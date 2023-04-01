Gallery: Friday Cosplay at C2E2 2023

Nature is returning and so are the Friday crowds at C2E2! We were happy to see a quite full convention hall with plenty of amazing costumes to behold on C2E2 2023’s first day.

Our photographers worked hard to capture all the cosplay greatness, and we hope you enjoy our captures here. Stay tuned to this site for more each day of the con, and keep a special eye out for Saturday’s cosplay as the Crown Championships of Cosplay have returned to C2E2, and regional, national and international winners will be crowned – competitors will often roam the floor ahead of the evening’s contest, and typically Saturdays bring out people’s finest in general. See, be seen, and if you see your friends in this gallery – tag ’em!

Thanks to our hardworking team of photographers: Aaron Cynic, Julian Ramirez, Pearl Shin and Marielle Bokor.

C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04319 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04321 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04323 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04336 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04341 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04344 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04348 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04350 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04355 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04356 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04358 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04362 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04367 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04371 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04375 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04378 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04384 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04390 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04396 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04400 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04407 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04412 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04414 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04418 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04423 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04427 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04431 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04434 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04438 C2E2 Friday Julian Ramirez DSC04442 C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-1 C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-2 C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-3 C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-4 C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-5 C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-6 C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-7 C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-8 C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-9 C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-10 C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-11 C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-12 C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-13 C2E2 2023 FRI Pearl-14 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-1 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-2 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-3 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-14 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-15 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-16 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-18 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-19 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-20 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-21 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-23 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-25 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-26 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-27 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-28 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-29 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-30 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-31 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-32 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-33 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-35 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-36 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-37 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-38 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-40 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-43 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-45 C2E2 2023 FRI Aaron-46 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-5 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-11 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-12 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-13 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-14 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-15 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-16 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-17 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-18 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-19 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-20 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-21 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-22 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-23 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-24 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-26 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-27 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-28 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-29 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-30 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-32 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-33 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-35 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-36 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-37 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-38 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-40 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-68 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-70 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-71 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-72 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-73 C2E2 2023 FRI Marielle-25