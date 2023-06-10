Who’s Part of the Fundraiser for CIMA—the Chicago Independent Media Alliance?

This year’s fundraiser for CIMA—the Chicago Independent Media Alliance—runs until midnight Monday, June 19. When you donate to CIMA, you help 47 Chicago media outlets continue to serve their audiences—whether community news organizations like the Cicero Independiente and McKinley Park News or specialized media like Contratiempo and Third Coast Review. When you donate now, your gift will be matched by Chicago foundations (until the funds run out). These are the 47 outlets you’ll help by donating today!

AirGo: A weekly podcast and movement media hub in Chicago that reshapes the culture of the city and beyond for the more liberatory and creative.

Block Club Chicago: A nonprofit news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

Chicago Defender: A multi-media content provider of news, information, and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

Chicago Music Guide: Your Guide To Great Music In Chicago

Chicago News Weekly: A dynamic new publication and digital media company covering the most relevant and talked about news and events affecting Chicago’s Black Community. Serving the West, South, Near West, Bronzeville, South Loop, River West and Rogers Park neighborhoods, CNW publishes its free publication Wednesday. Chicago News Weekly is unmatched in providing original content, special issue coverage, news and information and featured content that includes entertainment, politics, health blogs, video, streaming content, live content, original programming, and sponsored content.

Chicago Public Square: Chicago’s award-winning “new front page.”

Chicago Reader: Publishes free content daily online and biweekly through our print publication. Our free coverage sets us apart from most other local media outlets, and over the course of our 50-year history, we have continually pioneered new journalism practices, challenged the status quo, and pushed the industry forward.

CHIRP Radio: A volunteer-driven, listener-supported radio station on Chicago’s north side. The station is live and local, focused on Chicago independent music, arts and cultural scenes, with programming curated by our passionate, curious DJs.

Cicero Independiente: The only bilingual, independent news organization serving the majority Latinx, immigrant communities of Cicero and Berwyn, IL.

City Bureau: A journalism lab reimagining local media. We do this by equipping people with skills and resources, engaging in critical public conversations and producing information that directly addresses people’s needs. Drawing from our work in Chicago, we aim to equip every community with the tools it needs to eliminate information inequity to further liberation, justice and self-determination.

DONATE TODAY!

Contratiempo: Founded by immigrant poets and writers as a print publication in 2003, with a focus on immigrant authors. We currently highlight socio-political and socially-informed arts, literature and cultural journalism.

Current Magazines: A trio of monthly publications highlighting the Good News of Chicago’s South and West side neighborhoods. The South Shore Current, West of the Ryan Current, and The West Side Current strive to bring the best of our communities to light. We cover the culture of our lives.

Dziennik Związkowy – Polish Daily News: First published on January 15, 1908, Dziennik Zwiazkowy is the oldest and largest continuously printed Polish language in America. The newspaper is covering all local, regional and global events. It is considered the voice of Chicago’s Polish Diaspora. Ii is reporting on virtually all events and initiatives undertaken by the Polish community in Chicago and suburbs becoming a living chronicle of Polonia.

E3 Radio: An online radio station playing queer music & reporting queer news in high rotation. We are Queer Radio Done Right.

Enchúfate: One of Chicago’s leading resources for Latine alternative art, culture, music, and community.

The Evanston RoundTable: The community’s leading source of news about local government, schools, civic and artistic activities, and other important issues facing our city. We seek to foster civic engagement and empower people to address complex issues facing our diverse community, promoting a better understanding and appreciation of people of all races, ethnicities, and income levels.

Gazette Chicago: An independent, legacy media organization and the paper of record in its community for 40 years. In addition to earning more than 70 journalistic awards, Gazette Chicago has been recognized for building bridges within the ten diverse communities it covers. Whether publishing news stories and investigative pieces that make a difference in the lives of our residents, extensive and fair political coverage and endorsements each election cycle, or thought-provoking and hard-hitting editorials, Gazette Chicago provides a distinct and critical service to its readers.

Growing Community Media: A nonprofit publisher of authentic, independent, local community journalism, online and in print, across eleven communities on the west side of Chicago and in its west suburbs. GCM’s publications include Austin Weekly News (est. 1986), Wednesday Journal of Oak Park and River Forest (1980), Forest Park Review (1918), Riverside Brookfield Landmark (1985), and Village Free Press (2013).

Hyde Park Herald: Has been serving the Hyde Park–Kenwood community on the South Side of Chicago for 140 years.

IL Latino News (ILLN): Elevates the voices and visibility of the Hispanic/Latino communities by covering the social determinants of health and democracy and amplifying the work of others in doing the same. ILLN mentors and provides young journalists with real work experiences. Our newsroom applies the principles of solutions journalism in our investigative reporting.

Illinois Answers Project: Investigates significant problems in Chicago and Illinois through in-depth reporting and offers the most comprehensive solutions-focused reporting in the state. As a nonprofit, nonpartisan digital newsroom, the Illinois Answers Project informs, engages and mobilizes residents, civic leaders and public officials to generate and implement changes that build an Illinois where all communities can prosper.

Inside Publications: The North Side’s only free weekly community newspaper. Serving Chicago’s North Side since 1905.

DONATE TODAY!

Juneteenth Productions / Change Agents : A unique journalism lab that promotes a partnership between community organizers and the emerging journalists of color who are provided the tools to produce professionally crafted podcast episodes that highlight issues, challenges and ground level efforts for change in Chicago’s underserved neighborhoods.

Korea Times of Midwest Inc: Daily Korean newspaper serving 13 Midwest regions including Chicago-land. We’ve been around 52 years and circulation is about 20K including prints and e-newspapers.

La Raza: The top Spanish newspaper in Chicago, serving the Hispanic community since 1970. La Raza’s award-winning local journalism gives a voice to our people, promotes justice, equity and democracy, and is a beacon of Hispanic cultural heritage.

Loop North: A news and information website serving the Loop and Near North neighborhoods of downtown Chicago – particularly Gold Coast, River North, and Streeterville. Our reporters and writers each have decades of professional experience, and we take deep dives into the issues and trends that impact stakeholders.

Lumpen Radio: WLPN Chicago 105.5FM is a project of Public Media Institute launched in 2016. It broadcasts 24/7, producing community-generated and multilingual radio content.

McKinley Park News: News and events for Chicago’s McKinley Park neighborhood.

Mildsauce: A digital zine for young creatives of color to explore the true taste of Chicago. They respond to themes as multimedia journalists through articles, photojournalism, podcasting, and video journalism.

N’DIGO: Founded as a newspaper and is now exclusively a website with 3 weekly newsletters addressing African American lifestyle issues. N’DIGO STUDIO is a weekly television program with a podcast featuring in-depth interviews and topical discussions.

Newcity: A print and digital magazine covering the culture and city life from Chicago.

North Lawndale Community News: Providing news and information on resources and events that improve the lifestyle of individuals and families.

Pigment International: A Black woman founded and led multi-media platform reporting on the art, people, issues, trends, and events shaping Black contemporary art and examining the linkages connecting historical and contemporary Black art.

Public Narrative: A Chicago-based nonprofit that facilitates training, programming and resource building focused on cultivating media literacy, uplifting community voices in media, and shifting narratives around public health, public safety, and public education.

Rebellious Magazine: Delivers a unique feminist perspective on Chicago news, events, politics and culture through original articles, essays and interviews. We support feminist businesses and organizations through editorial coverage and business partnerships.

Rivet360: A podcast consultancy and production company who have been industry innovators since 2013.

SoapBox Productions and Organizing: A film and social activism nonprofit specializing in multimedia storytelling for change. ​Our mission is to produce media to power, frame, and sustain social movements that advance holistic solutions to root problems. SoapBox produces documentaries, films, podcasts, articles, and community-based programming that intend to educate, agitate, inspire, and ultimately transform.

South Side Weekly: Has been producing journalism that is for, by, and about the South Side of Chicago since 2013.

StreetWise, Inc.: To empower those facing homelessness or at risk of homelessness by providing access to the resources and employment opportunities so individuals can work toward self-sufficiency with dignity.

The Beverly Review: We are the print and on-line community newspaper for the Beverly, Morgan Park and Mt. Greenwood neighborhoods of Chicago

The Daily Line Media: Chicago’s essential digital resource on city and county government. Members benefit from detailed original reports previewing upcoming committee, council and board meetings paired with comprehensive coverage and analysis on what happened and what it means.

The Harvey World Herald: Your trusted news source for in-depth reporting on education, business, public safety, health, politics, and entertainment in the City of Harvey. We aim to pass the mic to those with a voice but without a platform, fill information gaps, and help the next generation of storytellers shape and own their narrative.

The Record North Shore: A hyperlocal nonprofit newsroom serving a growing number of communities in the northern suburbs. To help close suburban news gaps, The Record launched in 2020 with a mission to produce credible, courageous, community-first local news.

Third Coast Review: A curated, online magazine specializing in Chicago-area arts and culture coverage. We’ve been publishing previews, reviews, features, interviews and more about theater, movies, music, museums, visual arts, video games, books and food since January 2016.

True Star Media: A digital platform produced by and for Chicago’s BIPOC youth. In 2022, True Star students created over 1,000 pieces of content including articles, podcast, video series, and social content. True Star provides immersive mentorship and training in arts education, journalism, video production and editing, impact storytelling, social media marketing and brand strategy development.

Win Media Inc.: Korean-language stations Win TV (Digital CH24.5) and Win Radio (Digital Radio) have been around for almost two decades.

Windy City Times: Chicago’s oldest LGBTQ news and entertainment media outlet. Founded in 1985, it updates daily online, and runs quarterly in print.

You can help these 47 diverse outlets continue to serve up vital news and features to their audiences.

DONATE TODAY!