Chi Indie Media Fundraiser Is Now in Double-Match Mode—Your $1 Becomes $3
|Your donation to the Chicago Independent Media Alliance will be double matched from now until the end of the fundraiser on July 19. For every dollar you donate, two dollars are added from the foundation match fund. You can donate directly to 47 local media outlets—including Third Coast Review—and your gift will be matched 2-to-1. Triple your impact on community-driven media. #PoweringIndependence
Donate $47 and it becomes $141 when it hits the media fund. Small, community outlets that have for years reported on local news in their neighborhoods, or those who cover specific audiences, face similar challenges as their larger counterparts do. But they often lack the necessary funding and financial investments to continue the dogged investigative work and cultural reporting that local journalism requires. This lack of capital threatens independent newsrooms’ ability to reach diverse populations, fill in coverage gaps where needed, and tell stories born in their own backyard.
Chicagoans deserve a media landscape that is as diverse as the communities they live in. Now is the time to rally behind small, independent outlets to ensure media in the Chicago-area is as strong as possible moving forward.
Today, donations at IndieMediaChi.org/Donate are double matched, meaning you can triple your impact on community-driven media.
|Donate Now
Investing in independent media is worthwhile because it directly enhances both the quantity and quality of coverage in our area—and we never have a shortage of stories begging to be told. Newsrooms of only a handful of dedicated people—sometimes just one or two journalists—have generated award-winning coverage in recent years, spotlighting major issues like the COVID-19 pandemic and environmental racism in communities of color. They’ve done so with severely limited budgets and operational capacity.
An infusion of resources can continue to empower the journalists behind this work to continue doing what they do best. Donate today to power independence and have your gift matched 2-to-1.
Donate Now