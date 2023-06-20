Update: Chi Indie Media Fundraiser Extended Thru Wednesday at Midnight

The fundraiser for the Chicago Independent Media Alliance has been extended through midnight tomorrow—Wednesday, June 21. Your donations will be triple matched. That means your gift will have 4X the impact on community-driven media. For every dollar you donate, three dollars are added from the foundation donors.

You can donate directly to 47 local media outlets—including Third Coast Review—and your gift will be matched 3-to-1. That’s only thru tomorrow. Donate by midnight Wednesday—or rather by 11:59pm Central Time, to have 4X the impact on community-driven media. #PoweringIndependence

IndieMediaChi.org/Donate

And if you’re wondering who the other 46 media are that will share in your donation—read about them all here.