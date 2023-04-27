Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 4/27 and Beyond

We’re at the end of the month and the days are still a little chilly, but the sun is making its way through the clouds most days! So enjoy it as you check out some incredible markets, movies, concerts and more in this weekends events!

FRIDAY & SUNDAY, APRIL 28th – APRIL 30th (& BEYOND)

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, APRIL 28th – APRIL 30th (& BEYOND)

7th Annual One of a Kind Spring Show @ The Merchandise Mart, 222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Various times, All Ages

WHAT: Three days of artists and makers selling their wares!

SO WHAT: 7th Annual One of a Kind Spring Show will feature immersive experiences for shoppers to enjoy! You’ll have the opportunity to shop for handcrafted work from 300 exhibiting artists, makers, and designers from across the country and beyond. There will also be a chance to enjoy live entertainment provided by local musicians, a gourmet market, fine art gallery and on-site cafes and bars all weekend long.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 per adult, children under 12 receive free admission.

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back ! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends! Plan ahead as vaccination cards will be checked and booster will be required to be fully vaccinated.

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $15! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY, APRIL 29th

Poetry Fest @ Harold Washington Library Center,400 S. State Street, 9:00am-4:30pm, 21+

WHAT: A full day of poetry!

SO WHAT: Harold Washington Library Center will be hosting the 24th annual Poetry Fest. The free event will feature an excellent day of poetry reading, workshops and exhibitors ready to introduce you to new poetic worlds. Checkout their website for a full list of programming

NOW WHAT: It’s free!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, APRIL 29th & 30th

Chicago Humanities Festival Spring 2023: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what’s coming up!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2023

SUNDAY, APRIL 30th

MOST OF THE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

The Other Art Fair @ Artifact Events, 4325 N Ravenswood Ave, Thursday 6pm – 10pm, Friday 4pm – 10pm, Saturday 11am – 7pm, Sunday 11am – 5pm, all ages

WHAT: A chance to bring some wonderful art into your home

SO WHAT: The Other Art Fair will be hosting 140 independent artists at the Fulton Market this weekend! You can look forward to immersive art experiences, special installations, murals, performances, DJ sets and some of Chicago’s freshest street food setting up in the outdoor seating areas. You can start exploring the program right now, so set your game plan for your visit and discover some new art!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now! Their are multiple session per day so act now to check out some of this beautiful art!

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including with Other People’s Children, Beau is Afraid, To Be or Not To Be, Cinema Femme Short Film Fest and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital subscription is $4.99 a month, $49.99 a year, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

University of Chicago Folk Festival @ Your favorite spot in your home, All Ages

WHAT:A fantastic folk festival

SO WHAT: University of Chicago Folk Festival might have come and gone but their digital presence is still around, making sure the wonderful music reaches as many people as possible! You can check out the past few years of performances on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel any time you want! This past year’s performers included Balfa Toujours, Donka & Nikolay Kolev, Juan Rivera, Henry Barnes & Conner Vlietstra, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jerron Paxton; Tim Britton, John Williams and Katie Grennan!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and their YouTube channel and enjoy the show! We highly encourage you to donate to help support this fantastic folk festival!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of this great story!