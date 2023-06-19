It’s the Last Day of the Chi Indie Media Fundraiser—and It’s Triple Match Monday!

Today is the final day of the fundraiser for the Chicago Independent Media Alliance. Your donations today will be triple matched. That means your gift will have 4X the impact on community-driven media. For every dollar you donate, three dollars are added from the foundation donors.

IndieMediaChi.org/Donate

You can donate directly to 47 local media outlets—including Third Coast Review—and your gift will be matched 3-to-1. That’s today only. Donate by midnight—or rather by 11:59pm Central Time, to have 4X the impact on community-driven media.

#PoweringIndependence

And if you’re wondering who the other 46 media are that will share in your donation—read about them all here.

IndieMediaChi.org/Donate