Gallery: Sunday Cosplay at C2E2 2023

We’re not going to lie – this has been the biggest year at C2E2 since pre-pandemic. The floor (which is now wider and sans red carpet) was packed to the brim on Saturday and even though Sunday is usually a bit calmer, that didn’t seem to hold true this year. Perhaps it was Chris Evans’ panel that drew crowds initially, but even so, the steady stream of congoers continued all day long.

Photos: Pearl Shin and Julian Ramirez

We’ve got all the great cosplay from the final day and even more from Saturday in this last official gallery from the con, but don’t forget to come back for even more C2E2 content later this week, with a special look at the C2E2 2023 Crown Championships of Cosplay!

One more time, a huge shout-out to our fantastic photographers from throughout the con – Aaron Cynic, Pearl Shin, Julian Ramirez and Marielle Bokor.