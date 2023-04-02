Gallery: Saturday Cosplay at C2E2 2023

When you start talking about a return to normal, what does that mean? It really depends on the place and the vibe. For C2E2, this year feels like the first year the convention has been itself since the 2020 con that took place just over two weeks before Chicago went on total lockdown due to COVID-19.

While the programming schedule is the only thing that still seems a little light on big guests and content, the show floor has expanded. With the demise of the red carpet comes wider, easier to travel aisles and some more sensible setups for things than we saw in years past. More than that though, that sense of community seemed more present than it had in a while. It’s hard for any giant event to feel sort of homey, but C2E2 has a sort of individual identity among big cons that you get to know after a few years, and it’s felt like welcoming an old friend back this year, from dance parties to conversations around the Rev beer truck while you’re in line or swapping Buffy stories in line for the panels.

C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-67 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-66 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-65 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-64 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-61 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-46 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-44 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-45 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-42 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-41 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-40 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-39 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-38 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-37 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-36 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-35 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-34 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-33 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-32 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-31 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-30 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-29 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-28 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-27 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-26 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-25 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-24 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-23 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-22 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-21 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-20 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-19 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-18 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-17 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-16 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-15 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-13 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-11 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-10 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-9 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-8 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-7 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-6 C2E2 2023 SAT Marielle-5 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 27 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 26 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 25 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 24 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 23 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 22 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 21 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 19 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 18 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 17 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 16 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 15 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 14 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 13 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 12 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 11 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 10 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 09 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 08 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 07 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 06 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 05 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 04 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 03 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 02 small 23.04.01 C2E2 Cosplay 01 small C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04531 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04528 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04527 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04523 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04518 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04517 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04515 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04511 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04491 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04493 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04501 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04489 (1) C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04484 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04487 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04483 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04480 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04477 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04471 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04468 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04466 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04465 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04463 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04459 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04457 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04455 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04452 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04451 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04446 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04531 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04528 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04527 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04523 C2E2 Cosplay Julian Ramirez DSC04522

Simply put – for C2E2, the simple joy of it all has returned. The “not quite strangers” feel you get when you’re all standing on your feet cheering on a hometown cosplayer or a little girl in a dance contest before a panel – the sense that the people around you ARE weird but they’re also just like you. Or as James Marsters put it in the Buffy panel this afternoon : “These people like the same things you like. GO MEET THEM”

Whether you got a ticket to all the fun today or not we encourage you to meet the amazing cosplayers of C2E2 2023, Day 2!

Another huge thanks to our amazing staff of photographers and videographers, Aaron Cynic, Antal Bokor, Julian Ramirez, Pearl Shin and Marielle Bokor.

Enjoy!