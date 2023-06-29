Review: An Exceptional Night with Water From Your Eyes

Chicago’s summers are full of lots of street festivals and endless ‘must see spots’ you’ve seen for 5 seconds on social media. Going to a sold-out show on a weeknight usually gives me the same excitement tourists are seeking. Sleeping Village is kicking off a spree of must see shows with last week’s headliner Water From Your Eyes.

The iconic three-band lineup begins with Seth Engel‘s longstanding project, Options (Computer Music). Although I have witnessed various iterations of the band before, this is the first time I have seen Seth performing solo. This unique arrangement displays Engel’s exceptional talent for creating impressive compositions using minimal resources. Positioned before a stack of diverse electronic components, he effortlessly summons a minimal sound that echoes throughout SV. As an enthusiast of unconventional melodies, I find myself increasingly intrigued by the crowd’s growing enthusiasm with each uncanny song.

The dark corridor of the venue becomes increasingly filled with anticipation as hometown rockers, Floatie, prepare to take the stage. There are countless words that can be used to describe one of the most underrated stars in the city’s DIY scene. The self-proclaimed frog-rock quartet delivered an exceptional album, Voyage Out, which continues to resonate within circles, even though it’s two years old. True to form, they have arrived to demonstrate that they are not only one of the tightest bands in the city musically, but also one of the best overall.

The lighting never seems too bright, and any minor mishaps that occur do not hinder the moody and off-kilter execution of their track, “Castleman”, or the evocative soundtrack that accompanies a spooky bike ride in “Ode to Shackleton”. Floatie’s ability to seamlessly navigate through these moments only further showcases their musical prowess and unwavering commitment to their craft.

Originally from the Windy City but now based out of Brooklyn, NY, Water From Your Eyes is back and eager to live up to the indie darling role Pitchfork has placed upon them. Rachel Brown enters the stage with her two counterparts, embracing every facet of Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O. They’re off to a slow start, but things are soon to ramp up in the best way possible. “Buy My Product” and “Barley” embody the distinct sound emanating from Brooklyn. The fusion of weird, quirky guitars and electronic drums creates a fun and vibey atmosphere, no matter the size of the venue.

After a spree of songs from their latest album, Everyone’s Crushed, we segue to a track from their collection that’s strikingly different from everything else. “When You’re Around” gives off shades of peak Rilo Kelly—sometimes, yes—but it’s a calm song that quiets the room and elicits a fresh collection of approving head nods. Most of tonight’s set has felt delightfully scattered, but in the best way possible. Some songs could easily be mistaken as Yeezus B-sides. However, in 2023, it’s incredibly refreshing to hear a sound that some perceive as a replication of one of the world’s most unpleasant personas, while others hail them as the next big band in America.

If you’re longing to witness a band with a little bit of everything. In 2023, there are far more hyped, yet worse bands you could catch. That night, they never disappointed. Their performance was nothing short of exceptional. Water From Your Eyes truly knows how to captivate and deliver an unforgettable musical experience. So, make sure not to miss out on their show.