Poem: Taylor Knows

June Sawyers wrote this poem—as a way to record her experience—walking over to Soldier Field this weekend during the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour.

Taylor knows

your secrets

your vulnerabilities

your hopes and dreams.

She’s your confidante,

your best friend.

She’s there for you

when nobody else is

singing confessional tales and

sharing diary-like stories

chasing Joni but still being herself.

She whispers in your ear.

She makes eye contact

from the stage.

She speaks to you, one among many

Oh, Taylor knows.

From my balcony

I hear the faint roar of the crowd

the community of

short sparkly dresses and sneakers

cowboy hats and boots

transparent tote bags full of merch.

In my mind I can even hear her voice

as she turns football stadiums into female-friendly

zones. But it’s probably my imagination.

On a chilly Sunday night,

the ticketless gather

outside Soldier Field singing along

under a full yellow moon. Approaching

the midnight dark

the Willis Tower antenna lights

shine in colors of

green and teal,

purple and gold,

red and pink

guiding everyone to a safe haven

on their way home.