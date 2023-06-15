Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 6/15 and Beyond

It’s looking a like a beuaitufl weekend for this middle of the month weekend! Bu that’s just the cherry on top of all the wonderful Pride festivities, incredible movies, amazing concerts, and more on this weekend’s calendar.

And don’t forget, we’re in the middle of the Chicago Independent Media Alliance (CIMA) annual fundraiser, which runs through Monday June 19. Your donation will be double-matched so your gift will make a bigger impact for local media like Third Coast Review. With the theme “Powering Independence,” the fundraising campaign will highlight the real-world impact of the newsrooms that make up CIMA’s membership. The news media world is in the midst of revolution and local media like CIMA members need to grow to fill the gaps left as mainstream media decline. All donations will be double-matched by local foundations until funds run out. Third Coast Review has been a member of CIMA since its founding in 2020.

Please donate now here — https://indiemediachi.org/donate/.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, JUNE 16th – 18th (& BEYOND)

Taste of Randolph @ Randolph St at Peoria Ave, 900 W Randolph St, Friday 5:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday & Sunday Noon – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Another year of this foodie street festival

SO WHAT: Taste of Randolph brings together some excellent names in Chicago dining, featuring over 16 restaurants exemplary for delectable menus and irresistibly unique flavors, for this delicious event! There will also be a curated a list of bands and musicians (including the biggest names in Chicago house music) performing on two stages and a DJ stage to entertain guests on their culinary trip down Randolph. Some of the band highlights include Digable Planets, The O’My’s, Jamila Woods, Rich Jones, Super Duper Kyle, Derrick Carter, and many more!

NOW WHAT: There is a $10 suggested donation to enter the event. Taste of Randolph benefits the West Loop Community Organization, which has been advocating for the West Loop neighborhood since 1991, supporting local businesses and economic development

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back ! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $15! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY, JUNE 17th

Queer Pride Fam Jam @ The Salt Shed, 1357 N Elston Ave, 10:00am-4:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: A little Pride celebration outside of the Salt Shed

SO WHAT:The Queer Fam Pride Jam is a free, all ages, family-friendly Pride celebration! Enjoy tons of arts & crafts, drag makeovers & performances, family yoga, sing-a-longs, a skateboard area by Natty Bwoy Bikes & Boards, and house music dance lessons by legendary choreographer Boogie McClarin. The festival will culminate with the legendary Slo ‘Mo dance party, featuring its signature sound of R&B, house & disco. There will also be a food & maker market, spirit-free beverages powered by sponsor Lululemon and cash bar provided by the Salt Shed for adult beverages.

NOW WHAT: It’s Free!

Summer Fireworks @ Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Avenue, 10:00pm – 10:10pm

WHAT: Enjoy the spectacle of fireworks all summer long

SO WHAT: Take a trip to Navy Pier and check out their dazzling display of fireworks!. Each show features dramatic and popular music soundtracks with some special occasion soundtracks sprinkled throughout the season. It’s the first fireworks show of the year so kick off summer with this explosive tradition.

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Just make your way to Navy Pier, find a spot, and enjoy the show !

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JUNE 17th & 18th

tChicago Pride Fest @ Northalsted on Halsted Street from Addison St to Grace St, 11:00am – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: The official Chicago Pride Fest

SO WHAT: No one celebrates Pride better than Northalsted! Chicago Pride Fest, held during National Pride Month, celebrates the LGBTQ+ achievements as a community in their annual two-day street festival leading up to Chicago’s world famous Pride Parade the following week. The event features tons of food and drinks, 150+ arts/crafts vendors, DJ’s and dancing, drag shows, pet parade, games, giveaways and more. There is also three stages of artists performing throughout the fest including Heather Small, Slayyyter, Meet Me @ The Altar, Jordy, Eureka O’Hara, Nick Osin, Cookiee Kawaii, Bbymutha, Sahb, Ariana and the Rose, & more! See the full lineup of performers and the schedule here!

NOW WHAT: There is a $15 suggested donation at the gate, which helps pay performers and festival workers, and funds community programs.

Hyde Park Summer Fest @ Midway Plaisance Park, 1130 Midway Plaisance, Noon – 10:00pm,

WHAT: Celebrate Hyde Park with some great music and local fare!

SO WHAT: The Hyde Park Summer Fest aims to celebrate the diversity of the neighborhood and city by providing a space to unplug and create new experiences in one of Chicago’s most iconic neighborhoods. in addition to the great brews and food, there is a stellar lineup of music including Clipse (!), 2 Chainz, Robert Glasper, Alex Isley, Terry Hunter, Lil Kim, Tobe Nwigwe and tons more!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are start at $99 for single day and $179 for Two day passes! GA+ tickets are also still available!

Gold Coast Art Fair @ Butler Field in Grant Park, S Lake Shore Dr & E Monroe St , 10:00am – 5:00pm

WHAT: 64th year of Gold Coast Art Fair

SO WHAT: Head out to Butler Field in Grant Park to see the work of over 200 juried artists from across the country. Artists will be displaying beautiful pieces in a variety of mediums including painting, photography, ceramics, furniture, jewelry, and more. There will also be plenty of art demonstrations, art talks, live music, delicious food and drinks, and more throughout the fair!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $10 for this fun art fair! Children 12 and under are free. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Chicago Furniture Bank

SUNDAY, JUNE 18th

Bric-A-Brac Records 10th Anniversary @ Bric-A-Brac Records, 2845 N. Milwaukee, Noon – 7:00pm, all ages

WHAT: Bric-A-Brac Records is turning 9 at their new location!

SO WHAT: Bric-A-Brac is one of our favorite shops in town and boy do they know how to throw a shindig! Join the crew at Bric-A-Brac for a block party celebrating all their success with some incredible tunes from great bands including Heet Deth, Beh’ouai, Human Errors, Auggie the 9th, and Kyle “K.J.” Johansen!

NOW WHAT: Just had out and enjoy this fun day!

MOST OF THE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Chicago African Diaspora International Film Festival @ FACETS, 1517 W. Fullerton, and the Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State, from June 15-18, 2023.

WHAT: Since its inception, ADIFF Chicago has presented culturally significant films that explore the Black and Indigenous experience, giving a multidimensional voice to often misrepresented realities and peoples.

SO WHAT: For the 20th anniversary, ADIFF Chicago presents films and events exploring the interaction between immigrants and their surroundings, at FACETS from June 15-17, and Siskel on June 18. Check out the linwup below and at their website!

FACETS (6/15-6/17): Edson Jean’s Ludi (6/15), Petr Lom’s Angels on Diamond Street (6/16), and YAFA, Forgiveness (6/17) by Christian Lara. Plus The Africologist (6/16), an innovative Afrofuturist documentary from Cape Verde’s Valerio Lopes, and Blind Eye (6/16) by Mengameli Nhlabathi about the mechanism behind corruption in South Africa, along with 2 music documentaries, Fantastic Negrito: Have you Lost Your Mind Yet? (6/17) and Music Pictures: New Orleans(6/17).

Siskel: Spotlight on Mali (6/18): WÙLU (6/18), an urgent and vibrant African thriller, and the 1960s colonial period drama Dancing the Twist in Bamako. Then Move When the Spirit Says Move: The Legacy of Dorothy Cotton, an overlooked key player in the Civil Rights Movement. Post-show discussion and Juneteenth celebration with Director/Producer Deborah C. Hoard and Executive Producer Laura Branca.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $10 (members) to $65 (festival pass).



ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including with Chile ’76, You Hurt My Feelings, Moon Garden, Alice in Wonderland a midnight screenings of Killer Klowns From Outer Space & Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Royal Tenenbaums /Moonrise Kingdom / Rushmore/The Grand Budapest Hotel Part of: 4 By Wes, and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital subscription is $4.99 a month, $49.99 a year, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Raw Hope @ Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes Street, Evanston, opening artist talk and book signing on June 1 at 7 p.m.; exhibition runs June 2-August 9. FREE.

WHAT: Post-pandemic explorations via mixed media fiber art, a book, and Buddhism.

SO WHAT: Area native and SAIC graduate Janet Jaffke returns to Chicago from her tiny French farm to share new works that are crafted from burlap or hessian, thread, gauze, plant material and other natural fibers. “I also use reclaimed coffee bags that originate from all over the world,” Jaffke said. “Each has distinctive physical characteristics. Their diverse colors and weaves are unique to their origin and represent the beauty of diversity in the world. I use the inherent qualities and associations of burlap to explore the resilience of the human spirit. No matter how torn or unraveled life becomes, there are ways to patch the pieces back together.”

NOW WHAT: Jaffke’s book Catch was co-created with Laurie ShoulterKarall, who wrote short narratives remotely in response to the art.

Chicago Humanities: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what’s coming up!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2023

University of Chicago Folk Festival @ Your favorite spot in your home, All Ages

WHAT:A fantastic folk festival

SO WHAT: University of Chicago Folk Festival might have come and gone but their digital presence is still around, making sure the wonderful music reaches as many people as possible! You can check out the past few years of performances on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel any time you want! This past year’s performers included Balfa Toujours, Donka & Nikolay Kolev, Juan Rivera, Henry Barnes & Conner Vlietstra, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jerron Paxton; Tim Britton, John Williams and Katie Grennan!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and their YouTube channel and enjoy the show! We highly encourage you to donate to help support this fantastic folk festival!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for a great watch!