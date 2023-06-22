Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 6/22 and Beyond

It’s the last full weekend of Pride month and it’s looking like a full and diverse weekend! We’ll be getting warm days, HOT days, and some rain, but being in Chicago we’ve come to expect some variety! So don’t hesitate and head out on the town and enjoy all the Pride festivities, incredible movies, amazing festivals, and more on this weekend’s calendar.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THURSDAY – SATURDAY, JUNE 22nd – 24th (& BEYOND)

Fancy Meeting Me Here @ The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, 18+

WHAT: LeeAnn Webster, Chicago entrepreneur and motivational speaker, performs her first one-woman show, a journey about self-love and healing.

SO WHAT: In this autobiographical show, LeeAnn shares how an early tragedy taught her to “MacGyver” her way through life and ultimately find peace by embracing ALL experiences (both “good” and “bad”). Through colorful, funny, and dramatic stories, you’ll learn that when we deeply love and accept our true selves, anything is possible.

NOW WHAT: LeeAnn performs in the Den upstairs mainstage. Tickets are $37-$42.

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

FRIDAY – SATURDAY, JUNE 23rd – 24th (& BEYOND)

Chicago Is A Dollhouse Festival @ Cheetah Gym Parking, 5248 N. Clark St., 4:00pm – 10:00pm, 21+

WHAT: The Chicago Is A Drag Festival is back with an all trans and non-binary showcase!

SO WHAT: Chicago Is A Drag Festival returns for an in-person, outdoor event to celebrate Pride month! However they’re focusing their theme on the trans and non-binary community with Chicago Is a Dollhouse featuring an incredible star-studded lineup of queer performers from Chicago and beyond! Head over to their event page for the full lineup!

NOW WHAT: It’s free! RSVP at their event page

FRIDAY – SATURDAY, JUNE 23rd – 24th (& BEYOND)

Pride in the Park @ Butler Field, Grant Park, 377 E Monroe St, 3:00pm -10:00pm, all ages

WHAT: Pride in the Park is back!

SO WHAT: Pride in the Park will bring together music, performers, activist speakers, art, food, amazing views of the city, and fun activities for you to enjoy over the last weekend of Pride month! The lineup includes Zedd, Saweetie, Years & Years, Zara Larsson, Circuitmom, and so many more! Check out their full lineup and schedule over at their website!

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $70 for single day passes, and $130 for a two day pass for this Pride event! VIP Passes are also available.

The Chicago House Music Festival @ Chicago Cultural Center (78 E Washington St) & Humboldt Park Boathouse Lawn (1301 N. Humboldt Dr.), Thursday 5:00pm-10:00pm, Friday 5:00pm-10:00pm, Saturday 11:00pm to 9:00pm

WHAT: The Chicago House Music Festival is back!!

SO WHAT: The Chicago House Music Festival is splitting its time between two venues this year! First on Friday the conference will be at the Chicago Cultural Center with plenty of amazing conversations and panels going on. Then on Saturday the Humboldt Park Boathouse Lawn will be home to some amazing DJs like Noshaluv, Roy Davis Jr., Emmaculate and tons more to keep you dancing all day long! Plus the Taste of Chicago Humboldt Park will be going on so there will be plenty of food at the park for you to enjoy! Head over to their website for the full schedule!

NOW WHAT: Head out and enjoy some stellar House music this weekend!

The 2023 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash @ SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S Harlem Ave, Noon – 9:45pm, All Ages

WHAT: Pretty much every hip-hop act you need to see

SO WHAT: The 2023 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash is coming to SeatGeek Stadium with some of the most cutting edge and celebrated hip-hop artists around. Seriously, look at this lineup! Nearly every slice of the hip-hop genre is represented, so don’t miss out on this incredible festival! Headliners Kid Cuid, Future, and Playboi Carti are top-notch and the undercard features the likes of Vince Staples, Ice Spice, Freddie Gibbs, Ski Mask the Slump God, Rico Nasty, Trippie Red, and so many more!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $275 for 3-day GA, $499 for 3-day VIP! Single day passes are also available for $99 for GA and $199 for VIP! Get out there and experience some great music!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, JUNE 23rd – 25th (& BEYOND)

Logan Square Arts Festival 2023 @ Logan Square Park, 3150 W Logan Blvd, Friday 5:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday & Sunday Noon – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Art and music in the heart of Logan Square at the intersection of Milwaukee and Kedzie avenues and Logan Boulevard.

SO WHAT: The Logan Square circle will once again be welcoming the best live music, art, crafts, comedy, kids activities, and more for the Logan Square Arts Festival! As always, the art on display looks amazing and the music lineup looks great with impressive acts including Wombo, Duster, Free Range, Mila la Morena, Elizabeth Moen and so many more.

NOW WHAT: It’s free with suggested donation that benefits local non-profits.!

Re:SET Chicago @ Riis Park, 6100 W Fullerton Ave, 3:00pm – 10:00pm, all ages

WHAT: A traveling festival full of amazing acts!

SO WHAT: The first Re:SET festival tour is one not to miss with three days of incredible lineups delivering some of the best sounds you could ask for! Check out the lineups below:

Friday 4:15 – Foushee 5:15 – Toro Y Moi 6:35 – James Blake 8:15 – Steve Lacy

Saturday 4:15 – Bartees Strange 5:15 – Dijon 6:35 – Clairo 8:15 – Boygenius

Sunday 4:15 – L’Rain 5:15 – Idles 6:35 – Jamie XX 8:15 – LCD Soundsystem



WHAT: Tickets are sold out for the Saturday show but single day passes for Friday and Sunday are still available!



The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back ! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $15! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY, JUNE 24th

Back Lot Bash @ 5238 N Clark St, Noon – 11:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Back Lot Bash puts the spotlight on the sapphic side of Pride!

SO WHAT: www.backlotbashchicago.com celebrates LGBTQ+ women with great music from local and international acts, including performers like Lauren Sanderson, DJ Mary Mac, The PriSSillas, Beyond The Blonde, Jade The Ive, Lyons & Co., Do Not Disturb and more.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $20 per day or $30 for both days!

Summer Fireworks @ Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Avenue, 10:00pm – 10:10pm

WHAT: Enjoy the spectacle of fireworks all summer long

SO WHAT: Take a trip to Navy Pier and check out their dazzling display of fireworks!. Each show features dramatic and popular music soundtracks with some special occasion soundtracks sprinkled throughout the season. It’s the first fireworks show of the year so kick off summer with this explosive tradition.

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Just make your way to Navy Pier, find a spot, and enjoy the show !

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JUNE 24th & 25th

Miche Fest @ Harrison Park, 1824 S Wood St, Noon-10:00pm, all ages

WHAT: A tasty fest in Harrison Park gets a little bigger!

SO WHAT: The beer, food, music, and cultural celebration that was The Chicago Michelada Fest transformed into Miche Fest! In addition to plentiful styles of the iconic mixed drink and general festivities, there will also be tons of music throughout the weekend including Prince Royce, Natti Natasha Elvis Crespo, Gerado Ortiz, Alex Lora y El Tri, and many more!

NOW WHAT: Check out all the details at their website! Single-day tickets start at $89 and three-day passes start at $149

SUNDAY, JUNE 25th

Chicago Vinyl Connection 2 Year Anniversary: Northside @ Emporium Arcade Bar Logan Square, 2363 N Milwaukee Ave., Noon – 5:00pm,

WHAT: A vinyl popup at a great arcade bar

SO WHAT: Chicago Vinyl Connection is back for 2022 with a nice lineup of vendors selling some choice slabs of wax. Presented by Miyagi Records, South Rhodes Records, & Beverly Phono Mart, this vinyl market will feature amazing record dealers like Conservatory Vintage & Vinyl, A1 Records + CDs, BINGO!, Nickdvyne Records, and Tropicalazo! While you look for a hidden gem or have a drink at the bar you can enjoy some DJ sets from DJ SHORTKUT, Esteban La Groue, Illanoiz, Katharine Hepburn, and Moz Definite!

NOW WHAT: Entry is free!

MOST OF THE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including Chile ’76, You Hurt My Feelings, Asteroid City, Squaring the Circle, Planet of the Apes, Red Spell Spells Red, midnight screenings of The Wicker Man, and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital subscription is $4.99 a month, $49.99 a year, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Raw Hope @ Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes Street, Evanston, opening artist talk and book signing on June 1 at 7 p.m.; exhibition runs June 2-August 9. FREE.

WHAT: Post-pandemic explorations via mixed media fiber art, a book, and Buddhism.

SO WHAT: Area native and SAIC graduate Janet Jaffke returns to Chicago from her tiny French farm to share new works that are crafted from burlap or hessian, thread, gauze, plant material and other natural fibers. “I also use reclaimed coffee bags that originate from all over the world,” Jaffke said. “Each has distinctive physical characteristics. Their diverse colors and weaves are unique to their origin and represent the beauty of diversity in the world. I use the inherent qualities and associations of burlap to explore the resilience of the human spirit. No matter how torn or unraveled life becomes, there are ways to patch the pieces back together.”

NOW WHAT: Jaffke’s book Catch was co-created with Laurie ShoulterKarall, who wrote short narratives remotely in response to the art.

Chicago Humanities: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what’s coming up!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2023

University of Chicago Folk Festival @ Your favorite spot in your home, All Ages

WHAT:A fantastic folk festival

SO WHAT: University of Chicago Folk Festival might have come and gone but their digital presence is still around, making sure the wonderful music reaches as many people as possible! You can check out the past few years of performances on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel any time you want! This past year’s performers included Balfa Toujours, Donka & Nikolay Kolev, Juan Rivera, Henry Barnes & Conner Vlietstra, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jerron Paxton; Tim Britton, John Williams and Katie Grennan!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and their YouTube channel and enjoy the show! We highly encourage you to donate to help support this fantastic folk festival!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for a great watch!