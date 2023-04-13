Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 4/13 and Beyond

We’re half way through the month and you may think there’s a lull coming. But that’s no the case! There are plenty of amazing concerts, markets, movies, and more going on this weekend!

THURSDAY, APRIL 13th

Stars & Lydia Persaud @ Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave, 7:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Indie rock legends make their way to Chicago!

SO WHAT: No matter if it’s their solo outings or their work with Broken Social Scene, every member of Stars is always giving their best, but it’s always little more special when their together as Stars. With just over two decades under their belts and tons of amazing and memorable tracks, a Stars show is a sure bet for your evening plans. And with the deluxe version of From Capelton Hill Deluxe their latest album on the way next week, this is a perfect time to see this phenomenal band. Joining them on this tour is Lydia Persaud and her incredible blend of folk, jazz and R&B highlihgted y her gorgeous voice.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $35 for this fantastic night at Lincoln Hall! Check out the rest of the shows at Lincoln Hall below!

Chicago Humanities Festival Spring 2023: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what’s coming up!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 20231

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, APRIL 14th – APRIL 16th (& BEYOND)

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back ! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends! Plan ahead as vaccination cards will be checked and booster will be required to be fully vaccinated.

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $10! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY, APRIL 15th

House of Vans Next Era: White Mystery / Neptune’s Core / Roof Dogs @ House of Vans, 113 N Elizabeth St., 7:00pm, All Ages

WHAT:Check out some local sounds at House of Vans excellent series

SO WHAT: House of Vans is always a fun time and their Next Era series puts the spotlight local and up-and-coming talent. This time around they have some of our favorites taking over the lineup. White Mystery will be celebrating their 15th anniversary along side the phenomenal sounds of Neptune’s Core and the Roof Dogs opening the night, some excellent DJ sets by Jill Hopkins, and it’ll all be held together by MC Fred Armisen (yes, that Fred Armisen).

NOW WHAT: Shows at House of Vans are usually free and this one is no exception! RSVP here and enjoy this insane show!

SUNDAY, APRIL 16th

The Trashy Earth Market 2023 @ Gallagher W ay 3635 North Clark Street, 11:00am – 3:00pm

WHAT: Show some love for our one-and-only planet at this earth friendly market!

SO WHAT: Celebrate Earth Week at the Trashy Earth Market featuring incredible creators transforming reclaimed materials and repurposing less-than-loved stuff! They’ll be giving Trashy a whole new meaning! You’ll have the opportunity to support eco- & socially-conscious businesses offering a huge selection of unique locally-crafted wares including home goods, planters, art, fashion, bath & body and more. Plus there will be plenty of hands-on, trashy activities for all ages.

NOW WHAT: It’s free!

MOST OF THE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

EXPO CHICAGO @ Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave, Various times, All Ages

WHAT: EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, is back!

SO WHAT: The ninth in-person edition of EXPO CHICAGO features art from More than 170 leading international exhibitors. Admission includes a dynamic roster of on-site programming, including panel discussions, large scale installations, film and so much more. You can see full details at their website! You can also explore tons of the EXPO galleries online!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $35 for a single day, $50 for the three-day pass, and $150 for the Opening night Ticket!. Discounted tickets for current students and Seniors are $25 and Single day Guided Tour passes are $50

Chicago Latino Film Festival @ Landmark Century Center Cinema (2828 N Clark St), AMC River East (322 E. Illinois Street), Instituto Cervantes (31 W Ohio St), various times

WHAT: Chicago Latino Film Festival is back for their 39th year in a nice hybrid form!

SO WHAT: Chicago Latino Film Festival gives audiences a look into the work of filmmakers from Latin America, Spain, Portugal and the U.S. As always the festival will feature a variety of shorts and feature films through the entire spectrum of genre, each giving a special insights to unique themes. You can check out the full lineup of films here!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now! Screenings at Landmark Century Center are $15 except on Monday and Tuesday when they are$12, $125 for a 10-film Passport . Special Events at Insituto Cervantes are $30 and the opening/closing night galas ae $75. ILCC members, students and seniors get discounted rates

