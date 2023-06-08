Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 6/8 and Beyond

There’s a little bit of rain in the Sunday forecast, but most of the weekend looks like an excellent time with tons of incredible movies, another heaping offering of festivals, and more on this weekend’s calendar.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THURSDAY, JUNE 8th (& BEYOND)

French Market @ Gallagher Way, 3635 N Clark St , 4:00pm – 8:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: A little taste of France in Wrigleyville!

SO WHAT: French Market will be a perfect way to spend your Thursday evening with its casual, European flair and wide variety of vendors. Each day of the market will feature 20+ vendors! Whether your looking for some tasty treats, hand made goods, or just a good time in the setting summer sun, French Market is there for you! Plus there will be a kids craft corner to keep the kid’s imaginations growing. You can bring your blanket on the grass or pick a patio table to sit back and enjoy the live music each week! Check out the music schedule below!

NOW WHAT: Entry is free, just bring your totes and stock up on some amazing food and wares!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, JUNE 9th – 11th (& BEYOND)

Andersonville Midsommarfest @ Clark from Foster to Gregory (just north of Catalpa), Friday 5:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday & Sunday Noon – 10:00pm,All Ages

WHAT: The Andersonville Midsommarfest is back for its 57th year.

SO WHAT: The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce is bringing the Andersonville Midsommarfest experience back to its in person glory. Experience over tons musical and entertainment acts across sixstages including Nora O’Connor, MIIRRORS, Neptune’s Core, JC Brooks, Bev Rage & The Drinks, Phillip Michael Scales, Ariel Zetina, and many more. There will also be plenty of activities for the kids and artisan selling their wares throughout the festival grounds!

NOW WHAT: Admission to the Midsommarfest is a $10 suggested donation and there are plenty of fun packages available that include beverage tickets, t-shirts, and more!

Lincoln Square Greek Fest @ St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona St., Chicago, IL, Friday 5:00pm – 11:00pm, Saturday Noon – 11:00pm, Sunday Noon – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Take a trip to Lincoln Square’s Greek Fest!

SO WHAT: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Lincoln Square is throwing a fun Greek festival! This fantastic fest will allow you to celebrate Greek traditions with authentic food, great Greek dance troupes, a beautiful Hellenic marketplace, and more

NOW WHAT: Head over to Lincoln Square and enjoy all the activities.

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back ! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $15! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JUNE 10th & 11th

Heatwave Music Festival @ Hunting Bank Pavilion, 1300 S Linn White Dr, 2:00pm – 11:00pm

WHAT: The second year for this House music focused fest!

SO WHAT: Take a trip to Hunting Bank Pavilion for two days of nonstop house music as Heatwave takesover the lakeside venue and gets you dancing! Headlined by GRiZ, Kx5, Gryffin, Slander, Tiësto and a stacked undercard, this year’s Heatwave is sure to delight everyone in attendance!

NOW WHAT: Two day passes are $184 and single day passes are $114! Plus there VIP options for you to indulge on this great weekend of jams!

Chi-Soul Fest @ Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave, 10:00am – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: The Chicago Soul Music Festival is an inter-generational musical conversation of Chicago soul music !

SO WHAT: Navy Pier will be filled with some excellent soul music throughout the campus including the likes of PHNX, Isaiah Sharkey, Aniba & The Sol Starz, Manny Torres, and many more! Check out the full lineup on Navy Pier’s website.

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Enjoy some soul music this weekend!

Wells Street Art Festival @ Wells St. Between North Ave. and Division, 1400 N Wells Street, Saturday 10:00am – 10:00pm, Sunday 10:00am – 9:00pm, all ages

WHAT: Another year of this beautiful arts festival!

SO WHAT: A diverse mix of nearly 125 juried artists will be filling up this year’s Wells Street Art Festival with their incredible works! Other highlights include the myriad of neighborhood restaurants, excellent live music, and kids’ art activities so everyone has something fun to do at this fest! Check out full details at their website!

NOW WHAT: The festival has a $10 suggested donation and fest proceeds will benefit the programs and services of the Old Town Merchants & Residents Association!

The Old Town Art Fair, 1900 N Lincoln Avenue @ Old Town Triangle Historic District, Main Gate at 1900 N Lincoln Avenue, Saturday 10:00am – 7:00pm, Sunday 11:00am – 6:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: The Old Town Art Fair is back!

SO WHAT: Old Town Art Fair brings over 200 nationally acclaimed artists together for a wonderful market in the charming Old Town Triangle Historic District. In addition to all the great artists selling their work, you’ll have a chance to experience a Garden Walk, Live Music, Food Court and Children’s Corner! Check out their website for entry points into the fair and all the scheduled programming!

NOW WHAT: A donation of $12 per adult is kindly requested. Children enter free!

SATURDAY, JUNE 10th

Chicago Seltzerland 2023 @ The Lot at Plumber’s Union, 1340 W Washington Blvd, Noon- 7:00pm, 21+

WHAT: A land full of seltzer

SO WHAT: Ah yes, the sensation that is bubbly alcohol water has no end in sight with everyone making their own version. Seltzerland brings together tons of hard seltzer flavors for you to try and find your new favorite, slightly flavored, reasonably alcoholic, tingly water. There will also be tons of photo ops, games, activities, a DJ performing throughout, and food for purchase on-site.

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $49 for GA, $65 for Early Access, and $75 for Premier access (which includes a special tasting cup, a full can of hard seltzer, specialty cocktail, buzzball branded tote, fanny pack, and sunglass; and some food!)

Summer Fireworks @ Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Avenue, 10:00pm – 10:10pm

WHAT: Enjoy the spectacle of fireworks all summer long

SO WHAT: Take a trip to Navy Pier and check out their dazzling display of fireworks!. Each show features dramatic and popular music soundtracks with some special occasion soundtracks sprinkled throughout the season. It’s the first fireworks show of the year so kick off summer with this explosive tradition.

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Just make your way to Navy Pier, find a spot, and enjoy the show !

SUNDAY, JUNE 11th

Chicago Humanities Festival Spring 2023: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what’s coming up!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2023

MOST OF THE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Chicago Blues Festival @ Various Locations, Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park 201 E. Randolph St. (all weekend), Noon – 9:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Celebrate the Chicago born Blues tradition!

SO WHAT: The Chicago Blues Festival is back with three days of amazing Blues musicians at Jay Priztker Pavilion and the North/South Chase Promandes. The festivalputs a spotlight on the diverse nature of the Blues as it has influenced countless of genres like soul, R&B, gospel, rock, hip hop and more. Check out this year’s massive and impressive schedule here!

NOW WHAT: Admission is free! Head over to Millennium Park and enjoy this great festival

FIESTAS PATRONALES Puertorriqueñas 2022 @ Humboldt Park, 2800 W. Division & Mozart, Friday 4:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday & Sunday Noon – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: A Humbodlt Park Tradition celebrating Puerto Rican culture

SO WHAT: Experience a taste of Puerto Rican culture at this fantastic festival! You’ll get try some delicious food, shop some incredible vendors, and enjoy a myriad of live entertainment! On Saturday you can also see the 45th Puerto Rican People’s Parade which will flow right into the Festival and Carnival grounds! Below is a quick schedule of the weekend but you can head over to their website for more details!

NOW WHAT: Thursday and Friday are free, Saturday and Sunday tickets range from $10-65 and are available now!

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including with Chile ’76, You Hurt My Feelings, Bijou, Crooklyn, LYNCH/OZ, a midnight screenings of Pitch Black, Costume Designing Black History with Ruth E. Carter, Umphrey’s McGee: Frame x Frame and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital subscription is $4.99 a month, $49.99 a year, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Raw Hope @ Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes Street, Evanston, opening artist talk and book signing on June 1 at 7 p.m.; exhibition runs June 2-August 9. FREE.

WHAT: Post-pandemic explorations via mixed media fiber art, a book, and Buddhism.

SO WHAT: Area native and SAIC graduate Janet Jaffke returns to Chicago from her tiny French farm to share new works that are crafted from burlap or hessian, thread, gauze, plant material and other natural fibers. “I also use reclaimed coffee bags that originate from all over the world,” Jaffke said. “Each has distinctive physical characteristics. Their diverse colors and weaves are unique to their origin and represent the beauty of diversity in the world. I use the inherent qualities and associations of burlap to explore the resilience of the human spirit. No matter how torn or unraveled life becomes, there are ways to patch the pieces back together.”

NOW WHAT: Jaffke’s book Catch was co-created with Laurie ShoulterKarall, who wrote short narratives remotely in response to the art.

University of Chicago Folk Festival @ Your favorite spot in your home, All Ages

WHAT:A fantastic folk festival

SO WHAT: University of Chicago Folk Festival might have come and gone but their digital presence is still around, making sure the wonderful music reaches as many people as possible! You can check out the past few years of performances on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel any time you want! This past year’s performers included Balfa Toujours, Donka & Nikolay Kolev, Juan Rivera, Henry Barnes & Conner Vlietstra, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jerron Paxton; Tim Britton, John Williams and Katie Grennan!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and their YouTube channel and enjoy the show! We highly encourage you to donate to help support this fantastic folk festival!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of this great story!