Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 6/1 and Beyond

It’s the first week of June and it’s looking great! The weather looks like it will be cooperating and there are tons of incredible movies, another heaping offering of festivals, and more on this weekend’s calendar.

While it feels like the pandemic is behind us, you still need to be mindful when you go out this weekend and beyond. The winter season has seen a lot of colds, flu, RSV, and of course bouts of COVID. It’s better to be safe and wear a mask when you go out to big events. And if you’re still a little hesitant to go out, there are many events and things to do from home. So whether you’re staying in or going out, keep safe and stay healthy!

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THURSDAY, JUNE 1st (& BEYOND)

Chicago Humanities Festival Spring 2023: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what’s coming up!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2023

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, JUNE 2nd- 4th(& BEYOND)

Do Division Street Fest & Sidewalk Sale @ Division, between Damen & Leavitt; Friday 5:00pm -10:00pm, Saturday & Sunday Noon – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Local vendors and restaurants between two amazing stages full of music.

SO WHAT: The Do Division Street Fest is back again, taking over Division Street from Damen to Leavitt. The wonderful festival features two live music stages, a family stage, and a wide variety of local vendors and food! Empty Bottle Presents and Subterranean have curated the stages, which will include performances from Vundabar, Dan Deacon, Cloakroom, Frankie Rose,Jesse Royal, W.I.T.C.H., Glyders, and so many more! There will also be plenty of vendors, a Family Fun fest Section, DO Fashion show, and tons more!! Check out the full lineup and everything going on at the event at their event page!

NOW WHAT: The festival requests a $10 donation that will benefit the West Town Chamber of Commerce and local schools.

Lincoln Park Greek Fest @ St George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Ave, Friday 5:00pm – 11:00pm, Saturday Noon – 11:00pm, Sunday Noon – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Take a trip to Lincoln Park as it throws its Greek Fest!

SO WHAT: St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Lincoln Park, established in 1923 by Greek immigrants, is throwing a fun Greek festival! This fantastic fest will allow you to celebrate Greek traditions with authentic food, great modern and traditional Greek music, a beautiful craft fair, and dancing performances from some incredible dance troupes!

NOW WHAT: There is a suggested $10 donation, so just head over to Lincoln Park and enjoy all the activities.

Chicago Alternative Comics Expo (CAKE) @ Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted St., Saturday 11:00am – 6:00pm, Sunday 11:00am-5:00pm All Ages

WHAT: An alternative to the typical comic book fare

SO WHAT: Chicago Alternative Comics Expo (CAKE) is a weekend-long celebration of independent comics. The event is inspired by Chicago’s long history as home to many of underground and alternative comics’ most talented artists. CAKE is dedicated to fostering the comics community and opening dialogue between independent artists, small presses, publishers, and readers. This cool event will have comics for sale, workshops, exhibitions, panel discussions, and more. You can check out the schedule of panels and workshops here.

NOW WHAT: This event is free, so go out and discover the world of alternative comics. Remember, Masks are strongly encouraged!

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back ! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $15! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JUNE 3rd & 4th

57th Street Art Fair @ 57th & Hyde Park, Saturday 11:00am – 6:00pm, Sunday 11:00am – 5:00pm All Ages

WHAT: The 76th year of the 57th Street Art Fair, the Midwest’s oldest juried art fair

SO WHAT: The 57th Street Art Fair is back with an in-person celebration featuring over 150 artists displaying and selling their incredible works of art in a variety of styles and media. Perfect for art lovers, the art fair features artists from around the country and an opportunity to speak with them about their process and more!. There will also be live music presented by Buddy Guy’s Legends and a food from Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs!

NOW WHAT: Admission is free! Get ready to see and buy some beautiful art at this great Hyde Park event!

Windy City Hot Dog Fest @ Six Corners, 4000 N Milwaukee Ave, Noon – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Hot dogs, need we say more?

SO WHAT: Some of Chicagoland’s favorite hot dog spots will compete for who has the best dog at the inaugural Windy City Hot Dog Fest! You’ll get the chance to try some delicious hot dogs and enjoys some fun jams from some great local and regional acts! There will also be kids’ area, arts & crafts vendors and a top dog parade on Sunday.

NOW WHAT: Just head over, bring some cash for some dogs, and have a great time!

SATURDAY, JUNE 3rd

Bastid’s BBQ @ House of Vans, 13 N. Elizabeth St., 2:00pm -10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: A whole afternoon of good music and food

SO WHAT: Bastid’s BBQ will be bringing the heat this weekend at House of Vans with a lineup of local and special guest DJs from around the States and some amazing food! Enjoy DJ sets from the likes of Lord Finnesse, Skratch Bastid, The Cool Kids and so many more!

NOW WHAT: Its free! Just RSVP here and enjoy the day at House of Vans

Chicago Gospel Music Festival @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., 3:00pm – 9:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Celebrate Gospel music in the genre’s birthplace!

SO WHAT: The Chicago Gospel Music Festival will be presenting the top gospel artists in the country at Jay Pritzker Pavilion for an evening of beautiful music. The festival has always highlighted the diverse sounds of Gospel Music with a variety of styles from traditional choirs to contemporary urban gospel mixed with hip-hop and house music. Check out this year’s schedule here!

NOW WHAT: Admission is free! Head over to Millennium Park and enjoy this great festival

Summer Fireworks @ Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Avenue, 10:00pm – 10:10pm

WHAT: Enjoy the spectacle of fireworks all summer long

SO WHAT: Take a trip to Navy Pier and check out their dazzling display of fireworks!. Each show features dramatic and popular music soundtracks with some special occasion soundtracks sprinkled throughout the season. It’s the first fireworks show of the year so kick off summer with this explosive tradition.

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Just make your way to Navy Pier, find a spot, and enjoy the show !

SUNDAY, JUNE 4th

PorchFest Lakeview @ Between Grace to Wolfram and Ravenswood to Racine, Various Locations, 1:00pm – 5:00pm, All ages

WHAT: Some fun music out on the porch

SO WHAT: PorchFest Lakeview is a community-building festival featuring local musicians performing on front porches across 15 front porches throughout the afternoon! Lakeview residents volunteer their porches to host the concerts by local musicians throughout the afternoon. Head over to their event page for a full lineup of artists participating in the fest!

NOW WHAT: Register on Eventbrite to receive an event map with porch locations and showtimes sent via email the day before the program. Registration is $15 per person or $50 for a group of 4, and children 12 and under are free!

MOST OF THE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Raw Hope @ Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes Street, Evanston, opening artist talk and book signing on June 1 at 7 p.m.; exhibition runs June 2-August 9. FREE.

WHAT: Post-pandemic explorations via mixed media fiber art, a book, and Buddhism.

SO WHAT: Area native and SAIC graduate Janet Jaffke returns to Chicago from her tiny French farm to share new works that are crafted from burlap or hessian, thread, gauze, plant material and other natural fibers. “I also use reclaimed coffee bags that originate from all over the world,” Jaffke said. “Each has distinctive physical characteristics. Their diverse colors and weaves are unique to their origin and represent the beauty of diversity in the world. I use the inherent qualities and associations of burlap to explore the resilience of the human spirit. No matter how torn or unraveled life becomes, there are ways to patch the pieces back together.”

NOW WHAT: Jaffke’s book Catch was co-created with Laurie ShoulterKarall, who wrote short narratives remotely in response to the art. On June 1 at 7 p.m., Jaffke will give a free artist’s talk and sign books (available for purchase at the event).

Maifest 2023 @ Lincoln Square, 4700 N. Lincoln Ave. Various times, All Ages

WHAT: Think Oktoberfest, but in May (well, June but close enough)

SO WHAT: Mayfest (Maifest in German) is the traditional German celebration of the arrival of spring. Maifest is still celebrated throughout Germany with the maypole (maibaum) decorated to show off the history and crafts of the local village or town. Maifest Chicago benefits a number of German organizations including the DANK HAUS, The Rheinischer Verein, St. Hubertus Jagd Club,the American Aid Society, the Donauschwaben Youth Group,Edelweiss Trachten Verein, D’Lustigen Holzhacker Buam, Egerlander Dance Group, and many more. Expect lots of delicious food, live entertainment, and cultural activities to fill your weekend! Check out their schedule here!

NOW WHAT: Head out and support Lincoln Square’s cultural center!

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including with Blackberry, L’Immensita, You Hurt My Feelings, Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman, The Man Who Fell To Earth, a midnight screenings of MFKZ and Wolf Guy and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital subscription is $4.99 a month, $49.99 a year, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

University of Chicago Folk Festival @ Your favorite spot in your home, All Ages

WHAT:A fantastic folk festival

SO WHAT: University of Chicago Folk Festival might have come and gone but their digital presence is still around, making sure the wonderful music reaches as many people as possible! You can check out the past few years of performances on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel any time you want! This past year’s performers included Balfa Toujours, Donka & Nikolay Kolev, Juan Rivera, Henry Barnes & Conner Vlietstra, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jerron Paxton; Tim Britton, John Williams and Katie Grennan!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and their YouTube channel and enjoy the show! We highly encourage you to donate to help support this fantastic folk festival!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of this great story!