in this gallery – tag ’em!
Thanks to our hardworking team of photographers: Aaron Cynic, Julian Ramirez, Pearl Shin and Marielle Bokor.