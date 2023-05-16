Preview: The 2023 Riot Fest Lineup is Out!

The little heatwave has not only graced us with clear skies and fun ties in the sun, but all the Riot Fest Lineup! Riot Fest revealed the artists coming to Chicago for their 2023 outing! And as a surprise to no one: it’s another amazing Riot Fest lineup!

Riot Fest will be returning to Douglass Park from September 15th to the 17th! Headliners announced so far include the Foo Fighters & Turnstile on Friday, The Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie (or the Ben Gibbard special) and Queens of the Stone Age for the Saturday crowd, and Sunday getting a double dose of long awaited performances for Mars Volta and The CURE!

As always Riot Fest is keeping the rest of their lineup eclectic as hell with tons of genres represented. You’ll get some hyperpop from 100 gecs, mind bending instrumentation from Godspeed You Black Emperor, a nice bit of hip-hop with some intensity from Death Grips, legendary legacy acts like The Breeders and Kim Gordan, and so much more. Check out Riot Fests official playlist above for a taste of what you’ll be hearing live in September!

3 day passes are available now! GA passes are $269.98, VIP are $369.98, Deluxe tickers are $899.98, and Deluxe+ tickets are $1499.98! So don’t hesitate as Riot Fest is ALWAYS a fun time and tickets tend to go fast, especially with lineups this good!