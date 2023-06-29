Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 6/29 and Beyond

It’s been a rough week with the air quality just not being the best. Add to that the NASCAR Chicago Street Race to the mix and it’s gonna be a hectic weekend in the city. But there are still plenty of incredible movies, amazing festivals, and more on this weekend’s calendar for you to enjoy if you’re feeling ok to brave the tumultuous atmosphere!

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

FRIDAY, JUNE 30th

Half Acre x Vienna Beef present Only Gold @ Half Acre, 2050 W Balmoral Ave, 3:00pm – 9:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Beer & hot dogs, what more could you want!

SO WHAT: Half Acre have partnered up with Vienna Beef to the perfect hot dog beer—Only Gold Golden Ale. This is cause for celebration! So they’re throwing a little party featuring the tasty Only Gold, Chicago Style Hot Dogs with all the Vienna toppings, limited-edition shirts, hats, and glassware. Plus, live DJs, plenty of games, and even more food and drink options!

NOW WHAT: $10 at the door gets you a dog and a beer. Entry is then $5 for guests under 21 (no beer, obviously).

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, JUNE 30th – JULY 2nd (& BEYOND)

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back ! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $15! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY, JULY 1st

Summer Fireworks @ Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Avenue, 10:00pm – 10:10pm

WHAT: Enjoy the spectacle of fireworks all summer long

SO WHAT: Take a trip to Navy Pier and check out their dazzling display of fireworks!. Each show features dramatic and popular music soundtracks with some special occasion soundtracks sprinkled throughout the season. It’s the first fireworks show of the year so kick off summer with this explosive tradition.

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Just make your way to Navy Pier, find a spot, and enjoy the show !

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JULY 1st & 2nd (& BEYOND)

LUCKYMART @ On Tour Brewing, 1725 W Hubbard, Noon – 8:00pm,

WHAT: A fun market at a great brewery

SO WHAT: Head over to On Tour Brewing for their second LUCKYMART where over 60 vendors will be selling incredible vintage finds, artisan goods, original artwork, and more! Grab a brew while you peruse the amazing items for sale and enjoy the holiday weekend.

NOW WHAT: It’s free!

30th African/Caribbean International Festival of Life / 7th JSVFest @ Washington Park, 5531 S. King Dr., Noon – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: A fantastic festival that puts the spotlight on African/Caribbean culture

SO WHAT: The African Caribbean International Festival of Love is bringing a little bit of everything to Washington Park for four days of fun! Enjoy wonderful Afro-Caribbean food, games, crafts and amazing music from the likes of Heatwave, Capleton & The Prophecy Band, Roody Roodboy, and many more.

NOW WHAT: One day admission is $40 in advance ($30 for seniors), 3-Day ticekts are $140 in advance. VIP passes are also available! Children under the age of 12 are free to enter!

MOST OF THE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including You Hurt My Feelings, Asteroid City, Squaring the Circle, Babe: Pig in the City, midnight screenings of The Mummy (1999), and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital subscription is $4.99 a month, $49.99 a year, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Raw Hope @ Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes Street, Evanston, opening artist talk and book signing on June 1 at 7 p.m.; exhibition runs June 2-August 9. FREE.

WHAT: Post-pandemic explorations via mixed media fiber art, a book, and Buddhism.

SO WHAT: Area native and SAIC graduate Janet Jaffke returns to Chicago from her tiny French farm to share new works that are crafted from burlap or hessian, thread, gauze, plant material and other natural fibers. “I also use reclaimed coffee bags that originate from all over the world,” Jaffke said. “Each has distinctive physical characteristics. Their diverse colors and weaves are unique to their origin and represent the beauty of diversity in the world. I use the inherent qualities and associations of burlap to explore the resilience of the human spirit. No matter how torn or unraveled life becomes, there are ways to patch the pieces back together.”

NOW WHAT: Jaffke’s book Catch was co-created with Laurie ShoulterKarall, who wrote short narratives remotely in response to the art.

Chicago Humanities: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what’s coming up!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2023

University of Chicago Folk Festival @ Your favorite spot in your home, All Ages

WHAT:A fantastic folk festival

SO WHAT: University of Chicago Folk Festival might have come and gone but their digital presence is still around, making sure the wonderful music reaches as many people as possible! You can check out the past few years of performances on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel any time you want! This past year’s performers included Balfa Toujours, Donka & Nikolay Kolev, Juan Rivera, Henry Barnes & Conner Vlietstra, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jerron Paxton; Tim Britton, John Williams and Katie Grennan!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and their YouTube channel and enjoy the show! We highly encourage you to donate to help support this fantastic folk festival!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for a great watch!