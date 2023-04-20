Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 4/20 and Beyond

Ah yes, the warm week has passed and we’re back at it with the cool and rainy days. But don’t fret, there is so much to do this weekend that will get your mind off the gloomy weather and set you on the right path. Whether it’s a unique film, a fun concert, a spirited festival or a blossoming new view; there’s something for everyone this weekend in Chicago!

While it feels like the pandemic is behind us, you still need to be mindful when you go out this weekend and beyond. The winter season has seen a lot of colds, flu, RSV, and of course bouts of COVID. It’s better to be safe and wear a mask when you go out to big events. And if you’re still a little hesitant to go out, there are many events and things to do from home. So whether you’re staying in or going out, keep safe and stay healthy!

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

FRIDAY, APRIL 20th

100 gecs present: 10,000 gecs tour 2 with Machine Girl @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

WHAT: Hyperpop for your 420 festivities

SO WHAT: 100 gecs are awesome, pure and simple. The duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les make beautifully chaotic and experimental music that has a way of sticking inside your head and making you want to dance your ass off. Joining them on the 10,000 gecs tour is Machine Girl, another hyperpop act pushing the boundaries of pop excellence!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are still available for this fun night at Aragon

FRIDAY, APRIL 21st

Chicago Humanities Festival Spring 2023: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what’s coming up!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2023

FRIDAY – SATURDAY, APRIL 21th – APRIL 22nd (& BEYOND)

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, APRIL 21th – APRIL 23th (& BEYOND)

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back ! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends! Plan ahead as vaccination cards will be checked and booster will be required to be fully vaccinated.

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $15! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY, APRIL 22nd

Record Store Day @ Various Record Shops Near You, Various Times (check out our guide for more info!)

WHAT: Record Store Day, a worldwide event that brings record store staff, customers, and artists together in a celebration of the music community.

SO WHAT: Record Store Day has been a little tumultuous do to the pandemic, but the awesome vinyl holiday is back to it’s regular ole self. There’s tons of awesome events going on associated with the day, so head over to your favorite record store whether they are participating in the exclusive releases or not and support your local wax dealer!

NOW WHAT: Check out Record Store Day guide and plan out your day!

Hanami: Cherry Blossom Viewing @ Jackson Park’s Garden of the Phoenix, 6300 South Cornell Avenue, Noon – 3:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Japanese Arts Foundation in partnership with the Japanese Culture Center, Chicago Park District, Shubukai, Tsukasa Taiko, and the Consulate General of Japan in Chicago present an afternoon full of dance, drums, and of course cherry blossoms!

SO WHAT: The annual Hanami, or cherry blossom viewing, festival is back! The Garden of the Phoenix is home to about 160 cherry blossom trees that typically bloom each spring and give Chicagoans a beautiful experience! The afternoon festivities will include performances from Shubukai (traditional Japanese dance) and Tsukasa Taiko (taiko drum), origami folding, and cherry blossom sketching sessions with the IIT student chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects.

NOW WHAT: It’s Free!

Chicago Rum Festival @ Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N Kedzie Blvd, 2:00pm – 7:00pm, 21+

WHAT: The Chicago Rum Festival (aka Midwest Rum Fest) is back for a 7th outing!

SO WHAT: Get a taste of the world of Rum with this fantastic festival! There are four unique session available for Rum lovers all skill levels. Whether your an industry professional, just starting your Rum journey, a verifiable Rum expert, or somewhere in between, The Chicago Rum Festival has a session ready for you!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are still available!

House of Monsters Euro Horror Shock Show @ David Theatre, 4614 N Lincoln Ave, 3:00pm – Midnight

WHAT: Horror vibes for your weekend!

SO WHAT: Head over to the Davis Theatre for a full evening of amazing horror film experience. You’ll get the chance to see the US theatrical premiere of Paul Naschy’s authentic and ghoulish historical horror classic The Mummy’s Revenge (1973), dive headfirst into Joe D’Amato’s baroque surrealism in Death Smiles on a Murderer (1974), Naschy’s Hunchback of the Morgue (1972), and finish it all off with Lucio Fulci’s Don’t Torture a Duckling (1971)! There will be plenty of vintage trailers in between the screenings and vendors selling their scary wares throughout the night!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are only $15 in advance, $20 a the door for this fantastic mini horror film fest!

SATURDAY, APRIL 23rd

LIES w/ AITIS BAND @ Sleeping Village, , 8:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Some local music to end your weekend with

SO WHAT: Mike Kinsella & Nate Kinsella have been a part of many a legendary Chicago band and this weekend they’re adding a new one to the long list. LIES is the cousins’ new outing, adding a little bit of electro pop to their indie and midwest emo roots. Joining them will be Aitis Band, another local band made up of amazing musicians who are Chicago band staples!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $20 for this fun night at Sleeping Village!

MOST OF THE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Chicago Latino Film Festival @ Landmark Century Center Cinema (2828 N Clark St), AMC River East (322 E. Illinois Street), Instituto Cervantes (31 W Ohio St), various times

WHAT: Chicago Latino Film Festival is back for their 39th year in a nice hybrid form!

SO WHAT: Chicago Latino Film Festival gives audiences a look into the work of filmmakers from Latin America, Spain, Portugal and the U.S. As always the festival will feature a variety of shorts and feature films through the entire spectrum of genre, each giving a special insights to unique themes. You can check out the full lineup of films here!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now! Screenings at Landmark Century Center are $15 except on Monday and Tuesday when they are$12, $125 for a 10-film Passport . Special Events at Insituto Cervantes are $30 and the opening/closing night galas ae $75. ILCC members, students and seniors get discounted rates

One Earth: Earth Day Mini Film Fest @ Various Locations or Right at Home, Various Times

WHAT: Celebrate our planet with some excellent films and activities!

SO WHAT: Join One Earth Film Festival for a weekend full of great films and discussions in celebration of Earth Day. These incredible films and conversations “will help you understand topical issues and move toward concrete actions to mitigate climate change, address environmental justice and more”. In addition to the films which are available to stream or as in person screenings throughout the city, One Earth will be hosting for a clean-up at Columbus Park and an Action Fair at the Chicago Cultural Center.

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website for more info on screenings (both virtual and in person) and the park cleanup/Action Fair.

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including with Other People’s Children, Beau is Afraid, My Man Godfrey, and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital subscription is $4.99, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

University of Chicago Folk Festival @ Your favorite spot in your home, All Ages

WHAT:A fantastic folk festival

SO WHAT: University of Chicago Folk Festival might have come and gone but their digital presence is still around, making sure the wonderful music reaches as many people as possible! You can check out the past few years of performances on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel any time you want! This past year’s performers included Balfa Toujours, Donka & Nikolay Kolev, Juan Rivera, Henry Barnes & Conner Vlietstra, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jerron Paxton; Tim Britton, John Williams and Katie Grennan!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and their YouTube channel and enjoy the show! We highly encourage you to donate to help support this fantastic folk festival!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of this great story!