Your 3CR Guide to Record Store Day 2023

It’s that time of year again where Record Store Day celebrates record aficionados with a full da of exclusive releases, live bands, and more freebies than you know what to do with! The past few years of Record Store Day have been split up throughout the spring and summer, letting stores have a little breathing room during the heights of COVID-19. Now that some of the restrictions that came with the pandemic have gone (maybe a little too soon), Record Store Day is back to one big day ,this Saturday April 22, of vinyl goodness!

The fun event has always had some criticism, specifically its focus on costly vinyl, records that don’t necessarily need to be repressed, flippers picking up all the rarest goodies to resell at even more ridiculous prices, record stores not making as much as they once did because of all the corporate overlords digging their nails into the backs of small business, etc.

However,RSD is meant to bring music lovers together and support these shops by packing a sizable list of exclusive releases to help celebrate the music community. Usually RSD is the biggest sales day of the year for these shops (usually…) and with all the past few years of tumultuous times seemingly having come to an end, they sure as hell need the boost now. Now with even more stores welcoming back live bands and lining up to meet all the fellow vinyl diehards becoming prevalent again, RSD is set to be back to normal!,

You can check out the list of releases at the RSD website! Below is a list of stores taking part in RSD this Saturday April 22 as well as stores that are not. Saturday is a day to support all record stores, and if you don’t feel comfortable going out, most will have an online store to purchase regular releases and RSD release at a later time. You can see the slightly fuller list of Illinois stores at the RSD website. We also mapped out the shops on Google Maps, so take a look at your neighborhood, click on your local record shop’s marker, and see what they’re doing for this first RSD Drop!

CHICAGO RSD PLEDGED STORES & BEYOND

606 Records – 1808 S. Allport – 312-585-6108 – @606records

606 Records haven’t announced how they’ll be handling RSD this year just yet, but check the shop’s socials and here for more updates!

Beverly Phono Mart – 1808 w. 103rd st. –

Beverly Phono Mart will be celebrating RSD with a shop chock full of great records ready for you!

Beverly Records – 11612 S. Western Ave. – 773-779-0066 – @BeverlyRecords

In addition to the usual RSD fun, Beverly Records will be participating in XRT’s awesome charity event where you can purchase Vintage XRT Studio Vinyl with notes and all for only a $20 donation to Foundation To Be Named Later,

Bob’s Blues & Jazz Mart– 3419 W Irving Park Road – 773-539-5002

The amazing owner of Bob’s Blues & Jazz Mart, Bob Koester, passed away in 2021, leaving behind a beautiful musical legacy. They will have some RSD exclusives starting at 10:30am alongside their usual treasure trove of records. Today is a perfect day to support the Chicago staple.

Bric-A-Brac Records & Collectibles – 3156 W Diversey Ave – 773-654-3915 – @bricabracrcords

Bric-a-Brac will be opening up at 8am (The Brewed opens at 7) for the RSD festivities with plenty of records, food in the afternoon from My Little Lumpia & Snakie Chan Chicago and bands playing throughout the day including Spread Joy, Denara Auriel, Edging, Orisun, and Soup Activists!

Bucket O’ Blood Books and Records – 3182 N Elston Ave. – 312-890-3860 – @bucketoblood

Bucket O’ Blood will open their doors at 9am with the big party happening at Noon! There will be food from Bulletproof BBQ and brews from Metro Brewing!

Dusty Groove Records – 1120 N. Ashland Ave. – 773-342-5800 – @DustyGroove

Dusty Groove‘s Record Store Day will run from 7am to 7pm. Check out their guidelines on how to purchase your RSD exclusives here! They’ll be limiting the amount of people allowed in the store, so you’ll fill out a form of what records you’d like and they’ll pull them out and hand them out. Titles that do not sell out on-site between 7am and Noon will be available online, limit 1 copy per title, same for local customers the following morning. Free gifts and swag with every purchase! Get there bright and early for free coffee from Dark Matter, free donut holes, free toys for the kiddos, and of course MAGIC from 6:30am -8:30am!

The Exchange

1524 N. Milwaukee Avenue – 773-252-9570

935 W. Belmont – 773-883-8908

The Exchange is an RSD-pledged store and they usually have a few releases in store!

Gramaphone Records – 2843 N. Clark St. – 773-472-3683 @gramaphonechi

Gramaphone will be doing a lot this RSD with a Live performance form Donkey Basketball for their new cassette release, DJ sets from the staff, and 50% off all used records!

Groovin’ High – 1047 W. Belmont Ave. – 773-476-6846

Groovin’ High doesn’t have the most consistent schedule throughout the year (read: they’re almost always closed), but they usually open up for RSD!

Hyde Park Records – 1377 E 53rd St – 773-288-6588

With an extensive selection of Jazz, Blues, Soul and Gospel, Hyde Park Records is a great stop for your record store day celebration!

*Laurie’s Planet of Sound – 4639 N. Lincoln Ave. – 773-271-3569 – @lauriespos

Laurie’s Planet of Sound will be opening up their doors at 10am for you diehard vinyl fans looking for exclusive RSD titles!

Orbit Records – 7155 W Grand – 773-771-4528

Orbit Records will be opening early at 8am with tons of RSD exclusives, in store specials, live DJ Jivin’ Ivan and some pastries (while supplies last)!

Out of the Past Records – 4407 W Madison St – 773-626-3878

Do a little crate digging at this old school, family-owned record store! They recently had a little bad luck with a some flooding and haven’t announced how they’ll be handling RSD this year just yet, but check the shop’s socials and here for more updates!

Pinwheel Records – 1722 W. 18th St. – 312-888-9629 – @PinwheelRecords

Pinwheel Records will be opening their doors to the public on Saturday from 9am to 7pm. Customers are welcome to line up on the east side of the shop as early as you want, just be mindfull of neighbors! They will hand out numbers to everyone in line, so to buy RSD releases they must have a number! Customers may only purchase (1) copy of each RSD title. RSD leftovers will be available for purchase on their website Sunday, April 23rd at 9am CST. Free coffee vouchers will be provided by their neighbors at Pochos and Aura/Iris will be set up in the shop, taking aura photos throughout the day.

Rattleback Records – 5405 N Clark Street – 773-944-0188 –

Rattleback Records will open from 9am to 7pm for all your RSD needs! You can check out what titles they’ll have on hand here! Rattleback Records will also be participating in XRT’s awesome charity event where you can purchase Vintage XRT Studio Vinyl with notes and all for only a $20 donation to Foundation To Be Named Later,

Reckless Records

Reckless will have RSD releases at their store, so keep an eye on their social media (Twitter, Facebook, and especially Instagram) as they finalize the details! Considering how safe they have been during these times, expect social distancing, masks, and more COVID guidelines to participate in their RSD! Reckless Lakeview will also be participating in XRT’s awesome charity event where you can purchase Vintage XRT Studio Vinyl with notes and all for only a $20 donation to Foundation To Be Named Later,

Record Breakers – 2935 N. Milwaukee Ave. – (773) 698-8387 – @recordbrckrsCHI

RSD at Record Breakers is starting at 9am! They’ll have tons of special RSD releases and thousands of new and used records for you to look through and buy to help support this great shop! They’ll have live music starting at Noon from the likes of Fury, Sharp Pins, Sleeper’s Bell, and Impulsive Hearts! Record Breakers will also be participating in XRT’s awesome charity event where you can purchase Vintage XRT Studio Vinyl with notes and all for only a $20 donation to Foundation To Be Named Later,

Record Dugout & Comics – 6835 W Archer Ave – 773-586-1206

Record Dugout & Comics won;t have RSD items, but their used selection is incredible!

Round Trip Records – 3455 W Foster. – 773-654-3092

Round Trip Records is opening early at 9am for your RSD needs and will be putting hundreds of new and used records out. All used vinyl will be 10% off. They’ll have coffee and donuts for customers; plus WZRD Radio will be broadcasting directly from the store!

Shady Rest Vintage & Vinyl – 1659 S. Throop – 872-444-6488

Shady Rest Vintage and Vinyl has a ton of great audio equipment and a well curated record selection, highly recommend to make this a stop for your Record Store Day!

Shuga Records – 1272 N. Milwaukee Ave. & 3306 W Armitage Ave– @Shuga_Records

Shuga will be open 10am for RSD with tons of exclusive records and free donuts while supplies last! Check their socials and website for updates on the big day!

Tone Deaf Records – 4356 N Milwaukee Ave. – 773-372-6643 – @tonedeafrecs

Tone Deaf Records will be opening at 9am! You can line up at their front door and they will let you in, one at a time, first come first served! Check their website for a list of what they’ll have in stock a few days before RSD!

Wild Prairie Vinyl & Vintage– 1109 N. Western Ave – 773-580-7946

If your looking for some great records or some vintage items to snaz up your wardrobe, Wild Prairie is your spot!

CHICAGOLAND RSD PLEDGED STORES & BEYOND

Algonquin Records – 532 E Algonquin Rd, Des Plaines – 847-827-0673

Algonquin Records will be opening at 10:30am for all your RSD needs!

Audiophil – 17 East Van Buren St, Suite 17E, Joliet – 815-319-2143 – @AudiophilS

Audiophil always has fun stuff planned for their RSD festivities, so keep an eye on their socials and here for more updates! !

B-Side Record Store – 114 Stephen Street, Lemont, IL –

Support B-Side Record Store this RSD and pick up some great vinyl!

Black Dog Vinyl Cafe – 16108 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield – 815-733-6032

Black Dog Vinyl Cafe will open their doors at 10am for RSD! They’ll be home to a live vinyl broadcast event from 10am-Noon! Check back on their Facebook page for more updates!

Blue Village Vinyl – 29 E Chicago Ave., Westmont – 630-963-1957

Blue Village Vinyl will be opening at 10am and will have 10% off all used inventory, live music from Michael McInerney at 11am and a book signing at Noon by Dave Hoestra! Blue Village Vinyl will also be participating in XRT’s awesome charity event where you can purchase Vintage XRT Studio Vinyl with notes and all for only a $20 donation to Foundation To Be Named Later,

Cheap Kiss Records – 22 S. Villa Ave., Villa Park – 847-414-9765

Cheap Kiss Records will have some great RSD titles this Saturday! Check back on their Facebook page for more updates!

Conservatory Vintage & Vinyl – 1042 Sterling Ave. Flossmoor – 708-960-0231

Conservatory Vintage & Vinyl will be opening up at 9am with some exclusive RSD titles on hand!

Controlled Chaos – 639 East Boughton Road STE 145 Bolingbrook, IL -630-429-4559 @controlledchaosvintage

Controlled Chaos is a nice stop for all your record and vintage needs!

Culture Shock – 2239 Charles St., Rockford – 815-229-2997 – @cultureshock_

Culture Shock will be opening their doors this Saturday at 8am with tons of RSD goodies and sales! Andrew Robinson will be on hand performing for the RSD crowds starting at 7:30am!

Elmhurst Records/Revolution Music Co. – 107 N Addison Ave Elmhurst IL –

Elmhurst Records will have plenty of RSD exclusives ready for you starting at 10am!

Green Tangerine Records – 838 W. Lincoln Hwy. DeKalb – 608-751-8386

Green Tangerine Records will open their doors for RSD at 10am! Be ready for exclusive titles, giveaways, and more!

J&B Music – 3512 Caton Farm Rd, Joliet, IL – 815-212-2979

J&B Music will have a nice chuck of the RSD Exclusives ready for you when they open at 8am! Plus EVERY NON-RSD RECORD IN-STORE WILL BE ON SALE!!!

Kiss The Sky – 180 First St Batavia

Kiss The Sky is going back to the pre-COVID way of doing things with a regular old lineup and first come first served format. They’ll then hand out numbers two or three times throughout the night and open their doors at 8am, letting people inside in numerical order! Check out their website for full details.

Left ‘Round Records – 244.3 W Lockport St. #118 Plainfield, IL – 815-556-8109 – @leftroundrecords

Left ‘Round Records will be open at 7amish for you to pick up some great RSD titles! All used Vinyl, CDs and Cassettes will be 15% off all day.

Mile Long Records– 350 W. Front Street, Wheaton – 630-474-4954 – @mile_long

Mile Long Records will have RSD titles in their store and their numbered wristband system will be in place well before their doors open at 9am.

Oak Park Records – 179 S Oak Park Ave., Oak Park – 708-524-2880

Oak Park Records doesn’t typically partake in the official RSD exclusives, but they’ll have a small (seriously, look at it) stack and plenty of other records at their fantastic shop! Check the shop’s socials and check back for more updates!

The Old School Record Store– 7446 Madison St., Forest Park – 708-366-7588

The Old School Record Store opens at 10am for all your RSD needs! Russell Lissau and pal Steve Horton (BOWIE) will be on hand for a joint signing of their music-themed books.

Purple Dog Records – 231 S. Washington St. #105, Naperville – @PurpleDogRecords

Purple Dog Records will open at 10am for all your RSD needs! Check out their website for what they’ll have on hand!

Record Wonderland – 737 E. Nerge Road, Roselle – 847-306-1290 – @recordwonder

Record Wonderland will open at 8am and will be handing out numbers starting a little before 6am. They will also have a sale where all used records, CDs and cassettes will be 20% off. Record Wonderland will also be participating in XRT’s awesome charity event where you can purchase Vintage XRT Studio Vinyl with notes and all for only a $20 donation to Foundation To Be Named Later.

Rediscover Records– 9 S. Spring Street, Elgin – 847-961-8445

Rediscover Records will be opening at 8am this Saturday! As per RSD rules, no holds or preorders. There will be a limit of one item of each title per person.

Reef Records LLC – 775 Main St, Antioch – 224-788-5066

Reef Record will be opening up at 8am for RSD and will have their super rare record wall up as well as conducting a raffle! Check out all the details on their Facebook page!

Rolling Stones Music – 7300 W Irving Park Rd, Norridge – 708-456-0861

Rolling Stones Music will be opening at 9AM and closing at 9PM. As always, RSD items are first come first served, are limited to one copy per customer

Scratched Vinyl – 119 Barrington Commons Court, Barrington – 847-809-5820

Scratched Vinyl will be opening at 9am to let in all the RSD fans in and grab their records!

Siren Records – 3902 Main St., McHenry – 815-347-8363

Siren Records will be closed April 18-21 but will open their doors to the RSD crowds on Saturday at 8am!

*Squeezebox Books and Music – 1235 Chicago Ave., Evanston – 847-943-9309

Squeezebox will be opening at 10am and they will be doing a ticket giveaway for Tenille Townes’ show at Evanston Space! Plus Townes will be performing live at the store at 2pm!

Superjumbo – 102 E Galena Blvd Aurora, IL – 630-312-0559

Superjumbo will be opening up are 10am for all your RSD needs!

Toad Hall Books and Records– 2106 Broadway, Rockford – 815-226-1259

Toad Hall Books and Records will be dishing out some excellent RSD titles this Saturday starting at 8am! They will also be having a huge sale: buy 3 get 1 free on CDs,DVDs, Cassettes and 30% off regular priced used vinyl. Check out their YouTube channel for some great RSD unboxings !

Val’s Halla Records – 239 Harrison St, Oak Park – 708-524-1004 – @ValshallaRecord

Val’s Halla Records will be opening up at 9am for RSD goodness! Taco Mucho will be serving up their signature tacos and they will have live music starting at noon. It’s going to be a party for sure! They will also have a very special concert planned as Cesar Rosas and The Chi-Town Playboys are playing two shows (6pm and 9pm) on the Val’s Halla Stage! Tickets are still available for the 9pm show so don’t delay! Val’s Halla Records will also be participating in XRT’s awesome charity event where you can purchase Vintage XRT Studio Vinyl with notes and all for only a $20 donation to Foundation To Be Named Later.

Vines & Vinyl – 3730 Prairie Ave, Brookfield, IL

Vines & Vinyl brings together plants and wax for fun shop in Brookfield! Their Celebrating their 6 month anniversary next weekend! So if you can’t make it out for RSD, head over on April 29 for fun music, great beer, and artist popups!

Vintage Vinyl – 925 Davis St., Evanston – 847-328-2899 – @VVMOEvanston

Vintage Vinyl will be opening up at 10:30am for all your RSD needs! They’ll also have plenty of live music throughout the day: 10:45am – whitewolfsonicprincess; 11:30am – Hannah Frank; 12:00pm – Custard Flux (secret electric set)! Check out more details at their event page! Vintage Vinyl will also be participating in XRT’s awesome charity event where you can purchase Vintage XRT Studio Vinyl with notes and all for only a $20 donation to Foundation To Be Named Later.

Vinyl Frontier Records – 4720 W Elm St., McHenry

While Record Store Day is a great excuse to buy some exclusive records, it just doesn’t make sense for every store. Vinyl Frontier records did not participate in RSD the last couple years, but they definitely should be a stop on your Record Store Day celebration! Support this great shop!

We Buy Records – 10233 Roosevelt Rd, Westchester, IL – 312-500-4546

We Buy Records specialized in used vinyl, so head out and see what they have or maybe sell a few of your own collection tot hem!

Windy City Records – 5224 Main St., Downer Grove – 630-534-2794

Windy City Records will be handing out numbers to those in line at 9am, then opening their doors at 10am for all your RSD needs!

Wicked Wax Vinyl Shoppe – 32 Foxcroft Rd #114, Naperville, IL – 630-504-8885

Wicked Wax Vinyl Shoppe will be opening at Noon for you RSD needs! Customers will be allowed to browse the RSD crates one at a time. Each person can only purchase one of each title.

